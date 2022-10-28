Read full article on original website
Richard Jefferson eviscerates Kyrie Irving over Nets star’s promotion of antisemitic film
Richard Jefferson may have won a championship with Kyrie Irving, but he is not letting the Brooklyn Nets star off the hook over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book. Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on social media...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon’s hilarious reaction to season-best performance vs. Wizards
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon might seem unassuming, but he’s definitely not somebody to be messed with on the court. During a 112-94 victory over the Washington Wizards, the new Celtic showed who he is and posted a season-best 23 points in only 23 minutes. Following the win, former Boston guard Eddie House sounded off […] The post Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon’s hilarious reaction to season-best performance vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His fingerprints were all over Golden State’s second-half […] The post Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks fans will cringe at these bonkers Donovan Mitchell stats
The New York Knicks spent almost the entire offseason in pursuit of former Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell only to get sniped by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the end. The Knicks haggled over which draft picks and which young prospects to deal to Salt Lake City, but the Cavs were decisive, dealing Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji in addition to three first-round picks (’25, ’27, ’29) and three pick swaps.
NBA drops tampering hammer on Sixers by taking 2nd-round picks
The NBA announced Monday that the Philadelphia 76ers have been docked 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks after a tampering investigation into the signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. this past free agency. The investigation found that the Sixers “engaged in free agency discussions involving two players prior to the date when such […] The post NBA drops tampering hammer on Sixers by taking 2nd-round picks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Wizards star Kyle Kuzma gets Shaqtin’ shoutout after epic fail on LeBron James tribute dunk
The Washington Wizards were hosting a Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, and the contest presented itself as an opportunity for Kyle Kuzma to build on his strong start to the season. Unfortunately for him, a botched dunk in the third quarter prompted an instant shoutout from Shaqtin’ a Fool on Twitter.
‘He’s saved his career’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s recent decision draws blunt take from ESPN expert
The Los Angeles Lakers finally marked their first win of the season on Sunday after taking down the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. This was thanks in large part to the strong play of Russell Westbrook, who seems to have come to terms with coach Darvin Ham’s decision to bring him off the bench.
Nets’ message to Dwight Howard reveals future key roster move
The Brooklyn Nets have a significant need for a backup center behind Nic Claxton. Several veteran free agents such as DeMarcus Cousins, Hassan Whiteside and Dwight Howard have been mentioned as veterans who could fill the position. Howard appeared on the Club Shay Shay Podcast with Shannon Sharpe Monday, and the eight-time All-Star said that […] The post Nets’ message to Dwight Howard reveals future key roster move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder?
The Philadelphia 76ers have not gotten off to a great start to the 2022-23 season. At 3-4, they played some dismal basketball to start the year but at least seem to now be getting on the right track. Still, they could use a little more firepower and have a clear option to add some. Although […] The post Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Anthony Davis sends strong message to Russell Westbrook amid bench resurgence
Russell Westbrook had his best game of the season on Sunday, as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-110 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Russ showed flashed of his old self on Sunday night, and this was despite the fact that he came off the bench for just the third […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis sends strong message to Russell Westbrook amid bench resurgence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Maxey vocal on ‘Mr. Do Something’ De’Anthony Melton after ‘huge’ game in Sixers win vs. Wizards
The Philadelphia 76ers have atoned for their poor start to the season by winning three consecutive games. Their latest win over the Washington Wizards was a team effort, as numerous Sixers put up good games amid Joel Embiid’s absence due to illness. Tyrese Maxey shined with 28 points and James Harden tied his career-high of […] The post Tyrese Maxey vocal on ‘Mr. Do Something’ De’Anthony Melton after ‘huge’ game in Sixers win vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jamal Crawford gets brutally honest on Nets’ need for Dwight Howard
Former Brooklyn Nets guard Jamal Crawford thinks the team needs to take a second look at Dwight Howard. For him, Kevin Durant and co. could really use his help. Howard recently spoke with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay and opened up about how he approached Brooklyn and shared his desire to play for the […] The post Jamal Crawford gets brutally honest on Nets’ need for Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors make crucial decisions on future of James Wisman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody
The Golden State Warriors still remain to be one of the heavy favorites to go all the way this season because of the fact that they have Stephen Curry on their roster. There’s much more to just Steph, though, with this team packed with elite talent that makes them formidable enough to defend their crown […] The post Warriors make crucial decisions on future of James Wisman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Woj drops truth bomb on why teams are holding back on former Spurs guard Josh Primo signing despite ‘significant interest’
Former San Antonio Spurs lottery pick Josh Primo has officially cleared the free agency waiver as of Monday night. At this point, however, no team in the league has decided to claim the troubled 19-year-old off the wire, which means that he remains without a team for the time being.
Kevin Durant, Nets dealt blow with Ben Simmons out vs. Pacers
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will be without Ben Simmons when they take on the Indiana Pacers Monday. The star point guard has been ruled out with left knee soreness. Moreover, Nets head coach Steve Nash was unsure of Simmons’ status ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. “Ben just has a sore […] The post Kevin Durant, Nets dealt blow with Ben Simmons out vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Vince Carter’s 4-word reaction to Nets star Kevin Durant passing him on NBA all-time scoring list
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has officially surpassed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list, and the former NBA Dunk king couldn’t be happier for him. When Durant cracked the Top 20 of the NBA’s all-time scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he surpasses Carter. Exactly one week later, he did just that as he climbed to no. 19 on the said record.
Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon
His best days are way behind him now, but that does not mean Derrick Rose can’t contribute meaningful numbers for the New York Knicks. The former NBA MVP is even getting high praise from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau for his contributions to the team, albeit in limited minutes. Thibodeau is particularly amazed by the […] The post Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James vocal on Russell Westbrook’s big game off the bench in Lakers’ first win
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be any prouder of Russell Westbrook, who fully embraced his bench role with LA and helped the team get their first win of the season after a 0-5 start. Heading to Sunday’s contest with the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers appeared to be in real trouble of dropping to […] The post LeBron James vocal on Russell Westbrook’s big game off the bench in Lakers’ first win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
