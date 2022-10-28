Read full article on original website
Related
Reynoldsburg remote learning continues amid bus driver shortages
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Transportation woes continue to haunt Reynoldsburg City Schools — forcing all schools to go remote at least once this week. A bus driver shortage that at first impacted only elementary schools has spread to the rest of the district. Now, all of the district’s schools will be remote at least one […]
Philadelphia adds 2 new evening resource centers to curb youth violence
Two new Community Evening Resource Centers opened Monday night, giving Philadelphia four such locations to help keep children and teens safe and active in the evening.
NBC4 Columbus
What celebrities did this Dublin woman turn into pumpkins?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Nine puppies that are estimated to be about a week old, were found in a box. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is caring for newborns and hand-feeding most of them. Three puppies have been placed in foster care to be nursed by a dog that has puppies.
Comments / 0