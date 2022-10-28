A 1,030 millibar area of high pressure over the Great Basin will produce Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning on Saturday through Monday. The condition will create cold and crisp mornings and mild afternoons under primarily clear skies. It will be time to break out the sweaters and coats as a cold front will gradually travel southward through the Central Coast on Tuesday night into Thursday.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO