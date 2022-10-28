Read full article on original website
Bustle
Jesse Williams Is Among 3 Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Returning In Season 19
Just days before Kate Walsh scrubbed back in as Addison Montgomery for the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, fans got an extra dose of excitement. Also scheduled to walk back through Grey Sloan’s revolving doors in November: Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. Even better, you won’t have to wait for long — both characters are slated to return as guest stars in Season 19’s Episode 5, airing on Nov. 3, according to Deadline and TVLine.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season
Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor Has ‘No Bad Blood’ About Firing
Former 'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor is opening up about his departure after his character Brando Corbin is killed off.
After Violet's Loss, Chicago Fire Found A Touching Way To Call Back To Characters Who Died
Violet is going through a hard time, but Chicago Fire found a way to use past tragedies to help her.
After Leaving Show, ‘Chicago PD' Star Jesse Lee Soffer Will Return in New Role
Jesse Lee Soffer may have left his role in front of the camera for "Chicago P.D.," but it appears he may not be gone from the show forever. The actor is reportedly set to return in a new role for a future episode. Variety reports Soffer, who played Det. Jay...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Heartthrob Opens Up About the On-Set ‘Panic’ That Got Him Fired — and Almost Ended His Career
Losing your first big break is downright devastating. If there’s one thing that every daytime fan is well aware of, it’s that working on a soap opera is not easy. They have to film at a near breakneck pace to keep the shows coming out five days a week, and few move nearly as fast as Days of Our Lives which films months in advance.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Oct. 24 – 28: Sally Has a Target on Her Back
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Oct. 24 - 28 reveal Sally Spectra will feel the wrath of two other women.
‘Blue Bloods’: First Look at Episode 2 Confirms Jamie Reagan’s Health Outlook
While last week’s Blue Bloods episode left us wary about the health of Jamie Reagan, we get a glimpse into Episode 2. This Friday’s episode has its usual twists and turns. Fans of the show look forward to a few storylines blending together. Don’t worry, we’ll all get a few good morsels this week. But what about Jamie?
TV Fanatic
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit
Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
Fired `General Hospital' Actor Alleges ABC Wants to Harass His Supporters
Former "General Hospital" actor Ingo Rademacher, whose lawsuit against ABC alleges he was wrongfully fired after 25 years with the show for statements regarding the network's vaccine directive, says he will fight the network's efforts to find out who supported him in his views.
Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful gave a glimpse of three possible new couples
The Bold and the Beautiful may do the unthinkableScreenshot Soaps.com Howard Wise. Fans who watched Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful may have been either stunned or received confirmation of what some spoilers have already suggested. Three unpopular couplings might have just been initiated or nothing will come of any of it. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) kissed Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) seemed a bit too concerned as he consoled Brooke Forrester( Katherine Kelly Lang), and Katie Spencer (Heather Tom) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) kissed.
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Baby Switch Coming for Esme and Willow
'General Hospital' villain Esme Prince will use her pregnancy to cause heartache for many other residents of Port Charles.
‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan
While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was Almost Fired for Describing Kitty as a ‘Tramp’
'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake played Kitty for 19 years, but nearly lost her job when she called the character a 'tramp.'
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Shares Sweet Moment With Departing Cast Member on Set
After working together for over a decade, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish's friendship shows no signs of ending even after Giddish leaves the show this season. Hargitay shared some recent fun photos from the set, which are all in stark contrast to the serious subjects they cover on SVU. In one photo, Giddish and Hargitay are sharing delicious cookies.
Popculture
Sean Hayes Breaks His Silence Over 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Sudden Death
Following the sudden death of Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor's Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes has broken his silence. On Instagram, Hayes shared a photo of himself and Jordan from the show, which featured Hayes' Jack standing with Jordan's Beverly Leslie in full cowboy getup. Jordan appeared on a number of Will and Grace episodes between 2001 and 2006, as well as in the series revival from 2017 until 2020.
