Constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. if men got pregnant reproductive freedom would have been written into the original constitution! let's come into the modern age and treat women the same as men! enshrine reproductive freedom in the constitution
Forced pregnancy, forced birth is involuntary servitude. we have Constitution Amendment 13 which is prohibits involuntary servitude. Since rich and smart women will always get abortions, you are forcing only the most disadvantaged, impoverished disenfranchised women to carry unwanted pregnancies. they will give birth to unwanted babies they can't afford and we already have 400,000+ kids in foster care. the most desirable babies in demand for adoption are healthy white babies. Babies born drug addicted, malformed, autistic, etc or of other ethnicities are going to be further overloading the foster care system.
Political tactics. Mid terms are happening now and they are losing in the polls. Keep the faith.
Comments / 44