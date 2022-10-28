Read full article on original website
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Phillies fans shoulder-to-shoulder amidst Halloween revelers for World Series Game 2 in Center City
CENTER CITY - Fans stood shoulder-to-shoulder in Center City to watch Game 2 of the World Series and they were lined up, trying to get to Cavanaugh's in Rittenhouse. Fervent Philly fans packed into the bar for a glimpse of the game with like-minded fans. "Oh, I think they’ll definitely...
‘We know the Philly vibe’: Family of Astros player from West Chester talks World Series excitement
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies return to Philadelphia for World Series Game 3 and for one West Chester family, it’s a homecoming. The four McCormick boys grew up wearing Phillies red and, now, outfielder Chas McCormick is with the Astros. His parents, Nancy and Bob, say they’re relishing this...
World Series: Wife fulfills promise to late husband by taking son to see Phillies in Game 3
PHILADELPHIA - Ramón Luis Santiago II was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan - a trait he undoubtedly passed on to his 6-year-old son and No. 1 Phillies fan, Tre. "I actually think his greatest joy was the Phillies winning the World Series, the Eagles winning, and then maybe our marriage slightly below that," his wife Sharon explained.
Quakertown fan with decked out man cave attends Union, Eagles, and all Phillies games this week
PHILADELPHIA - If you’re looking for "man cave" inspiration, look no further than Kevin Sica’s Quakertown basement. "It was a game room, but it kind of got a little carried away," said Sica. The basement, which is really more like a Philadelphia Phillies haven, wasn’t originally created for...
Phillies in World Series perfect gift for couple who recently celebrated 50th anniversary
Barbara and Doug Hunt are such big Philadelphia Phillies fans, they admit to missing a family event (no weddings, though) here and there to go to games. For their 50th anniversary, the Phillies got them a World Series appearance.
Phillies' World Series a boom for local businesses
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans are ordering up tasty meals and treats to enjoy with families and friends as the Fightins gear up for Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.It was a mad rush of non-stop orders at Carlino's in Ardmore as Phillies fans get ready for their watch parties."At around quarter to eight, people started lining up outside," Laura Carlino said, "because they couldn't place their orders during the week so they were like we're going to sneak in early to try and get one of the pre-made pies. In half an hour, it...
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes New Jersey 13-year-old's birthday unforgettable
"I said to him, I was like, 'J.T., how many we got left?' He was like, 'We got four more topper,'" Kirwan said describing the moment he met the Phillies catcher.
Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room
PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!. Cailyn Chow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level. "The...
SEPTA to offer free rides, extra service for Phillies World Series home games
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA is celebrating the Fightin' Phils return home for the World Series in one very helpful way - free train rides!. Massive crowds are expected across Philadelphia as the Phillies take on the Astros in Games 3-5 at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. In an...
The Absolute Best Bars in South Jersey to Watch the World Series
For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. You told us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros. We asked, you answered! Yeah, you could sit home on your couch watching every hit and strike...
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
Weather Authority: Scattered showers to move through area on night of Halloween, World Series game 3
PHILADELPHIA - Monday will have a cloudy start before on-and-off showers move through the area, impacting Halloween festivities and Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. High pressure moved through the Delaware Valley over the weekend, making way for rain to move through the area Monday afternoon...
Philly chickenman invites city to abandoned pier to…watch him eat
The chickenman blew up in Philadelphia Sunday morning. Not in the way of the Bruce Springsteen song referencing a South Philly mafia hit, but, as we do here in this third year of pandemica, on social media. A post on Twitter set off the chickenman mania. Retweeted more than 5,000...
Weather Authority: Cloudy Eagles game turns into rainy day for Phillies and Halloween
PHILADELPHIA - Brr! Did you catch some frost on the lawn this morning? Sunday has certainly started off with a chill!. Temperatures will start to rise during the late morning hours, bringing some great weather for the Eagles game at 1 p.m. Sunday's cloud skies will turn into very unwelcome...
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered Landmark
Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, Philadelphia, USA - Historic image of the building.NPS Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a preserved home. The home to the left in the image was once rented by author Edgar Allan Poe. The home is located at 532 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Poe lived in several places, but this one is the only one that survived. In 1962, it was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark.
Philly Radio Legend Angelo Cataldi Reveals Who Will Take Over 94WIP Morning Show
Current SportsRadio 94WIP midday show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will move to the morning drive shift that has been held by ratings kingpin Angelo Cataldi for more than three decades, the station announced on air Thursday morning. The announcement was previously reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. They...
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader went off track on the second line. He sang: "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last streaming" instead of "gleaming."He continued correctly with: "Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight." But then, instead of "O'er the ramparts we watch'd were so gallantly streaming?" he backtracked to "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last" before again singing "streaming" instead of "gleaming."Burton then picked up correctly with "And the rocket's red glare, the bomb bursting in air" and finished uneventfully.Burton performed at last year's televised concert for President Joe Biden's inauguration.
The Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Celebrate Mass from home with 6abc's weekly broadcast, in partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
