Ricketts makes stop in South Sioux City for tourism conference

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts stopped in South Sioux City today to speak at a tourism conference.

Ricketts spoke at the annual tourism convention at the Marriot South Sioux City Riverfront. Ricketts is currently finishing up this term before he leaves office in January. The governor took time to reflect on his time in office and his service to the state of Nebraska.

“It’s just the best job in the world and it’s because of the people in Nebraska I just appreciate everybody who has worked together through all of the challenges we’ve had here and I am going to be sorry to leave,” Ricketts said.

The candidates up for his seat are republican candidate Jim Pillen, Democrat Carol Blood, and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

