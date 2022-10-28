Read full article on original website
Emporia State celebrates Homecoming with 42-14 win over Fort Hays
The Emporia State football team celebrated Homecoming with a 42-14 win over Fort Hays State Saturday. The Hornets scored on their first 5 possessions. Coach Garin Higgins said that was how they wanted to start the game. Quarterback Braden Gleason threw 4 touchdown passes on the day. Runningback Billy Ross...
Council Grove wins first playoff football game in school history
COUNCIL GROVE, KS. (KSNT)- Council Grove High School hosted a playoff game for the first time in school history on Friday night. That sounds exciting enough. The Braves added to that excitement with a 48-8 win. It’s the first playoff football win in Council Grove High School history. The Braves took down Fredonia to improve […]
Emporia, area schools wrap up cross country season at state
Four area cross country teams placed at their respective classifications’ state meets Saturday. The Emporia High girls cross country team finished in eighth place at the Class 5A state championship at Rim Rock Farm near Lawrence. Individually, the Spartans were led by senior Elizabeth Willhite who finished in 31st...
Emporia State soccer to host Northeastern State in MIAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team opens play in the MIAA tournament today. They will be hosting Northeastern State. Coach Bryan Sailer says they are looking forward to the postseason. Joanie Westcoat says they are getting closer to playing their best soccer. Mackenzie Dimarco says they will have to play their...
Emporia State football makes it look easy on homecoming
EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State football had little issues on Saturday. The Hornets rolled to a 42-14 win against Fort Hays State. ESU started rather quickly. A 31-yard touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Jaylen Varner put the home team on the board less than three minutes into the game. The Hornets forced a Tiger punt […]
Lebo volleyball advances to semifinals at State
The State high school volleyball tournaments are down to the final 4. Lebo has advanced to the semi-finals of the 1A Division II tournament. Lebo the number 1 seed swept thru pool play. Defeating Ingalls 25-13, 25-13. Defeating Hutchinson Central Christian 25-14, 25-13 Defeating Beloit St. John Tipton 25-16, 25-14.
Lebo volleyball wins first state championship with three-set victory over Hanover
The third time was the charm for the Lebo volleyball team Saturday morning in the Class 1A-Division II State Tournament held at White Auditorium. After back-to-back runner-up finishes the past two years, the Wolves finally got to raise a state championship. Lebo defeated Hanover, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23, to win the program’s first state championship. Lebo advanced to the championship game with a 25-18, 25-22 victory over Attica in the semifinals.
Kansas State routs Oklahoma State 48-0
It was all Kansas State in a 48-0 rout of Oklahoma State Saturday. Coach Chris Klieman said they played as well as they could play. Will Howard started at quarterback and threw 4 touchdown passes. Runningback Deuce Vaughn scored a rushing touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. Kade Warner caught...
After two years of struggles, Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is suddenly a hero
How backup quarterback Will Howard achieved hero status during Kansas State’s shutout victory over Oklahoma State
Core of Emporia’s All Veterans Tribute schedule begins this week
Emporia’s annual All Veterans Tribute Week activities begin this week. The activity list begins Tuesday with the Veterans Artist Gallery exhibit at the Emporia Arts Center, with the core of activities continuing through the Quilts of Gratitude presentation ceremony at the Fairgrounds Anderson Building on Nov. 13. In between, some highlights include:
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
Freshman profile: Zuby Ejiofor similar to a former Kansas great?
Eric Bossi joins Michael Swain as the two break down Kansas basketball freshman Zuby Ejiofor and what KU needs from him in 2022-23.
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health
A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
Fire near Emporia destroys at least 300 hay bales with fire danger increasing again by Tuesday
At least 300 hay bales have been destroyed by a fire near Emporia early Sunday. The blaze was reported in the 600 block of Road 130, about three miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters had to backburn grass on three sides of the hay bales to get the situation contained. The landowner is also in the process of moving at least 300 bales away from the affected bales, which may well smolder into the middle of the week.
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Emporia Farmers Market concludes 40th outdoor season Saturday; Indoor season set to begin next Saturday
The Emporia Farmers Market closed out the 40th outdoor market season Saturday morning. Market Manager Trisha Fullerton says they had a great year that featured a strong lineup of both familiar and new vendors. Along with fresh produce and homemade crafts and jewelry, Saturday’s market also featured a vendor costume...
Topeka residents without power after fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
HAY BALE FIRE: Lyon County Crime Stoppers opens possibility of reward as investigation continues
As a hay bale fire south of Emporia continues to smolder, Lyon County Crime Stoppers has opened up a chance for a reward while Lyon County deputies investigate the case. The fire near Roads 130 and G hasn’t officially been called suspicious — Emporia Fire has said the cause is undetermined — but deputies are seeking information from the public and Crime Stoppers is encouraging residents to submit tips for a chance at a reward — if those tips lead to the arrests and convictions of those involved.
