Syracuse, NY

Comments / 2

Tigre de Mojanda
3d ago

Well, so far, The Day After - the local news only stated that immediately after the "PhotoOp" he was "Back to Delaware !"(Mr Trump would have had it at the Syracuse University "Dome" sports arena!)Yes! After all for a Biden, a visit to Onondaga Community College waaay out of Syracuse must have been sooo Draining!

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

localsyr.com

Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome

Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes

Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
CLINTON, NY
Big Frog 104

Lock-Out Lifted At New Hartford Schools

Update 10/31/22 - 10:59am: Lock-outs at both New Hartford Senior High and at Bradley Elementary School have been lifted, school officials said. A developing story this morning in New Hartford as as two school have implemented lock-out procedures. Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School are both on...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
localsyr.com

Gas prices are on the rise in Central New York again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After months of the gas price cooling off, it appears that we may be experiencing rising prices again. The national average is now $3.76, down $0.03 from October 24. Now, gas prices are on the rise here at home. New York’s average is now $3.82,...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Second day of early voting in Central New York

Dewitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although election day is not until November 8, plenty of neighbors in Central New York were out this weekend to cast their voters early. “It’s easy,” Mary Jensen said, “Everybody should vote. We need people to vote.”. Jensen has been coming to...
DEWITT, NY
localsyr.com

Bridge Street producer braves the CMC Haunted House

(WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street producer Laura Koch visits the CMC Haunted House in Cicero, braving goblins and ghouls as she makes her way through. The CMC Dance Studio is one of the top competitive dance studios in the Syracuse area, celebrating its 25th year in operation. Their Haunted House is now closed for the season, but expect to see a Polar Express exhibit for one weekend during December, also at their studio location in Cicero.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse named one of the best places to live in America

Syracuse is one of the best places to live in America, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Republican who didn’t think he had a chance in Syracuse council race now aims to win

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Woody Carroll didn’t think he actually had a chance to win when he decided to run for the Syracuse Common Council this year. Carroll, a Republican, is running to represent the 5th District of Syracuse, a city in which Joe Biden won every ward during the 2020 election. The council is currently made up of 10 Democrats. During the last election, the winner of his district was such a clear favorite that he ran unopposed.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

President Biden leaves Syracuse after Micron victory lap, speech on economic gains

Syracuse, N.Y. ― President Joe Biden has departed Central New York after delivering a speech at Onondaga Community College Thursday afternoon. Biden was in town to celebrate the federal government’s effort to spur domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors, spending that will help bring a Micron Technologies megafab plant and a $100 billion investment to Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Truck hits Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge, again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 9 that the driver was taken to the hospital. […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

