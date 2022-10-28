ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Elle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Reportedly ‘Relieved’ Meghan and Harry Left the U.K. After ‘Drama’

The original royal Fab Four—Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry—was short lived on the royal events circuit following Meghan and Harry's decision to step back from their senior royal family roles and move to the U.S. in 2020. But Kate and William were glad to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go after all the behind-the-scenes “drama” leading up to Meghan and Harry's decision to permanently leave their roles in 2021, Katie Nicholl writes in her new book The New Royals, per Entertainment Tonight.
The List

Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'

Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
Marie Claire

Prince William’s Friends Initially Looked Down on Kate Middleton—But She Never Let It Affect Her

The then Kate Middleton was from an upper middle-class family (for example, tuition at Marlborough College, Kate’s alma mater, ran 40,000 pounds a year; her parents’ company that they founded in 1987, Party Pieces, is now worth a cool 33 million pounds) but, to Prince William’s “snobby” friends, she wasn’t good enough for their upper crust, aristocratic circles, according to The Daily Express. (Those who remember the early 2000s will recognize this group as the “Glosse Posse.”) Yet according to the outlet, Kate—confident even then—never once let it faze her.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new neighbors are concerned about the couple moving in

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe Hollywood gossip screenshot. Controversy surrounds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Every aspect of the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to be under scrutiny these days. The couple has not even changed locations and yet it is being reported that theirnew neighbors are concerned about what will happen after they move in. The couple is leaving Montecito California and are moving to the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Santa Barbara. There was never any sign of problems from their Montecito neighbors but according to a new report from TMZ, members of the Hope Ranch homeowners association are not on board with the Sussexes moving to their area.
netflixjunkie.com

As relations “hit rock bottom” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Decide To Hold Back Celebrating Christmas with Royal Family

As we inch closer to Prince Harry’s memoir’s publishing date, new controversies have started taking their shape. His raw and unflinching book named Spare which is due on 10th January 2023 has already given the Royals a bundle of nerves. Further speculations around the book have resulted in widening the rift between the Windsors and the Sussexes. Owing to it, the Duchess, Meghan Markle, and the Duke Prince Harry have taken a bold step to keep all upcoming fiascos at bay.
Women's Health

Queen Camilla Didn't Think Kate Middleton Was 'Worthy' Of Joining The Royal Family

Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship timeline is pretty straightforward. But somewhere between love and marriage (in 2011, specifically), these two had a brief breakup. And Prince William's stepmother Queen Camilla was vaguely behind it. Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship timeline is pretty straightforward: They met in college, fell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy