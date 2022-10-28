Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
New Columbia County school police chief discusses plans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District has a new police chief who says he’s ready to pick up where the last chief left off. We sat down with Police Chief Gary Owens to talk about how he plans to lead the new police force. Owens is...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Election spotlight with Richmond County Dist. 7 school board candidates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A top leader on the school board is facing opposition to his seat tonight. This comes as months of ITEAM reports have exposed disorder and dysfunction within Richmond County schools. A failing district repeatedly at the bottom of the barrel for student achievement statewide. We’ve been...
WRDW-TV
More than 41,000 have voted in Richmond, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continued showing high turnout over the last weekend of early voting, according to the state elections chief. As of Monday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1.5 million voters casting their ballot during early voting, including 115,819 showing up to the polls throughout the weekend.
WRDW-TV
It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
WRDW-TV
Karlton Howard announces run for Ga. House District 129
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a name in the hat for Georgia’s District 129 seat. That seat is currently vacant after representative Wayne Howard passed away in October. Karlton Howard made the official announcement at noon Monday at the W.C. Ervin Towners on Laney Walker Boulevard. Howard, the...
WRDW-TV
Halloween at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building
Two women in our community help little girls meet their favorite Disney princesses at the Wallace Branch library. There are several events, groups, programs, and services available to veterans. Aiken Electric Cooperative helps repair homes and serve citizens. Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT. The Aiken Electric Cooperative...
WRDW-TV
Last weekend of early voting wraps up in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The overall turnout this year for early voting is still setting the tone for how important Georgians are this election cycle. More than 18,000 Richmond County voters have walked in and out to cast their ballots early. “If anybody’s is concerned about getting out here early...
WRDW-TV
Separate gifts offer a $120,000 lift to local college students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Donations from a family well-known in local business as well as Dominion Energy will be helping college students complete their education on both sides of the Savannah River. Augusta University. Local entrepreneurs Brad and Paige Usry have given $100,000 to Augusta University to support student scholarships...
WRDW-TV
‘This career is life-changing’: Local veteran teaches students truck-driving
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Army National Guard veteran from Aiken is using her military occupational specialty to teach truck driving to civilians and veterans in Augusta. Khaddijah Caldwell is currently a commercial driving license program instructor who teaches truck driving at Miller-Motte College. She has been instructing students for...
WRDW-TV
Newborn sees progress with hospital’s remarkable machine
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - ECMO is a term that may ring a bell for some. It’s a special treatment that uses a pump to circulate blood back into the bloodstream. Right now, there is a baby at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia using this machine. Baby Vera is...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | A look into the election system
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s Election System has been in the national spotlight since the 2020 election, and we are still feeling the fallout today with ongoing investigations. Travis Doss has been working inside the Richmond County Elections Office for decades, but this is his first year leading it...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office holds trick-or-treat event
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is holding its annual trick-or-treat event. It’s a safe way to get some candy and bond with law enforcement. It was a Halloween celebration with parents and their kids dressed up in costumes. Law enforcement had treats and activities...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
Grovetown Middle School found with toy water gun on school property
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown Middle School was found with a toy water gun according to authorities. According to school officials, multiple students in the class ssaw the toy water gun briefly, and it was confiscated by school staff. Authorities say the student was cited by law enforcement for distrupting the school day […]
WRDW-TV
Vaccinations urged in 2-state as S.C. sees 1st child flu death of season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina has suffered its first pediatric flu-related death of the season, state health officials said Monday. While the flu can circulate any time of year, for surveillance purposes, the season begins Oct. 1. The active flu season coincides with ongoing COVID-19 cases and an elevated number of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases.
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Columbia County, GA
Columbia County is home to some of the best attractions in Georgia. It has sprawling state parks that utilize many of the natural wonders surrounding the county, particularly its lakes and rivers. The county is also rich in flora and fauna, making it an ideal outdoor destination. Its cities and...
14-year-old student hit by vehicle outside Evans High School
EVANS — A 14-year-old student who was walking to school was hit by a car driven by another student Monday morning. The pedestrian was crossing the street on Cox Road at Knight’s Way, school officials said. Emergency crews responded to the scene to treat the student, who sustained...
WRDW-TV
Guilty verdict returned for Suspect 2019 Waynesboro murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming Jr. on Savannah Avenue in Waynesboro has been brought to justice, according to District Attorney Jared Williams. A Burke County jury found Cyrus Dion Mincey guilty of malice murder, felony murder and two firearms charges,...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Commission to hold public hearing for 2023 budget
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission will hold a public hearing for the proposed the fiscal year 2023 budget, Tuesday. The hearing will be held in the Commission Chambers, located on the second floor of the Augusta Municipal Building at 1:30 p.m. The 2023 budget is set to be...
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
