Thomas field hockey pulls away late to advance to Class A sectional final
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Titans scored four second half goals to dethrone the reigning Class A sectional champions 5-2.
Francesca Rao scored the go-ahead goal with 5:51 left in the game to give Thomas a 3-2 lead. Helena Rao and Ava Travato each had two goals a piece to lead the Titans.
Thomas is aiming for their fourth sectional title in the last eleven years with their most recent coming in 2020. The Titans will face fifth-seeded Brighton in the Class A title game on Tuesday, November 1st.
