Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
Columbia Missourian
Missouri to face No. 2 Tennessee at 11 a.m.
Missouri’s Nov. 12 game at Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. CST, the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on either CBS or ESPN, with the determination to be made after Saturday’s games are complete.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Missouri's spooky win in South Carolina
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 15h episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. It's a spooky episode for Halloween and everyone comes to the show in their costume! The writers recap Missouri's match up against South Carolina as the Tiger's took home the Mayor's Cup for the fourth year in a row.
Columbia Missourian
Short-handed Missouri volleyball swept by Georgia
Halfway through the fifth set of Friday’s home match against Georgia, Missouri freshman Madilyn Sell came down from her block attempt holding the back of her right foot, bringing the Hearnes Center crowd to silence. Sell sat with stunned stoicism as the Tigers’ training staff came out to the...
Columbia Missourian
Recruiting roundup: Several Missouri targets visit Memorial Stadium
Missouri Class of 2024 target Caleb Pyfrom visited Memorial Stadium for the Tigers’ Homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 22.. Pyfrom’s current coaches and one of his teammates responded with nothing but praise for the high school junior.
Columbia Missourian
MU's McGuire named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
On the edge, Isaiah McGuire was a problem for South Carolina. And two days after Saturday’s 23-10 win, McGuire was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. McGuire tied his career-highs for tackles for loss and sacks with three and two, respectively. Missouri collected 11 tackles for loss and four sacks as a team against South Carolina.
Columbia Missourian
Competitive quarterfinals highlight first week of area district matchups
Fayette and Russellville seemed evenly matched entering their matchup Friday in Russellville, and it played out that way early. Fayette scored first, but Russellville bounced back with a score and successful two-point conversion to tie the game early in the first quarter. From there, the Russellville defense couldn’t contain Fayette...
Columbia Missourian
Pettet, Hollenbach named to All-SEC teams
Missouri soccer standouts Grace Pettet and Bella Hollenbach received All-SEC recognition on Sunday following the end of the 2022 regular season. Pettet, the Tigers captain and the anchor of the teams defense, was elected Second Team All-SEC for the first honors of her Missouri career. Pettet scored two goals for Missouri from the center back position while also starting all 17 games.
Columbia Missourian
MU tennis wins FIU Invitational
Missouri tennis took home first-place honors at the FIU Invitational on Sunday in Miami, Florida. The Tigers went 23-8 on the weekend in collective singles and doubles matches.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge volleyball falls a set short of state semifinals
Rock Bridge volleyball came about as close as possible to securing a trip to the MSHSAA Class 5 state semifinals Saturday in Springfield. The Bruins won the first and fourth sets of their state quarterfinal match at Kickapoo, but the Chiefs held on in the fifth set to win 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12) and punch their ticket to Cape Girardeau.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s defense sets the tone early in road victory
Missouri led by 10 as the halftime buzzer sounded, but Tigers fans couldn’t have felt all that confident about the way the game was going to go. South Carolina was set to start with the ball in the second half and was coming off a touchdown drive in which it marched down the field and made the Tigers’ defense look uncharacteristically out of sorts.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 23, No. 25 South Carolina 10
3 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C. | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 12:50: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 50-yard field goal. Missouri 23, South Carolina 10. Third quarter. 4:59: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 50-yard field goal. Missouri 20, South Carolina 0. 4:49: South Carolina,...
Columbia Missourian
Tigers rattle Gamecocks
For two consecutive drives in Missouri’s game against South Carolina, Tigers fans saw what they had desperately asked for all season long: properly timed play calls, great reads, coherent drives and completions downfield from Brady Cook. The Tigers scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives and the...
Columbia Missourian
Cook, Lovett help Missouri offense hit its stride
After consecutive weeks of not being the Tigers’ leading receiver, Dominic Lovett found his footing against South Carolina. The wideout — who led Missouri in receiving yards through the first five weeks — stepped up again with 148 yards on 10 receptions Saturday. “I’m just going in...
Columbia Missourian
Tale of the tape: Missouri may have found its offensive identity
After weeks of struggles, frustration and calls for the backup quarterback, Missouri’s offense may have finally found its winning formula. Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers scored points on three consecutive drives in the first half against South Carolina, including 17 of the 23 points they scored in the game. During those drives, which totaled 35 plays (an unusually high number for just three drives), Drinkwitz ran a variety of concepts that made life easier for his players. Those concepts finally resulted in an offensive identity for the 2022 Tigers.
Columbia Missourian
New names and numbers mark congressional, statehouse contests
When Columbia voters head to the polls Nov. 8, there will be a few surprises on their ballots — such as unfamiliar names and numbers. This is because the Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines — changing districts for U.S. House and state legislative districts — as each state does every 10 years to accommodate changes in population.
Columbia Missourian
Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
Columbia Missourian
Founders of MidwayUSA donate warehouse to NRA Foundation
MidwayUSA co-founders, Larry and Brenda Potterfield, announced that they donated MidwayUSA's Washington Building to the NRA Foundation. The donation includes 139,120 square feet of warehouse space and 8.81 acres of land in Columbia, according to a news release from MidwayUSA.
Columbia Missourian
Support the Missourian, local journalism during the NewsMatch fundraising campaign
The Columbia Missourian has been covering local news for 114 years while training students to become journalists. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Two running for House District 44
Boone County residents will vote in the House District 44 race on Nov. 8. The seat has been held by Republican Cheri Toalson Reisch since 2017.
Columbia Missourian
MU pauses plan to demolish Crowder Hall after ROTC alumni voice opposition
The University of Missouri has called off plans to demolish the building that has traditionally housed its ROTC programs — at least for now. The decision to "pause" demolition — as the university's chancellor described it — comes after several MU alumni wrote letters and emails to the administration opposing the plan.
Comments / 0