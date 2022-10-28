Read full article on original website
Tigre de Mojanda
3d ago
Well, so far, The Day After - the local news only stated that immediately after the "PhotoOp" he was "Back to Delaware !"(Mr Trump would have had it at the Syracuse University "Dome" sports arena!)Yes! After all for a Biden, a visit to Onondaga Community College waaay out of Syracuse must have been sooo Draining!
New York state marching band show: Jordan-Elbridge earns 4th in small school 3 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan-Elbridge posted a mark of 81.15 to take fourth place in the small school 3 class of the New York State Field Band Conference championship at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. That score was the Eagles best this season.
Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome
Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
Survival of heart surgery at Upstate hinges on merger with Crouse, hospitals say
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital says it may be forced to discontinue cardiac surgery and other heart services because it doesn’t do enough of these procedures to meet federal requirements. Losing cardiac surgery could jeopardize Upstate’s status as Central New York’s only level 1 trauma center...
Lock-Out Lifted At New Hartford Schools
Update 10/31/22 - 10:59am: Lock-outs at both New Hartford Senior High and at Bradley Elementary School have been lifted, school officials said. A developing story this morning in New Hartford as as two school have implemented lock-out procedures. Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School are both on...
Gas prices are on the rise in Central New York again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After months of the gas price cooling off, it appears that we may be experiencing rising prices again. The national average is now $3.76, down $0.03 from October 24. Now, gas prices are on the rise here at home. New York’s average is now $3.82,...
MacKenzie Scott donates $9M to help erase racial health disparities in Syracuse, Buffalo
Syracuse, N.Y. – Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $9 million to help eliminate racial health disparities in Central and Western New York. The Health Foundation of Western & Central New York announced today it received the unsolicited gift from Scott after she...
Second day of early voting in Central New York
Dewitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although election day is not until November 8, plenty of neighbors in Central New York were out this weekend to cast their voters early. “It’s easy,” Mary Jensen said, “Everybody should vote. We need people to vote.”. Jensen has been coming to...
Central New York’s funniest meme gets a blimp-sized upgrade (photo)
Central New York has its own internet memes, from Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim ripping off his jacket to snowy winters being compared to the “Star Wars” ice planet Hoth. The funniest and most frequent CNY meme is likely all those jokes about trucks hitting the Onondaga Lake...
Student Stabbed Multiple Times At Proctor High School; School Open But Campus Closed All Week
A scary situation at Proctor High School in Utica as fight escalated into a stabbing and has left one student with multiple injuries. That student suffered several cuts to his back and hands, police say, but the injuries are not considered life threatening. Utica Police say teaching staff were notified...
James Perrotti: Carrier Dome usher, mailman, church usher, greeter extraordinaire
James Perrotti, 1948-2022: Carrier Dome usher, mailman, church usher, greeter extraordinaire. Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. If you needed your mail, James Perrotti would be sure to deliver it with a smile –...
Bridge Street producer braves the CMC Haunted House
(WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street producer Laura Koch visits the CMC Haunted House in Cicero, braving goblins and ghouls as she makes her way through. The CMC Dance Studio is one of the top competitive dance studios in the Syracuse area, celebrating its 25th year in operation. Their Haunted House is now closed for the season, but expect to see a Polar Express exhibit for one weekend during December, also at their studio location in Cicero.
Plan still in motion to transform Great Northern Mall into lifestyle center
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Despite confusion over when Great Northern Mall could shut down for good, the plan to transform the property into a lifestyle center is still a go. Tenants were told in a letter their leases are being terminated and they have to “vacate” their...
Syracuse named one of the best places to live in America
Syracuse is one of the best places to live in America, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
Republican who didn’t think he had a chance in Syracuse council race now aims to win
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Woody Carroll didn’t think he actually had a chance to win when he decided to run for the Syracuse Common Council this year. Carroll, a Republican, is running to represent the 5th District of Syracuse, a city in which Joe Biden won every ward during the 2020 election. The council is currently made up of 10 Democrats. During the last election, the winner of his district was such a clear favorite that he ran unopposed.
Cheers, tears and fears: 35 of the best marching band emotion photos we’ve shot in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ashley Trudell was having trouble getting her point across to the Indian River marching band at the start of the season. The Warriors were learning the basics of their show, entitled “Sahara.” It begins by requiring the members to crawl out of the desert, parched and dying.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 8)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
President Biden leaves Syracuse after Micron victory lap, speech on economic gains
Syracuse, N.Y. ― President Joe Biden has departed Central New York after delivering a speech at Onondaga Community College Thursday afternoon. Biden was in town to celebrate the federal government’s effort to spur domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors, spending that will help bring a Micron Technologies megafab plant and a $100 billion investment to Central New York.
Truck hits Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge, again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 9 that the driver was taken to the hospital. […]
Micron would get $284M property tax break under proposed deal with Onondaga County, records show
Syracuse, N.Y. — Micron Technology Inc. would save nearly $284 million under a proposed 49-year property tax deal with Onondaga County for its planned $100 billion computer chip plant in Clay, records show. The Idaho-based maker of computer memory would pay $84.5 million in local property taxes over 49...
