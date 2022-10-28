ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Vicky Graham
3d ago

Constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. if men got pregnant reproductive freedom would have been written into the original constitution! let's come into the modern age and treat women the same as men! enshrine reproductive freedom in the constitution

Vicky Graham
3d ago

Forced pregnancy, forced birth is involuntary servitude. we have Constitution Amendment 13 which is prohibits involuntary servitude. Since rich and smart women will always get abortions, you are forcing only the most disadvantaged, impoverished disenfranchised women to carry unwanted pregnancies. they will give birth to unwanted babies they can't afford and we already have 400,000+ kids in foster care. the most desirable babies in demand for adoption are healthy white babies. Babies born drug addicted, malformed, autistic, etc or of other ethnicities are going to be further overloading the foster care system.

John Chiles
3d ago

Political tactics. Mid terms are happening now and they are losing in the polls. Keep the faith.

kiowacountypress.net

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Races heating up ahead of midterm elections

Arizona’s battle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor is one of several key races playing out across the country. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard has the latest on the fight to the finish and the reaction from voters.Oct. 31, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
Fronteras Desk

More Arizona Republican leaders are throwing their support behind Prop. 308

A growing number of Republican leaders are throwing their support behind a ballot proposition that would open in-state tuition to undocumented students in Arizona. Proposition 308 would give all Arizona high school graduates access to in-state tuition and state financial aid, regardless of immigration status. → With Prop. 308, AZ...
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects

PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Fox10 Kerfuffle with ‘Test Graphic’ of Democrat Election Victory Spurs Arizona Lawmaker to Propose Measure to Curb Media Interference in Elections

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s former TV news station, Fox10, ran a graphic during Thursday’s evening newscast showing her opponent Katie Hobbs winning the election 53 percent to 47 percent. Although the broadcaster insists the graphic was never intended for air, the incident prompted a sharp response from many – including State Rep. Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), who said he will propose new legislation to hold the media accountable.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Text messages with misleading election info hit voters in at least two states

Voters in at least two states have received false information about how to vote through text messages in recent days that appear to have been sent in error. The secretaries of state in Kansas and New Jersey warned Monday that voters had been sent incorrect instructions about where to find their polling places. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people received the text messages.
KANSAS STATE
klcc.org

Oregon voters can count on free and fair elections, says Secretary of State

With November election ballots already starting to arrive in mailboxes, the state of Oregon is sending out the message that elections here continue to be free, fair and secure. The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging Oregon voters to “know their rights” and urging anyone who feels someone is trying to intimidate them at the ballot box or elsewhere to report it to her office. Donald Trump and his supporters are attempting to cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections with lies about election fraud, and specifically about the security of voting by mail.
OREGON STATE
CBS San Francisco

California looking at billions in tax revenue shortfall next fiscal year

SACRAMENTO -- The good times might soon be over for California's government. The nation's most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely - handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years. That seemingly endless flow of money has started to dry up as state tax collections have fallen below expectations for four months in a row. There's now an 80% chance California will be about $8 billion short when its fiscal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

