ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Ten Takeaways: Falcons Are In First; Trade Deadline Could Be Quiet

I don’t know how far Atlanta’s going this year, but I think it’s safe to say the Falcons are on the way up.And to me, Marcus Mariota’s the perfect example of it—a guy the NFL had mostly given up on, and now the quarterback of a division leader.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears by the Numbers: Time for Young Edges Has Arrived

Bears coach Matt Eberflus had a few parting words with Robert Quinn after news of the trade filtered out this week. "The relationship that him and I built during the time he was here was outstanding," Eberflus said. "His leadership was great. His work ethic was unbelievable on the field. And he certainly did a lot of great things for the Bears when he was here, so I just want to thank him for that."
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Why the Giants Will Beat Seattle, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction

The New York Giants head to Seattle for perhaps their biggest yet most underrated game on their 2022 schedule this far. A win would allow the Giants to keep pace with the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, where just a game separates the two division foes. A win would also give the...
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

New York Giants Week 8 Halftime Report: Seahawks Up 10-7

View the original article to see embedded media. The Seattle Seahawks hold a 10-7 lead over the New York Giants after a half of football, but it could have been a lot worse for New York. The Giants sputtered out of the gate on offense, recording three straight three-and-out drives,...
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers remain unlucky in one-score games: What we learned from OT loss to Falcons

There is blame to go around following the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons. Most want to credit the officials for yet another one-score Panthers loss. DJ Moore could’ve just left his helmet on, as he said he theorized about after the game. His euphoric celebration pushed the Panthers’ game-winning extra point back 15 yards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Watch: The Best Plays from Aaron Jones’ Big Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-17 on Sunday night, but Aaron Jones did his part to keep them competitive against one of the best teams in the NFL. Jones carried 20 times for 143 yards (7.2 average) and added four receptions...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings Snap Counts vs. Cardinals: Johnny Mundt, Khyiris Tonga Step Up

It's been quite some time since the Vikings lost a football game. Six weeks, in fact. Their five-game winning streak is tied with the Titans for the longest in the league, trailing only the undefeated Eagles. Sunday's win over the Cardinals has an argument as the Vikings' most impressive win...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Titans-Texans Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Houston Texans (1-4-1) at NRG Stadium. CB Ugo Amadi, FB Tory Carter, DT Naquan Jones, S Josh Kalu, OL Jordan Roos, QB Ryan Tannehill and OLB Rashad Weaver. Houston: WR Jalen Camp, OL A.J. Cann, DL...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Eagles Turn the Page Quickly to Thursday Night Date with Texans

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are up when it comes to "Thursday Night Football." Philadelphia's short week is on the road as well and it's not exactly a simple bus trip up or down I-95 either. It's a 1,500-mile trip to South Texas and a homecoming for star quarterback Jalen Hurts,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL trade deadline preview: Which Carolina Panthers players could be on the move?

Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are at a fork in the road. With Tuesday’s trade deadline lingering (Nov. 1, 4 p.m.), the Panthers (2-6) could look to sell off notable assets for future gains, or they could feel they’re close enough to contending in the lowly NFC South and look to acquire talent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Vrabel on QB Situation: Wait Until Wednesday

NASHVILLE – Even Malik Willis didn’t know very much ahead of time that he would be the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback Sunday at Houston. "Probably when you all found out,” Willis said about when he was informed. That, of course, was on Saturday. A similar scenario...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy