The Associated Press

Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997. Natural gas prices skyrocketed...
Reuters

Factory output weakens on widespread slowdown, China COVID curbs

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Global factory output weakened in October as widespread recession fears, high inflation and China's zero-COVID policy hurt demand, business surveys showed on Tuesday, adding to persistent supply disruptions and darkening recovery prospects.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on weak China data, firm dollar as Fed looms

Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory activity data and as the dollar firmed on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not tone down its aggressive stance on monetary policy. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory...
boundingintocrypto.com

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Faces Political Pressure Over Interest Rate Hikes – Economics Bitcoin News

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has asked Fed Chair Jerome Powell not to forget the Federal Reserve’s “dual mandate” when making decisions about hiking interest rates at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. “It is your job to combat inflation, but at the same time, you must not lose sight of your responsibility to ensure that we have full employment,” the senator told the Fed chairman.
The Independent

Bank of England expected to confirm biggest interest rate hike in 33 years

The Bank of England is poised to unveil the biggest hike in interest rates for 33 years next week as the central bank continues its efforts to tame inflation. The key Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting comes amid warnings that spending cuts and tax hikes under new prime minister Rishi Sunak could lead to a deeper and more enduring recession.
kalkinemedia.com

Australia central bank sticks with slower rate hikes, raises inflation forecast

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank on Tuesday stuck with a slower pace of interest rate rises for a second month while revising up its inflation outlook, saying more rate hikes would be needed as it struggles to keep the economy afloat while battling inflation. Wrapping up its November policy meeting,...
US News and World Report

Euro Zone October Inflation Surges Amid Growth Slowdown

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation surged more than expected in October, data showed on Monday, fuelling expectations that the European Central Bank will press on with big interest rate hikes despite economic growth slowing. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 10.7% in October from 9.9% a...
Reuters

Thai central bank sees GDP growth of 3.3% in 2022

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank expects the country’s economy to grow 3.3% this year, its deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday, supported by consumption and the return of tourists.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks hit six-week high on hopes for rate hike slowdown

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday and the positive market sentiment was set to continue on Wall Street, supported by speculation among investors that central banks could come to the end of their rate-hiking cycles. Following mild losses on Wall Street on Monday, Asian shares strengthened...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Conflict, Sanctions Set to Blow Hole in Russia's Finances

(Reuters) - The cost of Russia's military mobilisation and the impact of Western sanctions are set to blow a hole in the government's budget forecasts and drain Moscow's reserves to their lowest level in years, according to analysts' latest calculations. That will put an ever greater strain on the Kremlin's...

