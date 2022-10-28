ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Three area girls teams move into playoff semifinals

Three area girls teams have moved into the semifinals of various CIF Central Section playoffs. The No. 10 Lompoc girls tennis team and the No. 12 Nipomo tennis squad, Ocean League rivals, have both beaten higher seeds twice to earn Division 3 semifinal berths. Meanwhile, the No. 7 Santa Ynez...
Rider seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Hwy 135 south of Orcutt

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured Saturday night when his bike crashed on Highway 135 south of Orcutt, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Graciosa Road and left motorcycle debris strewn across the highway. County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason...
Lompoc Concert Association to host classic guitarists, the Park Brothers

The Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season continues with an upcoming performance by classic guitarists, the Park Brothers, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, local teen Melody Hilario, 2022 Santa Barbara County Teen Star winner, will open the concert with a voice number. The event will take place...
Wind, cold, crisp mornings, mild afternoons, with a chance of rain | Central Coast Weather Report

A 1,030 millibar area of high pressure over the Great Basin will produce Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning on Saturday through Monday. The condition will create cold and crisp mornings and mild afternoons under primarily clear skies. It will be time to break out the sweaters and coats as a cold front will gradually travel southward through the Central Coast on Tuesday night into Thursday.
Football: Cal Poly to take on UC Davis in rivalry game

The Cal Poly football team will venture north to UC Davis Saturday to resume its Battle for the Golden Horseshoe rivalry with the Aggies. Kickoff is set for 4:02 p.m. Since the Golden Horseshoe trophy was created, UC Davis leads the series between the two teams 11-7. Davis coach Dan Hawkins is 5-0 against Cal Poly.
Cachuma Lake restocked with 4,000-pounds of rainbow trout ahead of Halloween weekend

Cachuma Lake was recently restocked with 4,000 pounds of tagged triploid rainbow trout that officially kicked off the 2022-23 stocking season. On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County Parks in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife trucked in the load from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms Inc. in Paynes Creek and released fish ranging in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies.
