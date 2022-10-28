Read full article on original website
Why is the cost of living going crazy even as the Reserve Bank raises rates? | Greg Jericho
Overseas issues and a wildfire housing market have combined to drive inflation growth that hasn’t been seen for nearly 22 years
BP racks up £7bn profits; UK house prices fell in October – business live
Oil giant beats forecasts thanks to strong gas trading, and announces a new $2.5bn share buyback
US News and World Report
Fed Set to Deliver Another Big Rate Hike, Debate December Downshift
(Reuters) - U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate over when to downshift to smaller interest rate hikes so as to avoid sending the world's biggest economy into a tailspin. With the Fed's preferred measure of...
BP expects to pay £700m in windfall tax after bumper profits
BP said it expected to pay about $800m (£693m) in windfall tax on its North Sea operations this year, as it posted bumper profits of $8.2bn in the third quarter. The FTSE 100 oil company said the figure covered the seven months from the levy’s introduction until the end of the year, and its total tax bill on its North Sea operations this year would be about $2.5bn.
US News and World Report
Brazilian Assets Rally in Volatile Session After Lula Elected President
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Brazil's currency and main stock index rallied in a volatile session on Monday, a day after leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the country's presidential election, with investors bracing for a choppy week ahead. The Brazilian real gained more than 2% against the dollar after...
US News and World Report
OPEC+ 'Only a Phone Call Away' if Markets Need Balancing - UAE Minister
ABU DHABI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Monday that OPEC+ was always willing to balance crude oil markets if needed, and that if consumers require its help, the alliance of top producers was "only a phone call away". Suhail al-Mazrouei told a major industry event in...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury to Issue $550 Billion in Debt in Q4
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to issue $550 billion in debt in the fourth quarter, up $150 billion from an August estimate, primarily due to changes to projections of fiscal activity, weaker prices on marketable securities and lower non-marketable financing. The fourth-quarter estimate...
