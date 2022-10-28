Read full article on original website
News On 6
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
News On 6
Power Restored In SW Oklahoma City
UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: OG&E says power has been restored. Nearly 22,000 OG&E customers are without power in the metro area Tuesday night. OG&E said this is a circuit outage that it is working on. There are crews working to locate the outage, then they will start to get power restored, OG&E said.
News On 6
Fire Causes Street Closures In Downtown OKC
Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire in the downtown area Tuesday morning. The fire is located near the intersection of Northwest 7th Street and North Broadway Avenue. Authorities are initially describing the fire as an industrial accident. A lift with two workers got into the powerlines, sparking a fire...
News On 6
Driver Crashes Car Into Home In SW Oklahoma City
Crews pulled a car from the living room of a home in southwest Oklahoma City early on Tuesday morning. According to Oklahoma City Firefighters, a driver who lives in the home, crashed their car into a garage door before barreling through a wall of the garage and ending up in the living room of the home.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police: 2 Injured In Overnight Shooting
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating after they say a man and woman who are experiencing homelessness were shot on Monday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near I-44 and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Investigators say they currently believe that the victims were targeted. Both victims are expected...
News On 6
2 Teens Recovering After Overnight Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. Three teenagers were shot at, and two of the victims were shot in the leg, police said. Both victims are...
News On 6
Turner Turnpike Lanes Narrowed To Single Lane For Maintenance
WELLSTON, Okla. - A portion of eastbound Turner Turnpike is narrowed to one lane between the Kickapoo Turnpike and the exit to Wellston. Wellston city officials said this is for maintenance repairs on the turnpike, but that the project is set to wrap up around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
News On 6
Authorities Say 2 Stabbings Outside Convenience Stores May Be Related
Oklahoma City police are investigating two stabbings outside separate convenience stores just hours apart. They believe they could be connected. An officer responded to the 7-Eleven around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue after receiving a call that a man was stabbed and was "holding his guts," according to a police report.
News On 6
Police Start Search For Suspect In Connection With Deadly Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City police are still looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday morning in southeast OKC. The driver took off after hitting a woman near Southeast 44th Street and Eastern Avenue and left his motorcycle near the scene. Authorities responded to the area around 4:30 a.m....
News On 6
Warm Start To November As Storms Approach
November is starting on a bit of a warm note. Highs in the 70s today with sunny skies and a south breeze. Tonight lows in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow look for stronger winds and 70s once again. Thursday a dryline will set up in the panhandles. This will be...
News On 6
OCPD Respond To Central OKC Stabbing
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm. The victim was later transported to the...
News On 6
Edmond State Representative Arrested, Accused Of DUI
A state representative from Edmond was booked into the city jail on a DUI complaint early Wednesday morning. According to documents, State Rep. Ryan Martinez was booked just before 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-35 NB In SE OKC
A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic backup Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-35 in-between Southeast 44th Street and Southeast 59th Street. No injuries have been reported.
News On 6
Woman Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police say a woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. According to police, the woman was hit by a vehicle near Southeast 44th and Eastern. Police say they were notified of the deadly crash by a passerby who spotted the body in the roadway and called police.
News On 6
Chickasha Police Searching For Man Who Ran At Store Employee With A Knife
The Chickasha Police Department is investigating an incident of shoplifting and an assault with a deadly weapon that happened on October 31. According to police, Justin Knight and an unidentified woman were seen taking a cart full of merchandise out of a Walmart. When an employee confronted the two, Knight...
