US News and World Report
Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
US News and World Report
Turkey Says Russia Concerned Over Security, Exports in Grain Deal
ANKARA (Reuters) -Russia is concerned about its security and the obstacles it faces exporting fertiliser and grains, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, days after Moscow suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered export deal. Ankara, in talks with Kyiv and Moscow to fully resume the agreement that it...
US News and World Report
EU Industry Chief Issues China Warning Ahead of Scholz's Beijing Visit
PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union's industry chief said on Monday that European governments and companies must realise China is a rival to the EU and they should not be naive whenever they approve Chinese investment. European Commissioner Thierry Breton's comments appeared to be aimed in part at Germany, whose...
US News and World Report
Alarmed by Suicide Attack, China and Pakistan Work Together on Probe
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - It was the kind of attack Pakistani authorities had dreaded. A highly educated female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi in April along with their local driver, targeting nationals from Pakistan's most important partner and seeking to undermine a relationship on which Islamabad's financial survival largely depends.
U.S. cautioned Germany against a Chinese controlling stake in Hamburg port
MUNSTER, Germany, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States cautioned Germany against allowing China to obtain a controlling stake in a Hamburg port terminal, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday, in a deal that has been seen as a gauge of how far Germany is willing to toughen its stance on its top trading partner.
US News and World Report
China Foreign Ministry: Unaware of Situation After Unverified Social Media Posts Lift Markets
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it was unaware of the situation following a market rally after social media posts circulated an unverified document that said China was forming a committee to assess border reopening in March. "I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned," foreign...
US News and World Report
CBC News to Shut China Office After Unanswered Visa Request for Journalists
OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said on Wednesday it was shutting its news bureau in Beijing after waiting two years in vain for a China work permit for its journalists. The publicly owned news outlet had numerous exchanges with Chinese officials in Canada over the past two years...
US News and World Report
China Evergrande Unit Gets Notice for $4.48 Billion Loan From Shengjing Bank
(Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank Co Ltd. The bank said it failed to recover funds totalling 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion), which was provided to the unit from 2020 to 2021, according to Evergrande.
US News and World Report
Rosneft Says BP Should Return to Russia, Promises Dividend
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft said on Tuesday that international major BP should rethink its decision to leave Russia and return to its operations in the country, promising more dividend pay-outs. Rosneft's Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said last week that BP is entitled to $700 million in...
US News and World Report
Senior Chinese Diplomat Urges U.S. to End Ideological Bias - Chinese State Media
BEIJING (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Washington should not let itself be blinded by ideological bias when dealing with China, the Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday. Wang Yi made the comments when he spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken,...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Greets Vietnamese Ally With Ceremony, Call for Defiance
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told the visiting leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party on Monday that both countries and parties should "never let anyone interfere" with their progress, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The bullish message against outside interference came at a time of strained relations between China...
