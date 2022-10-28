Read full article on original website
WEST BY POD: TCU Review / Iowa State Preview
It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and testing your fanhood. You watched the game. You know this team. Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) aren’t going to make you relive too much of it. After speeding through the TCU review, the guys talk about the wild Big 12 weekend and what’s to come next week. Iowa State and WVU will face off on Saturday, with the loser taking claim to the bottom of the Big 12 table.
Watch: Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Reacts to West Virginia vs. TCU Bad Beat
The West Virginia Mountaineers were hosting the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs as 7.5-point underdogs on Saturday. And while WVU was unlikely to win the game, the Mountaineers looked like they were cruising to a cover in the final minute of play. TCU led 34-31 with 20 second remaining facing a 4th and 1 at the WVU 29-yard line. TCU decided to go for it on the 4th down, forced an offsides, and that meant a free play, and then Max Duggan decided to throw a jump ball to Savion Williams and it was Williams who came down with the ball in the end zone, giving TCU a 40-31 lead before the extra point.
Why West Virginia Lost to TCU
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers came ready to play and compete today, but ultimately, coaching once again was the problem. Neal Brown is not a winner and he doesn’t know how to win close games. Down 28-24 with 6 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter...
SOUND OFF: Momentum escapes Mountaineers as No. 7 TCU escapes West Virginia with 41-31 win
It was right there in front of them. Multiple times. And West Virginia failed to capture the momentum and capitalize on the opportunities time and time again. The Mountaineers fell to the seventh-ranked TCU Horned Frogs on Homecoming Weekend, 41-31, in what can only be described as extremely frustrating. As...
What I Think After Another Loss
All in all, yesterday wasn’t bad and taken for almost any single game, West Virginia has been competitive and good most of the year, except. Except that. Except that they lost to Pitt on a tipped Pick-Six. Then They lost to Kansas on another pick-six. They lost to Texas when they weren’t competitive but made it “competitive” by slowing the game way down. They lost to Texas Tech in a very non-competitive game. Then yesterday. They played toe-to-toe with TCU. They traded shots. In a normal year, if the team were better, we’d probably chalk it up to, had chances, some mistakes cost us but before a fourth-down offsides penalty that gave TCU a free play, this was a four-point game, but all of that ignores the larger narrative hanging around the West Virginia Mountaineers these days. The fact that the head coach is 20-23. The fact that the team is 3-5. The fact that the five star QB is either hurt or not good enough. The fact that the team might be regressing.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the TCU game
West Virginia's defense lived up to its reputation in Saturday's first half and then reversed the trend just in time to give the offense a chance to lift the program to an upset over a top-10 team. Again and again, the Mountaineers came up short and it was No. 7 TCU's offense that would move the chains and then finish the game with a decisive touchdown to remain unbeaten. There were some good signs for WVU but there were also some blemishes that explain the 41-31 setback and leave the team with very little margin for error if it wants to play in a bowl this season. What went down in Morgantown? How did the defense flip the script? Where did the offense come up short? Can the Mountaineers find three more wins? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more
Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll. GAME VITALS. Date: Saturday, October 29,...
WVU Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Attending Home Game Against TCU
West Virginia four-star commit Rodney Gallagher announced via his twitter account Saturday Morning that he will be attending the Mountaineers matchup with TCU. The Laurel Highlands High School product is widely considered the top senior in Western Pennsylvania. He’s also the top ranked recruit of the Neal Brown era and the sixth-highest rated recruit in WVU history, according to 247Sports’ recruiting services.
Shots reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported Sunday morning on High Street in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
Homeschool team wins WVU Pumpkin Drop
More than 250 pumpkins were tossed from the top of the West Virginia University’s Engineering Sciences Building during WVU's 33rd annual Pumpkin Drop.
Shots fired overnight in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight. Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation. WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area. It’s unclear...
RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
