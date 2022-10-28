ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Mud flies over single-member districts

With Election Day approaching next week, a ballot initiative that could change the way Alachua County residents vote for county commissioners is at the center of multiple controversies and accusations between elected officials. The issue dates back to last year, when state Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, first proposed that Alachua...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local students learn about municipal government

With loud, trumpeting calls, the pair of sandhill cranes sounded as excited to see the visitors to the city of Gainesville’s Sweetwater Wetlands Park as were the 19 public school students and their parents – several of whom had never been to the wetlands. The habitat is home...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy set to expire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy expires on Monday, October 31. The disconnection policy for past due balances resumes Tuesday, November 1. Customers experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill for any reason should contact a service representative. The city wants to remind...
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
ORANGE PARK, FL
mycbs4.com

Student and community organizers respond to UF president's protest restrictions

According to the Graduate Assistants United of the University of Florida (UF-GAU), members of UF-GAU and student/ community organizers believe that the University of Florida is restricting their free speech rights during the University of Florida Board of Trustees' meeting taking place at Emerson Hall where the University of Florida Presidential Candidate Ben Sasse will be appointed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods

I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Dixie County 2-vehicle accident kills 1, injures 4

A 21-year-old Perry man died and four people were seriously injured when a pickup struck a disabled swamp buggy in Dixie County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 21-year-old Perry man was driving a pickup north on County Road 361 at 1:20 a.m. when he struck a disabled swamp buggy near SW 391st Avenue south of Steinhatchee, killing the pickup driver.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Toddler reported missing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Loften HS teaches amateur radio skills

Schools throughout the country have radio clubs to teach students about the music industry, the practice of communication, and the craft of engaging an audience, but for Loften High School (Gainesville), its radio experience is a bit different. Loften has a fully functioning HAM radio station, K4WTL, that allows kids...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

High-speed pursuit leads to 3 arrests

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released a timeline for the pursuit and arrest of three men who stole two vehicles and were apprehended Friday in Columbia County. The three men arrested were Steven Grimes, 20, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Michael Ernest King, 20, of East Pointe, Michigan, and Cejay Spencer, 16, of Minot, Michigan.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD responds to 3 gunfire incidents

Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire over the weekend. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated three gunfire incidents between 8:30 p.m. and midnight on Friday and Sunday. At one of the three scenes, officers could not locate any witnesses, damaged...
LAKE CITY, FL

