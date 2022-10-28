ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKHM

Jackson Two Men and a Truck franchise dedicated to local philanthropy

Jackson, Mich. — Movers for Mutts, a collection campaign for the Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) spearheaded by Two Men and a Truck has come to a close, but the needs of animals in the shelter don’t stop there. Amy Kinder from the Jackson County Animal Shelter joined WKHM recently along with Jeff Snyder, local owner of Two Men and a Truck, to give us an update.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Monday, October 31, 2022

All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Tim Walz, VP & Benefits Executive, Barker Weber Insurance Agency. Melissa Callison and Jen Kinstle, JSO Guild Holiday Ball. 9 AM and 11 AM. Monday on The Bart Hawley Show: Highlights from 22 Years of...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Saturday, October 29-Sunday, October 30, 2022

LIVE Rec Bowl 2022. JTV Sports presents the annual Jackson Recreation Department Youth Football Championship Game. The Lions Club Vikings vs Optimist Lions. Larry Jacobson and Dan Gallagher on the call, LIVE from Withington Stadium. 9:45 AM. Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Jackson Recreation Department Youth Football Highlights,...
JACKSON, MI
wlen.com

Downtown Adrian Preparing for Saturday Halloween Event

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County area will have several Halloween activities coming up today, tomorrow, the rest of the weekend…even into Monday night. Downtown Adrian has an event ready to go this Saturday evening, and all the details will be discussed on the Friday night edition of Community Conversation.
ADRIAN, MI
swmichigandining.com

Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)

I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Police reminds public about Halloween safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is pushing for everyone to be safe when it comes to trick-or-treating with kids and family. When going out to trick-or-treat, the LPD reminds those who go out to be careful crossing the street, not to run out between parked cars, and to give their child a glow stick to be easier to spot at night.
94.9 WMMQ

Spread Some Love! Adopt at the Capital Area Humane Society

Each week, we have the Capital Area Humane Society in to the radio station to chat about animals that are available for adoption. I am one thousand percent behind the mission of the C.A.H.S. and the mission is this:. To promote the humane treatment of companion animals through protection, placement,...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These Ann Arbor road closures will start on Monday

ANN ARBOR – Orange barrel season isn’t over just yet. Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, two construction projects will result in a lane shift on the west side and a road closure downtown through the middle of November. Here are the details:. Southbound South Maple Road. From...
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week

The city of Lansing has red-tagged this boarded-up property. The backyard is surrounded by a dilapidated wooden privacy fence. The second-floor window on the back is completely gone, while win-dows on the ground floor had the torn-out screens. The windows are out of their frames. It was deemed unsafe on Nov. 27, 2021, according to city property records.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 near I-496 were shut down for several hours Friday afternoon. A truck carrying a manufactured home drove off the road between Jolly and Trowbridge roads just before 10 a.m. The freeway reopened at about 3:15 p.m., but the exit ramp to...
LANSING, MI

