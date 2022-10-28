Read full article on original website
More than 41,000 have voted in Richmond, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continued showing high turnout over the last weekend of early voting, according to the state elections chief. As of Monday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1.5 million voters casting their ballot during early voting, including 115,819 showing up to the polls throughout the weekend.
Abrams, Kemp clash in final debate before Election Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With less than two weeks before Election Day, Governor Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams squared off in one final debate on Sunday evening. With Kemp consistently leading in the polls, the night was arguably more important for Abrams to leave an impression on voters.
WSB-TV Channel 2 hosts debate featuring candidates for Georgia governor
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2, announced the station will host the final debate in the race for Georgia’s next governor. This one-hour live debate will take place on October 30th at 7:00 p.m. and will be moderated by Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer.
Karlton Howard announces run for Ga. House District 129
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a name in the hat for Georgia’s District 129 seat. That seat is currently vacant after representative Wayne Howard passed away in October. Karlton Howard made the official announcement at noon Monday at the W.C. Ervin Towners on Laney Walker Boulevard. Howard, the...
Abrams’ claim of sheriffs who ‘want to take Black people off the streets’ draws rebuke
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The president of the Georgia Sheriffs Association struck back at Democrat Stacey Abrams’ comment during Sunday night’s gubernatorial debate condemning more than 100 sheriffs who, she said, support Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp and Abrams were discussing the issue of crime. Abrams was...
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the polls, […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
One on One with Richard Rogers | A look into the election system
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s Election System has been in the national spotlight since the 2020 election, and we are still feeling the fallout today with ongoing investigations. Travis Doss has been working inside the Richmond County Elections Office for decades, but this is his first year leading it...
Last weekend of early voting wraps up in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The overall turnout this year for early voting is still setting the tone for how important Georgians are this election cycle. More than 18,000 Richmond County voters have walked in and out to cast their ballots early. “If anybody’s is concerned about getting out here early...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
I-TEAM: Election spotlight with Richmond County Dist. 7 school board candidates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A top leader on the school board is facing opposition to his seat tonight. This comes as months of ITEAM reports have exposed disorder and dysfunction within Richmond County schools. A failing district repeatedly at the bottom of the barrel for student achievement statewide. We’ve been...
LIVE UPDATES: Obama campaigns for Georgia Democrats
Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift
Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
Gas prices drop over past week in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have continued to drop, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is down to $3.15, dropping by 2 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel since Friday. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas price dropped 5...
Newborn sees progress with hospital’s remarkable machine
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - ECMO is a term that may ring a bell for some. It’s a special treatment that uses a pump to circulate blood back into the bloodstream. Right now, there is a baby at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia using this machine. Baby Vera is...
Georgia's Most Dangerous Cities
Georgia has many cities and towns, and most are safe. However, some of the state's cities are dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
Here’s what S.C. constitutional amendments would do
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS)- During the Great Recession in 2008, South Carolina emptied out its reserves – and the Legislature had to make midyear budget cuts to keep the state running. If that happens again – lawmakers say they want South Carolina to be better equipped to stave off those...
It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
3 from Georgia win big in Saturday's massive Powerball jackpot
ATLANTA — Although no one took home the $825 million Powerball jackpot, three people in Georgia are waking up with a little extra cash in their pocket. According to the Georgia Lottery, three people matched four of the five numbers as well as the Powerball -- netting them each $50,000.
