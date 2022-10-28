Read full article on original website
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Mud flies over single-member districts
With Election Day approaching next week, a ballot initiative that could change the way Alachua County residents vote for county commissioners is at the center of multiple controversies and accusations between elected officials. The issue dates back to last year, when state Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, first proposed that Alachua...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local students learn about municipal government
With loud, trumpeting calls, the pair of sandhill cranes sounded as excited to see the visitors to the city of Gainesville’s Sweetwater Wetlands Park as were the 19 public school students and their parents – several of whom had never been to the wetlands. The habitat is home...
WCJB
Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy set to expire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy expires on Monday, October 31. The disconnection policy for past due balances resumes Tuesday, November 1. Customers experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill for any reason should contact a service representative. The city wants to remind...
Motorist Alert: Emergency railroad crossing closure in Clay County, expect detours
Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation. A scheduled CSX Transportation railroad crossing closure at County Road 218 and US Highway 301 began at 8 a.m. Monday for emergency repairs due to an identified track defect.
ocala-news.com
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala temporarily closed for 18 health code violations during failed inspection
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala was forced to temporarily close its doors after a health inspector found 18 health code violations, including four that were considered high priority. According to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Profession Regulation, Darrell’s Diner,...
WCJB
Gainesville Black Professionals will hold a three-day event next year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Black Professionals have a three-day event next year meant to expand your network. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with GBP’s director about what this new expo has to offer.
News4Jax.com
Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
mycbs4.com
Student and community organizers respond to UF president's protest restrictions
According to the Graduate Assistants United of the University of Florida (UF-GAU), members of UF-GAU and student/ community organizers believe that the University of Florida is restricting their free speech rights during the University of Florida Board of Trustees' meeting taking place at Emerson Hall where the University of Florida Presidential Candidate Ben Sasse will be appointed.
villages-news.com
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
WCJB
Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Dixie County 2-vehicle accident kills 1, injures 4
A 21-year-old Perry man died and four people were seriously injured when a pickup struck a disabled swamp buggy in Dixie County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 21-year-old Perry man was driving a pickup north on County Road 361 at 1:20 a.m. when he struck a disabled swamp buggy near SW 391st Avenue south of Steinhatchee, killing the pickup driver.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Drivers encouraged to use caution in Baker County due to wildfire near SR-2
SANDERSON, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently monitoring a Saturday night wildfire in Baker County. Authorities said the 1/4-acre wildfire is near State Road 2, just west of Eddy Grade Road in Sanderson. FHP does not anticipate that SR-2 will be affected by smoke, but drivers are...
WCJB
Toddler reported missing in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Loften HS teaches amateur radio skills
Schools throughout the country have radio clubs to teach students about the music industry, the practice of communication, and the craft of engaging an audience, but for Loften High School (Gainesville), its radio experience is a bit different. Loften has a fully functioning HAM radio station, K4WTL, that allows kids...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
High-speed pursuit leads to 3 arrests
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released a timeline for the pursuit and arrest of three men who stole two vehicles and were apprehended Friday in Columbia County. The three men arrested were Steven Grimes, 20, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Michael Ernest King, 20, of East Pointe, Michigan, and Cejay Spencer, 16, of Minot, Michigan.
News4Jax.com
3 seriously injured in crash on West Beaver Street near US 301, JFRD says
BALDWIN, Fla. – Four people were transported to a hospital, three with serious injuries, after a crash Monday morning on West Beaver Street near U.S. 301, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. As of around 7:55 a.m., West Beaver Street was shut down in the area of Baldwin,...
WCJB
Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
WCJB
Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD responds to 3 gunfire incidents
Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire over the weekend. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated three gunfire incidents between 8:30 p.m. and midnight on Friday and Sunday. At one of the three scenes, officers could not locate any witnesses, damaged...
