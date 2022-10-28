Read full article on original website
bring it on..
3d ago
what does his attorney mean his bond was to high..shh he shouldn't even have a BOND AT ALL..and to say he's innocent; ya ok..so the witnesses saw her kidnapped HERSELF then hours later was found with a gunshot dead in her own SUV..who really BELIEVES that story..he deserves all that's coming his way..and in the AFTERLIFE TOO
Reply(3)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Bay Area Moms Pitch Gun Safety To Clear Lake Fall Festival AttendeesMae A.Houston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Mother suing City of Houston, HPD after son dies during police chase that ends in crash
HOUSTON — A mother is suing the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and a suspect for $33 million after her son was killed during a police chase. "I cry every day. It's just still a shock. It's four months but it's still a shock," April Joubert said.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Bail bondsman shot, wife struck with gun in front of their son during robbery outside NE Houston business, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video has been released of two robbery suspects who shot a bail bondsman and injured his wife in front of their son outside his business earlier this month, according to the Houston Police Department. The aggravated robbery was reported on Oct. 12 around midnight outside...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects out on bond after being charged for entering Houston night club with firearms, docs show
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged after entering inside a Houston nigh club with fire arms, according to charging documents. Kameran Jean-Marie, 19, and Xavier Johnson, 20, have both been charged with possession of prohibited weapon and booked into the Harris County Jail. The incident was reported Sunday...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot to death outside SE Houston convenience store early Halloween morning, police say
HOUSTON – Search underway for a gunman who shot and killed another man outside a convenience store early Monday in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:50 a.m. at the store, located in the 9900 block of Bessemer Street. Police said...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for kidnapping suspect after chase, crash in Magnolia, HCSO says
MAGNOLIA, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a search was underway overnight in Magnolia Monday for one of two suspects accused of a possible kidnapping. HCSO responded to a call about an aggravated kidnapping around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they...
fox26houston.com
Harris County deadly shooting: Woman’s son allegedly fires at her ex-boyfriend during altercation
Authorities say a man has died after his ex-girlfriend’s son allegedly shot him Monday morning. An investigation is underway near the 12600 block of Mountain Daisy Road. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office initially responded to the location around 6:20 a.m. Monday for a call about a discharge of a firearm.
Man killed after suspect fires into crowd of people watching women fight in SW Houston, HPD says
HPD said it started as a group of people watching two women fight before an unidentified person fired into the crowd, causing someone to shoot back.
KSAT 12
Woman extradited to Texas after handcuffed, malnourished kids escaped home, report says
A woman whose twin children were found handcuffed and malnourished after they escaped their Houston-area home has been extradited to Texas. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, appeared in a Harris County court on Sunday and was charged with two counts of assault on a family member and two counts of aggravated assault on a family member, authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot to death by ex-girlfriend’s son during domestic dispute in NW Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man was reportedly shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s son following a domestic violence dispute on Monday morning in northwest Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place at approximately 6:20 a.m. Gonzalez says deputies originally received a call from...
mocomotive.com
ONE IN SUSPECT IN CUSTODY IN MONTGOMERY-
A manhunt is going on in the Magnolia area. Harris County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle to Hall Drive. Dogs and a helicopter are now searching. the area between Hall Drive, Magnolia Hills Drive, and High Meadow Estates. No descriptio…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/one-in-suspect-in-custody-in-montgomery/
fox26houston.com
Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
Click2Houston.com
Vehicle found in bayou several hours after it crashed in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after they say someone reported seeing a car being driven into a bayou in southwest Houston on Monday. According to Houston police, the incident took place in the 8300 block of Wilcrest near Beechnut Street. Police say the crash is believed to have occurred...
Man found dead, shot in the face near SE Houston apartments, police say
According to HPD, about 13 shell cases were found near the victim after a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Click2Houston.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound to the face behind SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed behind an apartment building in southeast Houston early Sunday, according to Houston Police. It happened in the 9800 block of Hollock Street near the Gulf Freeway at around 1:45 a.m. Police said the man, believed to...
mocomotive.com
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County following SWAT standoff, sheriff office says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One man was arrested, while another remains on the run following a SWAT standoff in Magnolia Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 149 and Jackson Road. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it all…
cw39.com
Man shot to death overnight in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed in Houston overnight Sunday, and police are working to find a suspect. Preliminary information from the scene showed at approximately a quarter before 2 a.m., Houston police were called to a home near the intersection of Interval and Hollock Streets for a call of shots fired.
1 dead, 1 injured after alleged altercation inside of Shipley's donuts in SW Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, there was an accident before the shooting happened inside the donut shop.
2 robberies at the same time leads to chase, arrests of 3 suspects in N. Harris Co, deputies say
According to HCSO, while in the parking lot of the initial call, another robbery was in progress not to far from the area.
Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myles Christian Jennings, 29, of Houston after he allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun while on THC after a welfare check. Jennings was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to take weapon from an officer, resisting […]
Click2Houston.com
Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
Comments / 8