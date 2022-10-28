Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe Hollywood gossip screenshot. Controversy surrounds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Every aspect of the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to be under scrutiny these days. The couple has not even changed locations and yet it is being reported that theirnew neighbors are concerned about what will happen after they move in. The couple is leaving Montecito California and are moving to the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Santa Barbara. There was never any sign of problems from their Montecito neighbors but according to a new report from TMZ, members of the Hope Ranch homeowners association are not on board with the Sussexes moving to their area.

26 DAYS AGO