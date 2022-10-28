LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is pushing for everyone to be safe when it comes to trick-or-treating with kids and family. When going out to trick-or-treat, the LPD reminds those who go out to be careful crossing the street, not to run out between parked cars, and to give their child a glow stick to be easier to spot at night.

