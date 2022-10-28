Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 All-Class 2 District 8 volleyball team
Below is the All-Class 2 District 8 volleyball team as voted on by the coaches.
Ozark Sports Zone
Vote Now for the Photo of the Week
Vote now in the Play It Again Sports Photo of the Week contest. Each week we will nominate photos taken by O-Zone and nominate them for the Photo of the Week. The winner will receive a free framed photo courtesy of Play It Again Sports. See previous winners at the bottom.
Ozark Sports Zone
Kickapoo boys XC looking to defend state title after winning Class 5 District 2 championship
NIXA – The course was different, but the results were the same. Kickapoo’s boys and girls teams were once again the top area performers at the Class 5 District 2 cross country meet on Saturday morning at Inman Intermediate School, the event’s new home. Led by another...
Ozark Sports Zone
Strafford rallies to beat rival Fair Grove in Class 2 state quarterfinals
Fueled by an iron will and soaring confidence, the Strafford Lady Indians are headed back to the state volleyball championships in Cape Girardeau. Strafford prevailed 3-2 over Fair Grove (22-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 15-12) on Saturday in an epic Class 2 quarterfinal showdown. The victory sends Strafford to state for...
Ozark Sports Zone
District Quarterfinal Football Rewind
What were some of the biggest stories and top players from the district quarterfinal round of the football season? What are some of the best matchups of the second round of the playoffs? Jordan Burton breaks it all down below. Big Man on Campus: Ramone Green, Nixa Senior. Green made...
Ozark Sports Zone
Webb City volleyball earns first trip to state after 5-set win over Helias
Webb City had to dig deep to make history on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals shook off a 2-1 deficit entering the fourth set and earned a 25-21 win, then jumped out big en route to a 15-10 win in the fifth to defeat visiting Helias Catholic 3-2 in a Class 4 quarterfinal at the Cardinal Dome, earning the program’s first-ever trip to the Final Four in the process.
Ozark Sports Zone
West Plains sweeps Class 4 District 2 XC titles
NIXA – The West Plains cross country teams didn’t need to blow anyone away on Saturday morning. They managed to do it anyway. The Zizzers swept the team titles at the Class 4 District 2 meet at Inman Intermediate School, an accomplishment with some added significance for one of the state’s premier programs.
koamnewsnow.com
Willard ends Neosho’s season in first round of district playoffs
NEOSHO, Mo. – (WATCH) Willard beats Neosho 43-29 in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 playoffs Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
cassville-democrat.com
Wildcats wrestle way past Aurora
It was one of the most back-and-forth district quarterfinal games in recent memory, and the Cassville football team wrestled its way to a 24-21 win over Aurora on Friday. Strictly on points, the game was won by a 27-yard Peter Littlefield field goal after Cassville covered 50 yards on a drive with 4:34 left in the opening frame.
With 22-21 win against Vinita, Sequoyah-Claremore assured of a first-round home playoff game
By Ty Loftis CLAREMORE - In a game that saw more turnovers than touchdowns, Sequoyah-Claremore defeated Vinita, 22-21. As a result of the win, the Eagles will get to host a first-round playoff game in two weeks. “It might not have been pretty at times, but we got the job done,” ...
Grove wins big 72-7 over Pryor; forces four fumbles
PRYOR, Okla. – Grove forced four fumbles in their 72-7 win over Pryor, but when junior defensive tackle Ty Schlessman scooped up the ball and rambled 25 yards into the endzone he not only scored for the Ridgerunners, but he was also making a bold statement about Grove’s defensive unit. Grove’s stingy defense held […]
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City advances to state semifinal for first time in school history
WATCH: Webb City takes down Helias Catholic 3-2 in the class 4 state quarterfinals. The Cardinals advance to the state semifinal for the first time in program history. They will face Incarnate Word Academy on Thursday, November 3rd at 2pm. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Ozark Sports Zone
Hermitage boys, Liberal girls claim team titles at Class 1 District 2 XC meet
The Hermitage boys and Liberal girls are heading to next weekend’s state cross country meet as district champions. Hermitage was dominant scoring 27 points as a team, which more than three times less than runner-up McAuley Catholic’s 88-point finish. Justin Horn (second), Bennett Mantooth (fourth), DeJuan Chambers (sixth),...
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears dominate Western Illinois on Homecoming
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State racked up 597 yards of total offense and scored on its first 10 possessions of the game to rout visiting Western Illinois, 64-14, here Saturday. It marked the most points scored by the Bears in a game since 1992 (vs. Washburn) and the most against a Division I foe since 1991 (vs. Indiana State).
talkbusiness.net
Ex-Razorback baseball coach Norm DeBriyn leading capital campaign for Fayetteville church expansion
Norm DeBriyn had a great run in Fayetteville as the baseball coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. And even after 20 years since his retirement, his name still resonates in Northwest Arkansas. In 33 seasons (1970-2002), DeBriyn compiled a 1,161-650-6 record with four appearances in the College World Series. He was...
koamnewsnow.com
Weekend Wrap (October 29 & 30)
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Click here to learn more. Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million resort, entertainment district. OSAGE BEACH, Missouri (KCTV) — A $300...
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
WATCH: Coach Eric Musselman breaks down Hogs 90-60 exhibition loss to Texas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team fell to No. 12 Texas 90-60 in a charity exhibition game on Saturday. While the game won’t count on any records, it was a good test for the young group of Razorbacks. Head coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media after the game […]
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
