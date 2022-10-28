Read full article on original website
Three area girls teams move into playoff semifinals
Three area girls teams have moved into the semifinals of various CIF Central Section playoffs. The No. 10 Lompoc girls tennis team and the No. 12 Nipomo tennis squad, Ocean League rivals, have both beaten higher seeds twice to earn Division 3 semifinal berths. Meanwhile, the No. 7 Santa Ynez...
Photos: Lompoc rolls past Santa Ynez in regular season finale
Lompoc cruised to a 48-14 win over Santa Ynez Friday night, improving to 7-3 with the win in the regular season finale. Santa Ynez ends the regular season 5-5.
Cavin Ross accounts for seven touchdowns as Lompoc routs Santa Ynez in regular season finale
Lompoc ended the regular season on a high note Friday night, rolling to a Mountain League win over foe Santa Ynez. The Braves led 35-0 at one point and cruised to the 48-14 win as senior quarterback Cavin Ross threw four touchdowns and ran for three more. Ross has thrown...
Rider seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Hwy 135 south of Orcutt
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured Saturday night when his bike crashed on Highway 135 south of Orcutt, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Graciosa Road and left motorcycle debris strewn across the highway. County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason...
Burning trash sparks small wildfire at transfer station near Los Olivos
A trash fire at a transfer station sparked a small wildfire Sunday and burning debris forced the driver of a Waste Management truck to dump its load Monday near Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. About 2:20 p.m., County Fire and Los Padres National Forest crews...
Designer Mary Beth Larkin brings her ‘athglamourâ’ to Santa Ynez in her Flagship Boutique
Mary Beth Larkin is a self-proclaimed dreamer, doer and creator. And her latest creation will have visitors and locals of Santa Ynez thinking of more than wine when they visit downtown. Larkin, a contemporary fashion designer and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, has opened...
Lompoc Concert Association to host classic guitarists, the Park Brothers
The Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season continues with an upcoming performance by classic guitarists, the Park Brothers, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, local teen Melody Hilario, 2022 Santa Barbara County Teen Star winner, will open the concert with a voice number. The event will take place...
Wind, cold, crisp mornings, mild afternoons, with a chance of rain | Central Coast Weather Report
A 1,030 millibar area of high pressure over the Great Basin will produce Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning on Saturday through Monday. The condition will create cold and crisp mornings and mild afternoons under primarily clear skies. It will be time to break out the sweaters and coats as a cold front will gradually travel southward through the Central Coast on Tuesday night into Thursday.
Roses & Raspberries: Events organizers, an electric bus fleet and philanthropy recognized
This week we open with a biggity-bangin’ bouquet of roses to Pablo Ramos, the man behind 805 Concerts, who last weekend brought to Santa Maria its biggest hip-hop show of all time. West Coast rap legend Ice Cube headlined the hizzle event, which drew 5,000 attendees to Elks Events...
Football: Cal Poly to take on UC Davis in rivalry game
The Cal Poly football team will venture north to UC Davis Saturday to resume its Battle for the Golden Horseshoe rivalry with the Aggies. Kickoff is set for 4:02 p.m. Since the Golden Horseshoe trophy was created, UC Davis leads the series between the two teams 11-7. Davis coach Dan Hawkins is 5-0 against Cal Poly.
Cachuma Lake restocked with 4,000-pounds of rainbow trout ahead of Halloween weekend
Cachuma Lake was recently restocked with 4,000 pounds of tagged triploid rainbow trout that officially kicked off the 2022-23 stocking season. On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County Parks in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife trucked in the load from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms Inc. in Paynes Creek and released fish ranging in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies.
Man fatally shot by police after early morning standoff Monday in Santa Maria
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning by Santa Maria police after he allegedly threatened officers with an unidentified weapon, held them at bay for two hours, and attempted to force his way into an apartment. A Santa Maria Police Department commander could not say how many officers...
