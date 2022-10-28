Read full article on original website
Toyota reports quarterly profit decline amid chips crunch
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota said Tuesday that its profit fell 31% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen. Toyota Motor Corp.’s quarterly profit through September totaled 434 billion yen, or $2.9 billion, down from nearly 627 billion yen a year earlier.
Made.com on the brink of collapse after rescue talks fail
Online furniture retailer Made.com has filed a notice to appoint administrators after rescue talks to find a buyer for the firm failed.The company’s shares were suspended on Tuesday and it stopped taking new orders last week. Bosses warned that cash reserves would run out if further funding could not be found to prop up the company. Made.com was launched in 2011 and saw boosted sales during the pandemic as people stayed at home and shopped online. However global supply chain issues have hit the company’s delivery times and the cost-of-living crisis has seen households cut back on homefurnishings. Made.com has...
US News and World Report
Nitro Software Receives $320 Million Offer From KKR's Alludo
(Reuters) -Australia's Nitro Software said on Monday it would back a near A$500 million ($320.15 million) offer from KKR Inc's Alludo that trumps an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management. Alludo made the offer early Monday at A$2.00 per share, which it said was an 11% premium to...
US News and World Report
Renault-Backed Beyonca EV Venture Touts Health Monitoring, Targets Audi in China
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beyonca, a start-up founded by a group of former Volkswagen executives, plans to take on the likes of Audi and BMW in China from next year with a new premium electric vehicle, betting that features such as health monitoring will appeal to buyers. Led by current Renault...
US News and World Report
Australia and Hong Kong Claim Record $1.6 Billion Meth Seizure
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Sunday they had seized in Hong Kong some A$1.6 billion ($1.0 billion) worth of liquid methamphetamines bound for Australia, in a joint operation with Hong Kong authorities. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement its officers and Australian Border Force in...
US News and World Report
Delta Air Pilots Vote to Authorize Strike
(Reuters) -Pilots at Delta Air Lines have voted to authorize a strike if negotiators cannot reach agreement on a new employment contract, their union said on Monday. The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents nearly 15,000 pilots at the Atlanta-based carrier, said 99% of those who cast their ballots backed strike-authorization.
US News and World Report
EU Industry Chief Issues China Warning Ahead of Scholz's Beijing Visit
PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union's industry chief said on Monday that European governments and companies must realise China is a rival to the EU and they should not be naive whenever they approve Chinese investment. European Commissioner Thierry Breton's comments appeared to be aimed in part at Germany, whose...
