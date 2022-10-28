ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC4 Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Nine puppies that are estimated to be about a week old, were found in a box. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is caring for newborns and hand-feeding most of them. Three puppies have been placed in foster care to be nursed by a dog that has puppies.
DUBLIN, OH

