Wisconsin user 1956
3d ago
Menards needs to have a app only rebate program put in place. Eliminate mailing in rebates and post card back to customers. Target seems to be able to do it. MENARDS, get with the times!!!
UPMATTERS
Several guns, ammo stolen from Wisconsin Fleet Farm, officers look for suspect
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Fond du Lac are looking for a suspect after the Fleet Farm on South Military was broken into, and had several guns and ammunition stolen. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on...
50 gunshots hit four homes, nearby vehicles in Milwaukee, police say
Gunmen fired at least 50 shots, hitting four houses and four cars in Milwaukee Sunday evening, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7. According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.
WISN
Milwaukee Police Department to get new handguns
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are trading out the standard issue handgun model many officers say is defective, the city announced Monday. That gun is the Sig Sauer P320 and it's at the center of three investigations into what the department is calling "unexplained discharges" where the guns are reported to have fired on their own.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man cut holes in Milwaukee Food Market roof, stole money, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man blamed his crack cocaine addiction for leading him to burglarize three businesses over 20 days, according to prosecutors. At the Milwaukee Food Market, he allegedly admitted to entering through the roof on separate occasions. Lorne Pearman, 59, faces four counts of burglary of a building...
Waukesha woman wears Judge Dorow costume for Halloween
For Halloween, one Waukesha woman decided to dress up “like a super hero this year.” The mom of two dressed up as Judge Jennifer Dorow who presided over the Darrell Brooks trial.
WISN
VIDEO: Thief breaks into Milwaukee restaurant, steals 40-pound safe
MILWAUKEE — A thief broke into Puerto Rican restaurant La Caribeña Saturday night at South Pearl Street and West Mitchell Street. Security video showed the burglar spending several minutes scouring through each cabinet behind the bar. "He went through every single one until he got lucky and hit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego Kohl's theft; 'Grab and dash,' more than $2K in merchandise
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are asking for the public's help to identify two women suspected of shoplifting from the Kohl's Department Store in Muskego on Sunday, Oct. 23. Officials say shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the two women entered the Kohl's on Janesville Road, collected more than $2,000 worth of Nike and Adidas brand Kohl's merchandise, and left the store without paying for the goods. Officials described this incident as a "grab and dash."
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Drive-thru coffee shop planned for S. Main Street
October 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 the West Bend Plan Commission will consider a proposal for development of a drive-thru coffee shop in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby, 1800 S. Main Street in West Bend. Washington County Insider...
WISN
Milwaukee teen involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a 17-year-old male from Milwaukee. The traffic crash reportedly involved three vehicles and happened Sunday, Oct. 30 just before 8 p.m. at the 1200 block of West Mason Street in Green Bay. Upon...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine 34-year-old accused of shooting at a man he had claimed been a bully for years
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of shooting a gun at another man. The suspect allegedly later claimed the man he shot at had been bullying him for years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced for impersonating an officer, theft
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to three years in prison for impersonating an officer to steal from people in 2020. Kenneth Wells, 47, pleaded guilty to impersonating an officer and theft on Oct. 24. As part of a deal with prosecutors, two other charges were dismissed. According...
Guy Caught Driving 82 MPH On I-94, While Sleeping?
I will give Elon Musk all the credit he deserves for his great accomplishments. He seems to possess a "can do" attitude on steroids. SpaceX was a monumental endeavor and Tesla cars are years ahead of the game. I know I can't be the only one that is slightly uncomfortable...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; selling cocaine, fentanyl to undercover officers
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in Washington County with 12 felony counts for allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover officers on three separate occasions since September. The accused is Kerontae Pickens. A Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office says Pickens was...
WISN
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he’s convicted in what a Wisconsin prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County...
WISN
Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
Man dies after driving truck into cornfield, tree in Washington Co.
Authorities say a man died after he drove his truck through a cornfield, hit an embankment and then crashed into a tree in Washington County Sunday afternoon.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade
WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Ozaukee County, WI
As part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, Ozaukee County is a thriving, well-established community in Wisconsin. It was home to many different tribes of Native Americans in the early 19th century. The name “Ozaukee” comes from one of the most prominent communities within the vicinity, the Sauk people.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine drug dealer accused of selling heroin, ecstasy and marijuana
RACINE — A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana.
