Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Raleigh News & Observer
Misses to remember: Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro puts Falcons overtime loss on himself
An emotional Eddy Piñeiro sat on a chair at his locker with his back facing the rest of the room. The Carolina Panthers kicker, who had just missed two crucial kicks in Sunday’s wild 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was being consoled by veteran punter Johnny Hekker, who sat inside a locker to the left of Piñeiro.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ten Takeaways: Falcons Are In First; Trade Deadline Could Be Quiet
I don’t know how far Atlanta’s going this year, but I think it’s safe to say the Falcons are on the way up.And to me, Marcus Mariota’s the perfect example of it—a guy the NFL had mostly given up on, and now the quarterback of a division leader.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears by the Numbers: Time for Young Edges Has Arrived
Bears coach Matt Eberflus had a few parting words with Robert Quinn after news of the trade filtered out this week. "The relationship that him and I built during the time he was here was outstanding," Eberflus said. "His leadership was great. His work ethic was unbelievable on the field. And he certainly did a lot of great things for the Bears when he was here, so I just want to thank him for that."
Raleigh News & Observer
Why the Giants Will Beat Seattle, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
The New York Giants head to Seattle for perhaps their biggest yet most underrated game on their 2022 schedule this far. A win would allow the Giants to keep pace with the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, where just a game separates the two division foes. A win would also give the...
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants Week 8 Halftime Report: Seahawks Up 10-7
View the original article to see embedded media. The Seattle Seahawks hold a 10-7 lead over the New York Giants after a half of football, but it could have been a lot worse for New York. The Giants sputtered out of the gate on offense, recording three straight three-and-out drives,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers remain unlucky in one-score games: What we learned from OT loss to Falcons
There is blame to go around following the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons. Most want to credit the officials for yet another one-score Panthers loss. DJ Moore could’ve just left his helmet on, as he said he theorized about after the game. His euphoric celebration pushed the Panthers’ game-winning extra point back 15 yards.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ DJ Moore dishes on game-tying TD, game-changing penalty in loss to Falcons
DJ Moore darted down the field and got past a pair of Atlanta Falcons defenders. PJ Walker saw the wideout breaking free from Dean Marlowe and Rashaan Evans in coverage, and the Carolina Panthers quarterback heaved the ball to the end zone. The ball hit Moore in the hands, and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Watch: The Best Plays from Aaron Jones’ Big Night
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-17 on Sunday night, but Aaron Jones did his part to keep them competitive against one of the best teams in the NFL. Jones carried 20 times for 143 yards (7.2 average) and added four receptions...
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Cardinals: Johnny Mundt, Khyiris Tonga Step Up
It's been quite some time since the Vikings lost a football game. Six weeks, in fact. Their five-game winning streak is tied with the Titans for the longest in the league, trailing only the undefeated Eagles. Sunday's win over the Cardinals has an argument as the Vikings' most impressive win...
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans-Texans Inactives
Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Houston Texans (1-4-1) at NRG Stadium. CB Ugo Amadi, FB Tory Carter, DT Naquan Jones, S Josh Kalu, OL Jordan Roos, QB Ryan Tannehill and OLB Rashad Weaver. Houston: WR Jalen Camp, OL A.J. Cann, DL...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders Clean-Up: Coach Ron Rivera Not Happy About Recurring Defensive Problem
The Washington Commanders came away with a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. If you watch the game or look at the stat box, you'll likely come away with the impression the Commanders' defense did everything possible to secure the win. And there were certainly some positives, as...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens Defense Gets Major Boost with Acquisition of Linebacker Roquan Smith
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made a bold move to improve their defense with the acquisition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. The Ravens add a physical presence that can make plays sideline-to-sideline. Smith, 25, has the second-most tackles with 606 in the NFL since...
Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles Turn the Page Quickly to Thursday Night Date with Texans
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are up when it comes to "Thursday Night Football." Philadelphia's short week is on the road as well and it's not exactly a simple bus trip up or down I-95 either. It's a 1,500-mile trip to South Texas and a homecoming for star quarterback Jalen Hurts,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks S Quandre Diggs: Defense More ‘Comfortable With Who We Are’
Raise your hand if before the season started you had the Seattle Seahawks sitting at 5-3 with possession of first place in the NFC West after eight games. Now, if you raised your hand, put it down, because almost no one did. However, after the Seahawks' 27-13 win over the...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL trade deadline preview: Which Carolina Panthers players could be on the move?
Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are at a fork in the road. With Tuesday’s trade deadline lingering (Nov. 1, 4 p.m.), the Panthers (2-6) could look to sell off notable assets for future gains, or they could feel they’re close enough to contending in the lowly NFC South and look to acquire talent.
Raleigh News & Observer
Vrabel on QB Situation: Wait Until Wednesday
NASHVILLE – Even Malik Willis didn’t know very much ahead of time that he would be the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback Sunday at Houston. "Probably when you all found out,” Willis said about when he was informed. That, of course, was on Saturday. A similar scenario...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens Trade For Star Linebacker Ahead of Deadline With AFC North Race Heating Up
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens just traded for a linebacker. According to Ian Rapoport, Chicago's Roquan Smith is headed to the Bengals' rival on a deal before Tuesday's trade deadline. Adam Schefter reports the Ravens gave up a second and fifth round pick for the young defensive star. Smith...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers fall to Falcons in overtime, squander chance to take NFC South division lead
With first place in the NFC South on the line, Panthers quarterback PJ Walker had a specific game plan to follow: Be astutely aggressive, rely on running back D’Onta Foreman and protect the football. Trailing by six with 23 seconds to play, the game plan went out the window....
Raleigh News & Observer
Snap Counts Skewed as Eagles Rested Some Players in Blowout of Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles decided to go away from the tendencies they showed the league for the first six games of the season, using the bye week to devise another way to let its versatile offense work. So, they didn't use much RPO stuff and let Jalen Hurts air...
