Bustle

Jesse Williams Is Among 3 Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Returning In Season 19

Just days before Kate Walsh scrubbed back in as Addison Montgomery for the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, fans got an extra dose of excitement. Also scheduled to walk back through Grey Sloan’s revolving doors in November: Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. Even better, you won’t have to wait for long — both characters are slated to return as guest stars in Season 19’s Episode 5, airing on Nov. 3, according to Deadline and TVLine.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
Parade

'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season

Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
The List

Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
Cheryl E Preston

Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful gave a glimpse of three possible new couples

The Bold and the Beautiful may do the unthinkableScreenshot Soaps.com Howard Wise. Fans who watched Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful may have been either stunned or received confirmation of what some spoilers have already suggested. Three unpopular couplings might have just been initiated or nothing will come of any of it. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) kissed Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) seemed a bit too concerned as he consoled Brooke Forrester( Katherine Kelly Lang), and Katie Spencer (Heather Tom) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) kissed.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan

While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
The List

Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Shares Sweet Moment With Departing Cast Member on Set

After working together for over a decade, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish's friendship shows no signs of ending even after Giddish leaves the show this season. Hargitay shared some recent fun photos from the set, which are all in stark contrast to the serious subjects they cover on SVU. In one photo, Giddish and Hargitay are sharing delicious cookies.
Popculture

Sean Hayes Breaks His Silence Over 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Sudden Death

Following the sudden death of Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor's Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes has broken his silence. On Instagram, Hayes shared a photo of himself and Jordan from the show, which featured Hayes' Jack standing with Jordan's Beverly Leslie in full cowboy getup. Jordan appeared on a number of Will and Grace episodes between 2001 and 2006, as well as in the series revival from 2017 until 2020.
