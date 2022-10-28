ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston pediatricians seeing unusual second spike in RSV cases as hospitals near capacity

By Rosie Nguyen via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TnODz_0ipZpMEe00

Houston pediatricians are keeping a close eye on hospitalizations, after seeing unusual peaks in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children this year and bed space nearing capacity. Experts said surges typically happen in the winter, but this year, they've already seen them in the summer and now the fall.

RSV is a contagious virus that causes respiratory infections and symptoms very similar to the flu and COVID-19, such as a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing. According to the
CDC , it is the most common cause of bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the small airways in the lung and pneumonia, an infection of the lungs in children younger than a year old.

DeAndré Hutchison almost thought he would lose his 7-month-old son, DJ, in June. The Houston police sergeant said his baby was admitted into the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) at Texas Children's Hospital following erratic breathing patterns. DJ was ultimately diagnosed with RSV and put on a ventilator. After about a week of being intubated, Hutchison said his son finally began recovering and is now back to normal.

"I've been through high speed chases, fights with hostile individuals, found guns on suspects that intended to do us harm. But that's nothing in comparison to what I experienced with my son in the hospital. It was one of the scariest times of my entire life and very traumatic for my family. All we could do is pray," he said. "Post-COVID, everybody knows what a ventilator means. Like, that's close to the end. We're just so proud and so thankful that God chose to spare him from his RSV experience."

DJ's case was part of an unusual RSV surge doctors saw this past summer. Dr. Melanie Kitagawa, who is the medical director of pediatric ICU at Texas Children's Hospital, said they're now seeing a second surge in the fall -- something very uncommon for a virus that typically only peaks once a year in the winter. Currently, they have 40 children hospitalized with RSV with more than 10 in the ICU.

"The unpredictability of viral patterns that were so unusual is what really alerted us to be aware and prepared to talk about the impacts of the virus on our kids," Dr. Kitagawa said.

Dr. Michael Chang, who is a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases with UTHealth Houston McGovern Medical School and Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital, said RSV cases were nearly nonexistent during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in July 2021, they saw RSV cases surge again, making this summer's spike not as surprising as the last.

There are a few theories as to what's causing the surges. Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available, medical experts said they're seeing less people practicing preventive behaviors such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing their hands, and staying home when they're sick.

"People forget a lot of the time that those infection prevention strategies also helped prevent the flu and RSV. There was a whole kind of cohort of children and babies that had not been exposed to RSV. Similarly, there were older kids and adults who had not been exposed for that year, so their immunity had waned. Now, we're behaving in a way that's actually helping the virus to spread," Dr. Chang said.

Houston Health Department does not keep track of RSV-specific data. But in an e-mail, a representative told ABC13 that flu-like illnesses are continuing to increase in the Houston and Harris County area. For the week leading up to Oct. 15, 2.17% of ER visits were made up of flu-like illnesses, up from 1.1% in mid-September. The previous four flu seasons at this time period had percentages below 1%. Children had a steeper increase in illness than adults this flu season at 2% compared to about .6% for adults.

According to federal data, Texas is one of the states that has reported 85-90% hospital occupancy. Dr. Chang said they've seen their own bed space at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital teeter around capacity several times during the past few weeks, with about one in five ending up in the ICU. Recently, they've seen cases plateau, but still not hitting baseline (zero cases).

"We are lucky to live in the Greater Houston area, where we have two children's hospitals here in the region that are really well-prepared. While we are always keeping an eye on our bed capacity, we're also well-equipped so far to deal with any continued surge," he said.

Dr. Kitagawa said TCH is also ready to deal with spikes in RSV cases, as it's been something they've experienced every year and they've learned a lot with surge management through COVID. Right now, she said it's hard for medical experts to predict what these surges will mean long-term, as they are still studying the numbers and won't be able to tell what the patterns are for some time.

Currently, there is no specific treatment or medications for RSV, although researchers are working to develop vaccines and antivirals. Experts said most RSV infections will go away on their own in a week or two for healthy adults and infants. But infants younger than six months and adults over 65 years old with underlying health conditions may need to be hospitalized if they have trouble breathing or are dehydrated, according to the CDC .

Dr. Chang said he hopes they won't see a substantial spike in the winter, since most families have already been sick with some sort of respiratory virus this year. His biggest concern is the general public underestimating the potential impact of RSV. The best way for families to keep their children safe is to follow preventative measures often practiced during the COVID-19 pandemic: Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid close contact with others, and clean frequently touched surfaces.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
targetedonc.com

Health Derailed in Houston After Authorities Confirm Liver Cancer Cluster

Considering the higher-than-average rate of liver cancer in Texas as a whole, it was unexpected that the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood cluster would be linked to environmental issues. Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Houston confirm the cluster exists and is caused by toxins polluted into the soil by The Union Pacific Railroad.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Surge in flu cases, RSV for kids in the Houston area

HOUSTON - Some are calling it a "tri-demic" as the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are delivering quite a blow, particularly to kids. So how is Houston fairing heading into this respiratory illness season?. "We’re definitely seeing very high and very early flu activity. Currently, we’re seeing the numbers we would...
HOUSTON, TX
B93

The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas

Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

Dignity Memorial is here to help you in the most stressful times!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our November 1 segment, we will highlight Dignity Memorial to find out how this company can help your family during the most stressful of times. Whether you're planning a funeral, looking for pricing, or looking for new funeral guidelines, Dignity Memorial is here to help. When you choose a local Dignity Memorial provider, you're choosing a celebration of life defined by professionalism, compassion and attention to detail. If you are in need of services or just planning for the future, you can learn more about their process here.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash

HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened. An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot to death overnight in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed in Houston overnight Sunday, and police are working to find a suspect. Preliminary information from the scene showed at approximately a quarter before 2 a.m., Houston police were called to a home near the intersection of Interval and Hollock Streets for a call of shots fired.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
HOUSTON, TX
natureworldnews.com

72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit

In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy