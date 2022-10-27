Read full article on original website
Avista: Q3 Earnings Insights
Avista AVA reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avista posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was up $62.90 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Sony Hikes FY Profit Forecast by 4.5% on Foreign Exchange Boost
TOKYO (Reuters) -Sony Group Corp hiked its full-year operating profit forecast on Tuesday by 4.5% to 1.16 trillion yen ($7.84 billion) as the boost from foreign exchange fluctuations at units including the music business offset gaming weakness. Sony trimmed its full-year profit forecast for the games business by 12% to...
Recap: Enterprise Products Partners Q3 Earnings
Enterprise Prods Partners EPD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Enterprise Prods Partners reported in-line EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $4.64 billion from the same period last year.
IDEXX Laboratories: Q3 Earnings Insights
IDEXX Laboratories IDXX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IDEXX Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.15 versus an estimate of $2.05. Revenue was up $31.24 million from the same...
Cathie Wood Trims DraftKings Stake And Buys Nearly $4M In This Bitcoin-Linked Stock
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over 65,000 shares of Jack Dorsey-owned Block Inc SQ at an estimated valuation of over $3.9 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done through three different ETFs. Block is a major cryptocurrency-based stock holding in Wood’s portfolio, with the company...
Nitro Software Receives $320 Million Offer From KKR's Alludo
(Reuters) -Australia's Nitro Software said on Monday it would back a near A$500 million ($320.15 million) offer from KKR Inc's Alludo that trumps an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management. Alludo made the offer early Monday at A$2.00 per share, which it said was an 11% premium to...
Recap: Gartner Q3 Earnings
Gartner IT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gartner beat estimated earnings by 28.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $1.87. Revenue was up $176.00 million from the same period last...
Marathon Petroleum: Q3 Earnings Insights
Marathon Petroleum MPC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marathon Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 17.98%, reporting an EPS of $7.81 versus an estimate of $6.62. Revenue was up $14.62 billion from the same...
Recap: Nautilus Biotechnology Q3 Earnings
Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nautilus Biotechnology beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
CenterPoint Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights
CenterPoint Energy CNP reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CenterPoint Energy beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $154.00 million from the same...
Protesters in Peru Target Hochschild's Largest Mine
LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian demonstrators on Monday burned infrastructure at Hochschild Mining Plc's Inmaculada mine as part of a protest, the company said, threatening the operations of its largest mine in the Andean nation. UK-listed Hochschild is an important precious metals miner and Inmaculada produces both gold and silver. The...
Euro Zone October Inflation Surges Amid Growth Slowdown
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation surged more than expected in October, data showed on Monday, fuelling expectations that the European Central Bank will press on with big interest rate hikes despite economic growth slowing. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 10.7% in October from 9.9% a...
Indonesia Inflation Eases in Oct, Still Above Central Bank Target
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's October inflation rate came in below the expectations of officials and the market, statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday, but still remained above the central bank's target range for a fifth straight month. The headline annual inflation rate fell to 5.71% in October, compared with 5.95%...
Russian Rouble Edges Lower as Month-End Tax Support Passes
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The rouble edged lower against the dollar, euro and yuan on Tuesday, as the Russian currency began trading without the support of a favourable month-end tax period and investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The Fed is all but certain to raise interest rates by...
Cineworld Reaches Bankruptcy Settlement With Landlords, Lenders
(Reuters) - Movie theater chain Cineworld Group on Monday announced a bankruptcy settlement with its landlords and lenders, clearing the way for the company to borrow an additional $150 million and make a $1 billion debt repayment. Landlords and junior creditors dropped their opposition to the billion-dollar debt repayment after...
Costa Rica Cenbank Raises 2022 Growth Projection to 4.3% as Tourism Recovers
SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica's economy is expected to grow 4.3% in 2022, its central bank said on Monday, an upgrade to an earlier projection from boosts expected in tourism and business services. The new estimate for 2022 growth domestic product (GDP) improves on last July's projection by 0.9...
Indonesia Foreign Arrivals Rebound Further in September
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Foreign arrivals to Indonesia in September hit their highest level since the start of the pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday, as more visitors returned to resort destinations like Bali after an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. There were about 538,300 arrivals in September, up from only 5,000...
Brazilian Assets Rally in Volatile Session After Lula Elected President
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Brazil's currency and main stock index rallied in a volatile session on Monday, a day after leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the country's presidential election, with investors bracing for a choppy week ahead. The Brazilian real gained more than 2% against the dollar after...
Musk's Lenders Prepare to Hold $12.7 Billion Twitter Debt on Books Until Early 2023 - FT
(Reuters) - Banks that lent $12.7 billion to Elon Musk for his $44 billion Twitter takeover will hold the debt until early next year as they wait for the billionaire to unveil a clearer business plan they can market to investors, the Financial Times reported. The group of lenders, led...
