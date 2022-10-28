Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Euro Zone Inflation Soars Past Forecasts to New Record High
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged past expectations yet again this month to hit a record high, pointing to further interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank as price pressures appear to be broadening. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 10.7% in...
US News and World Report
Renault-Backed Beyonca EV Venture Touts Health Monitoring, Targets Audi in China
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beyonca, a start-up founded by a group of former Volkswagen executives, plans to take on the likes of Audi and BMW in China from next year with a new premium electric vehicle, betting that features such as health monitoring will appeal to buyers. Led by current Renault...
Extend UK energy price cap to hold inflation back, thinktank says
IPPR says cap for longer than six months would aid growth and allow more to be spent on public services
Diesel disaster: Truckers ‘working for peanuts’ amid surging fuel prices
A diesel supply crunch and surging prices has Las Vegas truck drivers worried about how to make ends meet and warn that small trucking businesses could fold.
US News and World Report
OPEC+ 'Only a Phone Call Away' if Markets Need Balancing - UAE Minister
ABU DHABI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Monday that OPEC+ was always willing to balance crude oil markets if needed, and that if consumers require its help, the alliance of top producers was "only a phone call away". Suhail al-Mazrouei told a major industry event in...
US News and World Report
Energy Shares Shine Again on Wall Street, Lifted by Earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Strong earnings are helping energy stocks extend this year's torrid run, furthering their contrast with the tech-focused megacaps whose disappointing results have battered their shares. A standout all year, the S&P 500 energy sector is up 26% in October alone, against an 8% rise for the...
Is the IMF fit for purpose?
Last summer, after months of unusually heavy monsoon rains, and temperatures that approached the limits of human survivability, Pakistan – home to thousands of melting Himalayan glaciers – experienced some of the worst floods in its history. The most extensive destruction was in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, but some estimated that up to a third of the country was submerged. The floods killed more than 1,700 people and displaced a further 32 million – more than the entire population of Australia. Some of the country’s most fertile agricultural areas became giant lakes, drowning livestock and destroying crops and infrastructure. The cost of the disaster now runs to tens of billions of dollars.
US News and World Report
Nitro Software Receives $320 Million Offer From KKR's Alludo
(Reuters) -Australia's Nitro Software said on Monday it would back a near A$500 million ($320.15 million) offer from KKR Inc's Alludo that trumps an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management. Alludo made the offer early Monday at A$2.00 per share, which it said was an 11% premium to...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury to Issue $550 Billion in Debt in Q4
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to issue $550 billion in debt in the fourth quarter, up $150 billion from an August estimate, primarily due to changes to projections of fiscal activity, weaker prices on marketable securities and lower non-marketable financing. The fourth-quarter estimate...
US News and World Report
EU Industry Chief Issues China Warning Ahead of Scholz's Beijing Visit
PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union's industry chief said on Monday that European governments and companies must realise China is a rival to the EU and they should not be naive whenever they approve Chinese investment. European Commissioner Thierry Breton's comments appeared to be aimed in part at Germany, whose...
US News and World Report
China Names Chen Yixin as State Security Minister -Parliament
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has appointed Chen Yixin as state security minister, replacing Chen Wenqing who was promoted to oversee police, legal affairs and intelligence, the National People's Congress, or parliament, said on Sunday. Chen Yixin, who was elected to the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee during its once-every-five-years congress...
US News and World Report
Brazilian Assets Rally in Volatile Session After Lula Elected President
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Brazil's currency and main stock index rallied in a volatile session on Monday, a day after leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the country's presidential election, with investors bracing for a choppy week ahead. The Brazilian real gained more than 2% against the dollar after...
