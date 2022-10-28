Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Democratic Party Losing Registered Voters In Oklahoma
The Democratic party in Oklahoma is losing registered voters, while republicans and independents are gaining them, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. The election board says over the past four years, the Democratic party lost more than 93,000 registered voters. In that same time, more than 172,000 people registered as Republicans.
News On 6
DHS: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
News On 6
Hundreds Of New Laws Now In Effect Statewide
More than 200 new laws have taken effect in Oklahoma as of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The new laws include a law that allows renters to withhold up to an entire month's rent payment if landlords fail to address health and safety issues. Other laws include a harsher punishment for people...
News On 6
UCO President Set To Leave University In 2023
University of Central Oklahoma president Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar announced her impending departure from the university. The first female president of the university said she is moving to Kansas City, Missouri where her wife, Ruki, currently serves as president of the Kansas City Art Institute. Neuhold has served the Broncho community for...
News On 6
Checotah School Honored With National Blue Ribbon School Of Excellence
Checotah Intermediate’s staff and students we’re out at Lake Eufaula State Park on Monday, celebrating becoming a national blue-ribbon school. Checotah Intermediate is one of only four schools in Oklahoma being honored this year with the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. Jyme Beth Powell has taught fifth-grade...
News On 6
Revamped Digital Identity Verification System Launched By The OESC
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission now has a new tool to help people file for unemployment. VerifyOK first launched in 2020 to speed up the process and help fight unemployment fraud, which climbed during the pandemic. The newly revamped system now requires those filing to take a live capture of...
News On 6
Oklahoma Caring Vans Program Offering Free Flu Shots
The Oklahoma Caring Foundation is bringing over 9,000 flu immunizations to the state of Oklahoma. Caring Vans Oklahoma will be traveling all over the state to vaccinate families for free to help make flu shots more accessible ahead of flu season. "We want to give people access to these vaccines...
News On 6
Edmond State Representative Arrested, Accused Of DUI
A state representative from Edmond was booked into the city jail on a DUI complaint early Wednesday morning. According to documents, State Rep. Ryan Martinez was booked just before 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning. This is a developing story.
News On 6
17 More Burials Found At Oaklawn Cemetery
Another group of burials has been found at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa as excavation work continues. According to representatives with the archeological team, 17 burials were found at Oaklawn over the weekend. They say that when the team expanded west they found an additional 11 fully-exposed graves and one that was a partially exposed adult-sized grave. On Saturday, the team continued south toward the fence line and exposed an additional 5 graves that are adult-size.
News On 6
8 People Arrested In Connection To Illegal Casino In Oklahoma City
An illegal casino in Oklahoma City’s Asian District was shut down by police over the weekend thanks to tips from the community. Oklahoma City Police Department’s Vice Unit arrested eight people inside the building near Northwest 23rd Street and North Classen Boulevard. Drivers may have likely passed the...
News On 6
Tulsa Health Department Reminds Tobacco Retailers Of Changes To Age Law
The Tulsa Health Department wants to remind everyone about the age limit for buying tobacco. In 2019, a new federal law raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21, however, the health department believes there might still be some confusion about it. Over the next...
News On 6
City Of Jenks Hosts Surplus Auction
The City of Jenks is auctioning off surplus city equipment on Tuesday. People can bid on all sorts of things, including tractors, a dump truck, several pickups, a street sweeper and even a Prius. Office supplies and electronics are also up for bid on Tuesday. The auction will take place...
News On 6
Windy Before Late Week Storms
If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. A warm day with some gusty winds is...
News On 6
OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls
Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
News On 6
2 Teens Recovering After Overnight Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. Three teenagers were shot at, and two of the victims were shot in the leg, police said. Both victims are...
News On 6
Warm Start To November As Storms Approach
November is starting on a bit of a warm note. Highs in the 70s today with sunny skies and a south breeze. Tonight lows in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow look for stronger winds and 70s once again. Thursday a dryline will set up in the panhandles. This will be...
News On 6
OCPD Respond To Central OKC Stabbing
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm. The victim was later transported to the...
News On 6
Turner Turnpike Lanes Narrowed To Single Lane For Maintenance
WELLSTON, Okla. - A portion of eastbound Turner Turnpike is narrowed to one lane between the Kickapoo Turnpike and the exit to Wellston. Wellston city officials said this is for maintenance repairs on the turnpike, but that the project is set to wrap up around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
News On 6
High School Football Games Rescheduled Ahead Of Severe Weather
Some high schools in Northeast Oklahoma are rescheduling their Friday night football games due to the chance of severe storms on the way. Collinsville's Varsity Football game at home vs. Claremore has been moved to Thursday night, November 3rd at Sallee Field. The Owasso football game vs Norman has been...
News On 6
Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting With Intent To Kill By Tulsa Police
A man who police say shot and injured another man in a Tulsa neighborhood Tuesday afternoon is in custody. Tulsa Police said Jaleen Larenz Brown was arrested without incident after fleeing the scene near 2300 E. 3rd St. Officers were called to investigate a shooting there just after 12 p.m.,...
Comments / 0