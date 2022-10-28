Read full article on original website
China Names Chen Yixin as State Security Minister -Parliament
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has appointed Chen Yixin as state security minister, replacing Chen Wenqing who was promoted to oversee police, legal affairs and intelligence, the National People's Congress, or parliament, said on Sunday. Chen Yixin, who was elected to the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee during its once-every-five-years congress...
EU Industry Chief Issues China Warning Ahead of Scholz's Beijing Visit
PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union's industry chief said on Monday that European governments and companies must realise China is a rival to the EU and they should not be naive whenever they approve Chinese investment. European Commissioner Thierry Breton's comments appeared to be aimed in part at Germany, whose...
Euro Zone Inflation Soars Past Forecasts to New Record High
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged past expectations yet again this month to hit a record high, pointing to further interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank as price pressures appear to be broadening. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 10.7% in...
Extend UK energy price cap to hold inflation back, thinktank says
IPPR says cap for longer than six months would aid growth and allow more to be spent on public services
S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's police chief admitted "a heavy responsibility" for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul, saying Tuesday that officers didn't effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. The...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv residents queue for water as mayor says strikes cut power to 270,000 homes
Hundreds of thousands in Kyiv without power after ‘one of the most massive shellings’ of war so far
Traveller Fined, Refused Entry to Australia for 'Significant' Biosecurity Breach
SYDNEY (Reuters) - An international traveller has been fined and refused entry to Australia after trying to bring meat into the country in what the government said on Sunday was a "significant breach" of biosecurity laws to protect Australia from foot and mouth disease. Australia earlier this year stepped up...
Is the IMF fit for purpose?
Last summer, after months of unusually heavy monsoon rains, and temperatures that approached the limits of human survivability, Pakistan – home to thousands of melting Himalayan glaciers – experienced some of the worst floods in its history. The most extensive destruction was in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, but some estimated that up to a third of the country was submerged. The floods killed more than 1,700 people and displaced a further 32 million – more than the entire population of Australia. Some of the country’s most fertile agricultural areas became giant lakes, drowning livestock and destroying crops and infrastructure. The cost of the disaster now runs to tens of billions of dollars.
Ukraine Says 218 Vessels Blocked After Russia Suspends Grain Deal
KYIV (Reuters) - A total of 218 vessels are "effectively blocked" due to Russia's decision to suspend its participation in a grain export deal, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Russia said on Saturday it suspended participation in the U.N-brokered deal to export agricultural produce from Ukrainian ports following attacks...
Iran's Guards Seize Vessel Carrying 11 Million Litres of Smuggled Fuel in Gulf - SNN
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel carrying 11 million litres of smuggled fuel in the Gulf on Monday, according to the Student News Network's Telegram channel. The captain and crew of the foreign oil tanker are in custody to complete the investigation process and legal proceedings.
Factbox-What Is Known About the Drone Attack on Crimea?
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia suspended participation in the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a Ukrainian drone attack on vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol in the early hours of Saturday. What do we know so far?. WHAT HAPPENED?. Russia said 16 air and maritime drones...
Australia and Hong Kong Claim Record $1.6 Billion Meth Seizure
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Sunday they had seized in Hong Kong some A$1.6 billion ($1.0 billion) worth of liquid methamphetamines bound for Australia, in a joint operation with Hong Kong authorities. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement its officers and Australian Border Force in...
Sanctions and Russian Exodus Drive Demand for Jet Fuel in Central Asia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Central Asian demand for jet fuel is soaring as the region has become a key air traffic hub, taking over from sanctions-hit Moscow and as it handles an influx of Russians fleeing military service. Demand jumped after Russia and the West closed their air space to each...
Belarus Plans Joint Military Training Centres With Russia, Pro-Lukashenko Channel Says
(Reuters) - Belarus plans to create joint military training centres with Russia, a Telegram channel close to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday. The move could bolster Russia's struggling war effort in Ukraine by providing training grounds in Belarus for newly mobilised soldiers, something Western analysts have flagged as a logical step for Moscow at a time when its army is stretched and depleted.
U.S. Calls for Immediate End to Hostilities in East Congo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday said it condemns the resumption of fighting by the March 23 Movement (M23) group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying the hostilities have caused significant human suffering including deaths and injuries among civilians. The United States calls for an immediate stop...
Cuba Says at Least 5 Dead After Boat Heading to US Crashes
HAVANA (AP) — A boat off northern Cuba traveling toward the United States sank Saturday after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship, and at least five people died, Cuban officials said Saturday. The craft reportedly flipped over after the crash near Bahía Honda, about two hours from...
Energy Shares Shine Again on Wall Street, Lifted by Earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Strong earnings are helping energy stocks extend this year's torrid run, furthering their contrast with the tech-focused megacaps whose disappointing results have battered their shares. A standout all year, the S&P 500 energy sector is up 26% in October alone, against an 8% rise for the...
U.S. and South Korean Warplanes Begin Largest Ever Air Drills
SEOUL (Reuters) - The United States and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day for the better part of a week. The operation, called Vigilant Storm, will run until Friday,...
Delta Air Pilots Vote to Authorize Strike
(Reuters) -Pilots at Delta Air Lines have voted to authorize a strike if negotiators cannot reach agreement on a new employment contract, their union said on Monday. The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents nearly 15,000 pilots at the Atlanta-based carrier, said 99% of those who cast their ballots backed strike-authorization.
Brazil's Lula to Send Reps to COP27 Climate Summit After Election Win
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will send representatives to next month's COP27 United Nations climate summit, allied environmentalist Marina Silva said on Monday, a day after the left-wing former president won a third term. The congresswoman-elect told Reuters in an interview that Lula would...
