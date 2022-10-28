ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

11Alive

2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia

If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
WSAV News 3

Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia organized rallies Sunday in a push to get their congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. State lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Raphael Warnock leading early votes, Herschel Walker has more election day support

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s nationally watched U.S. Senate race remains tight, according to a new poll from Monmouth University. Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has a significant lead among early voters, according to the poll, while challenger Herschel Walker is bolstered by the potential for more support among highly motivated Election Day voters.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Private prison in McRae will close and lay off 252 people

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — More than 250 people will lose jobs next month when a federal prison in Telfair County closes. The McRae Correctional Facility is owned by a Nashville-based private company, CoreCivic. Steve Owen, a CoreCivic vice president, said it's closing because their contract with the federal Bureau of...
MCRAE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock

When Raysa Aragon immigrated to the United States at the age of 38, living under the tyrannical regime of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was more than enough to deter her from blindly joining a political party.  For the next several decades, the 66-year-old retired interpreter and Clayton County resident voted for the candidates she thought […] The post New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE

