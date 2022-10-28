BP said it expected to pay about $800m (£693m) in windfall tax on its North Sea operations this year, as it posted bumper profits of $8.2bn in the third quarter. The FTSE 100 oil company said the figure covered the seven months from the levy’s introduction until the end of the year, and its total tax bill on its North Sea operations this year would be about $2.5bn.

30 MINUTES AGO