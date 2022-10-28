Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:
0-4-0-0, FB: 1
(zero, four, zero, zero; FB: one)
