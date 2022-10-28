Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason woman celebrates Halloween with massive display
What started out as a small graveyard with fog has over six years transformed into a fully-fledged spooky Halloween display, with hundreds of pieces ranging from pumpkins all the way to the Grim Reaper.
Halloween events underway in Lansing
Halloween is on Monday, but celebrations are already underway in Lansing.
Fox17
A movie shot primarily in greater Lansing premiered at the Sun Theatre Friday night
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Burmese refugee Thang Mung and his crew at iStar Video Production are back on the big screen with their second movie, "Exile." The bilingual movie, with parts in English and Zomi, premiered Friday night at the Sun Theatre in Grand Ledge. "This is a very...
WKHM
Jackson Two Men and a Truck franchise dedicated to local philanthropy
Jackson, Mich. — Movers for Mutts, a collection campaign for the Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) spearheaded by Two Men and a Truck has come to a close, but the needs of animals in the shelter don’t stop there. Amy Kinder from the Jackson County Animal Shelter joined WKHM recently along with Jeff Snyder, local owner of Two Men and a Truck, to give us an update.
WILX-TV
Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
jtv.tv
Monday, October 31, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Tim Walz, VP & Benefits Executive, Barker Weber Insurance Agency. Melissa Callison and Jen Kinstle, JSO Guild Holiday Ball. 9 AM and 11 AM. Monday on The Bart Hawley Show: Highlights from 22 Years of...
Things to Do: Check out these 3 Halloween events
Halloween is right around the corner, and things are getting spooky in the mid-Michigan area. Here's a look at three events you should check out this weekend.
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
jtv.tv
Saturday, October 29-Sunday, October 30, 2022
LIVE Rec Bowl 2022. JTV Sports presents the annual Jackson Recreation Department Youth Football Championship Game. The Lions Club Vikings vs Optimist Lions. Larry Jacobson and Dan Gallagher on the call, LIVE from Withington Stadium. 9:45 AM. Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Jackson Recreation Department Youth Football Highlights,...
wlen.com
Downtown Adrian Preparing for Saturday Halloween Event
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County area will have several Halloween activities coming up today, tomorrow, the rest of the weekend…even into Monday night. Downtown Adrian has an event ready to go this Saturday evening, and all the details will be discussed on the Friday night edition of Community Conversation.
It’s not open yet, but Jackson Pizza Factory is giving back with free Halloween event
JACKSON, MI – The restaurant has not reopened yet, but the owner of Jackson Pizza Factory is hosting a Halloween event to give back to the community. Owner Brent Harmon is putting on the free Halloween event from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, outside the restaurant, 800 N. Waterloo St., for families to stop by when they are trick-or-treating.
swmichigandining.com
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)
I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
WILX-TV
Lansing Police reminds public about Halloween safety
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is pushing for everyone to be safe when it comes to trick-or-treating with kids and family. When going out to trick-or-treat, the LPD reminds those who go out to be careful crossing the street, not to run out between parked cars, and to give their child a glow stick to be easier to spot at night.
Spread Some Love! Adopt at the Capital Area Humane Society
Each week, we have the Capital Area Humane Society in to the radio station to chat about animals that are available for adoption. I am one thousand percent behind the mission of the C.A.H.S. and the mission is this:. To promote the humane treatment of companion animals through protection, placement,...
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
1 shot overnight in downtown East Lansing
Officers are still investigating the incident as the case is currently ongoing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Ann Arbor road closures will start on Monday
ANN ARBOR – Orange barrel season isn’t over just yet. Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, two construction projects will result in a lane shift on the west side and a road closure downtown through the middle of November. Here are the details:. Southbound South Maple Road. From...
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week
The city of Lansing has red-tagged this boarded-up property. The backyard is surrounded by a dilapidated wooden privacy fence. The second-floor window on the back is completely gone, while win-dows on the ground floor had the torn-out screens. The windows are out of their frames. It was deemed unsafe on Nov. 27, 2021, according to city property records.
Powerball results for 10/29/22; did anyone win the $822 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – For just the 5th time in U.S. history, a lottery jackpot has hit the $1 billion mark as there was no winner of the $822 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Oct. 29. That means the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31 will be...
WILX-TV
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 near I-496 were shut down for several hours Friday afternoon. A truck carrying a manufactured home drove off the road between Jolly and Trowbridge roads just before 10 a.m. The freeway reopened at about 3:15 p.m., but the exit ramp to...
