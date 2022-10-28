Read full article on original website
2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
WXIA 11 Alive
Crash kills 4 in northwest Georgia, including 3 high school student athletes
GSP say the driver and two passengers were pronounced dead on the scene. One other died at the hospital.
Early voting winds down in Georgia, voters turn out in record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Early voters are turning out in record numbers in Georgia. So much so that the Chatham County Board of Elections is adding a second location for Sunday voting this weekend. “And the numbers there on Sunday actually were—people were voting at a higher rate and higher turnout than weekdays. If you […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
iheart.com
Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia
If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
Officials say Ga. voter turnout could be the difference between winning and losing races
ATLANTA — One in five eligible Georgians have already hit the polls and cast their ballots. While the state of Georgia is seeing record-breaking early voter turnout, Republicans and Democrats alike are still trying to rally their supporters and get them to vote. Georgia is a major swing state,...
Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia organized rallies Sunday in a push to get their congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. State lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday […]
WRDW-TV
Raphael Warnock leading early votes, Herschel Walker has more election day support
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s nationally watched U.S. Senate race remains tight, according to a new poll from Monmouth University. Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has a significant lead among early voters, according to the poll, while challenger Herschel Walker is bolstered by the potential for more support among highly motivated Election Day voters.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Department of Human Services Issues Second Round of P-EBT to Youngest SNAP Recipients
The Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) began issuing a second round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits Wednesday to the state’s youngest SNAP-enrolled children. For children to qualify, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and enrolled in SNAP from August 2021 to May 2022.
WRDW-TV
New poll: Brian Kemp gaining strength while Stacey Abrams’ support in ‘holding pattern’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voter support for incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp has increased over the past month, while support levels for challenger Stacey Abrams have remained static, according to a new Monmouth University poll. The poll, which was conducted by telephone from Oct. 20-24, 2022, with 615 Georgia...
Some $350 cash assistance cards have been intercepted, used by fraudsters
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges.
Georgia's early voting turnout so far is Blacker, older than recent general elections
LISTEN: More than 836,000 Georgians have cast their ballots in the 2022 election so far. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. After one full week of in-person early voting in Georgia, nearly 838,000 people have already cast their ballots in an election that is expected to shatter midterm records. According to an...
WMAZ
Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams brings campaign to Milledgeville
People showed up and showed out for Stacey Abrams today in Milledgeville. She talked about topics like voter rights, women's bodily autonomy, and the open carry law.
Private prison in McRae will close and lay off 252 people
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — More than 250 people will lose jobs next month when a federal prison in Telfair County closes. The McRae Correctional Facility is owned by a Nashville-based private company, CoreCivic. Steve Owen, a CoreCivic vice president, said it's closing because their contract with the federal Bureau of...
cobbcountycourier.com
Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock
When Raysa Aragon immigrated to the United States at the age of 38, living under the tyrannical regime of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was more than enough to deter her from blindly joining a political party. For the next several decades, the 66-year-old retired interpreter and Clayton County resident voted for the candidates she thought […] The post New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
