Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997. Natural gas prices skyrocketed...
China's Economy Could Rebound Soon, But Longer-Term Growth Will Be ‘Deeply Challenging'
Decoupling, a weak global economy and an expected reopening following years of strict Covid measures are factors affecting the outlook for China. "Beyond the near-term rebound in growth we see ongoing downward pressure on potential or trend growth in China," said Ethan Harris of Bank of America Securities. "China has...
Global economy approaching a recession, central banks unchained - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The global economy is approaching a recession as economists polled by Reuters once again cut growth forecasts for key economies while central banks keep raising interest rates to bring down persistently-high inflation.
Factory output weakens on widespread slowdown, China COVID curbs
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Global factory output weakened in October as widespread recession fears, high inflation and China's zero-COVID policy hurt demand, business surveys showed on Tuesday, adding to persistent supply disruptions and darkening recovery prospects.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on weak China data, firm dollar as Fed looms
Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory activity data and as the dollar firmed on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not tone down its aggressive stance on monetary policy. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
KTVZ
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve’s jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday. In a report obtained first by CNN, Fitch slashed its US growth forecasts for this year and next because of...
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman warns the US economy's rebound won't last - and flags housing and exports as key worries
Paul Krugman brushed off the rebound in US GDP last quarter, saying it would be short-lived. The Nobel laureate expects pressure on exports and housing demand to weigh on economic growth. Krugman noted the Fed's rate hikes have boosted the dollar and increased mortgage costs. Paul Krugman has shrugged off...
Subaru says U.S. vehicle demand strong amid economic slowdown fears
TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Demand for new vehicles in the United States remains strong despite rising interest and loan rates, the chief executive of Japan's Subaru Corp (7270.T) said on Wednesday.
boundingintocrypto.com
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Faces Political Pressure Over Interest Rate Hikes – Economics Bitcoin News
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has asked Fed Chair Jerome Powell not to forget the Federal Reserve’s “dual mandate” when making decisions about hiking interest rates at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. “It is your job to combat inflation, but at the same time, you must not lose sight of your responsibility to ensure that we have full employment,” the senator told the Fed chairman.
The Fed won't pivot from its rate hikes until the end of 2023, as inflation is persistent and the economy isn't slowing as expected, JPMorgan strategist says
The Fed won't pivot from rate hikes until the end of 2023, according to JPMorgan strategist Julia Wang. Wang pointed to strong GDP and labor market data, which would bolster the economy as the Fed keeps hiking rates. "The weakness in the economy isn't really as big or coming as...
Estee Lauder cuts forecasts on China curbs, tightening inventories
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) cut its full-year forecasts on Wednesday ahead of the most important holiday season, blaming lockdowns in China and American retailers cutting stocks of its cosmetics and fragrances on worries of a slowdown in demand.
Bank of England expected to confirm biggest interest rate hike in 33 years
The Bank of England is poised to unveil the biggest hike in interest rates for 33 years next week as the central bank continues its efforts to tame inflation. The key Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting comes amid warnings that spending cuts and tax hikes under new prime minister Rishi Sunak could lead to a deeper and more enduring recession.
kalkinemedia.com
Australia central bank sticks with slower rate hikes, raises inflation forecast
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank on Tuesday stuck with a slower pace of interest rate rises for a second month while revising up its inflation outlook, saying more rate hikes would be needed as it struggles to keep the economy afloat while battling inflation. Wrapping up its November policy meeting,...
US News and World Report
Euro Zone October Inflation Surges Amid Growth Slowdown
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation surged more than expected in October, data showed on Monday, fuelling expectations that the European Central Bank will press on with big interest rate hikes despite economic growth slowing. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 10.7% in October from 9.9% a...
Thai central bank sees GDP growth of 3.3% in 2022
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank expects the country’s economy to grow 3.3% this year, its deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday, supported by consumption and the return of tourists.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks hit six-week high on hopes for rate hike slowdown
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday and the positive market sentiment was set to continue on Wall Street, supported by speculation among investors that central banks could come to the end of their rate-hiking cycles. Following mild losses on Wall Street on Monday, Asian shares strengthened...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Conflict, Sanctions Set to Blow Hole in Russia's Finances
(Reuters) - The cost of Russia's military mobilisation and the impact of Western sanctions are set to blow a hole in the government's budget forecasts and drain Moscow's reserves to their lowest level in years, according to analysts' latest calculations. That will put an ever greater strain on the Kremlin's...
Comments / 0