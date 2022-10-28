Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
President Biden Hits The Campaign Trail In Florida
President Biden tore into Republican proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare on Tuesday, campaigning hard for Democrats in Florida one week before Election Day. In a final-week push, he will be flying to New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on...
News On 6
Second Woman To Allege Herschel Walker Paid For Abortion Says She 'Felt Threatened'
The second woman to accuse Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion said in an interview Tuesday that Walker pressured her to end her pregnancy because she and the child "would not be safe" if she gave birth. "He was very clear that he did not...
News On 6
Bolsonaro Supporters Block Brazil Roads For A 2nd Day As President Refuses To Accept Election Loss
Truckers and other protesters on Tuesday blocked highways for a second day in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, who had yet to accept his election loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. During a short speech on Tuesday, Bolsonaro said he would "comply" with the constitution, but did not...
News On 6
In FBI Recording From Jan. 10, 2021, Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes Talked About Hanging Pelosi ‘From The Lamppost’
Federal prosecutors played a recording of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes meeting with members of his far-right militia on Jan. 10, 2021, days after he and other Oath Keepers allegedly participated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol building. "My only regret is they should have brought rifles," Rhodes says...
News On 6
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Offers No Concession As Leftist Lula Declared Presidential Election Winner
Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for "peace and unity" after narrowly winning a divisive runoff election Sunday, capping a remarkable political comeback by defeating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who has yet to accept defeat. The victory marks a stunning turnaround for the charismatic but tarnished leftist heavyweight,...
Russia says nuclear war ‘must never be fought’ despite fiery rhetoric
Russia on Wednesday said nuclear war “cannot be won and must never be fought” in a shift from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiery comments in recent months that have raised fears of a nuclear war. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Russia wished...
Comments / 0