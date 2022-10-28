Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
2 St. Louis schools will remain closed 1 week after a teacher and student died in shooting
Two St. Louis schools will remain closed going into this week, just days after a 19-year-old gunman forced his way on campus and began shooting, ultimately leaving a 15-year-old student and a teacher dead. Central Visual and Performing Arts High School — where the shooting took place — and Collegiate...
KMOV
Longtime South Grand staple moving to Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime South Grand staple King & I is moving to St. Louis County. Monday, the Thai restaurant announced it will be moving to the spot that used to be occupied by Blaze Pizza at 8039 Dale. The plan is for the new location to open in Spring, 2023.
KMOV
Central VPA students, alum gather for peaceful protest on Sunday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Sunday marks six days since the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. A peaceful protest was held outside of St. Louis City Hall as the community continues to mourn. About 30 current and former Central...
KMOV
Person injured in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
KMOV
More health resources offered to students, and families one week since CVPA/CMSB deadly shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One week since students, staff and families were rocked by deadly gunfire inside their campus, both Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine and Biosciences high schools remain closed. “A campus, which is a sanctuary for our healers, artists, scientists, and creatives,...
Early Monday shooting in downtown St. Louis leaves 2 men injured
ST. LOUIS — Two men were hospitalized with injuries following a double shooting early Monday morning in downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. near Washington Avenue and North 14th Street. A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man...
kttn.com
Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use
A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use. Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.
KMOV
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion. An agency spokeswoman confirmed the investigation of southern Missouri’s Freeman Health System Monday. Joplin resident Mylissa Farmer says she went to the hospital in August when her water broke months early. Doctors told her they couldn’t give her an abortion because her condition wasn’t considered ife-threatening at that moment. But records show doctors also warned that waiting could risk her life.
2 teenage boys shot Sunday in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding the shooting just after midnight Sunday in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in South City Sunday night
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania, which is in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just after 10:00 p.m. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead...
Thieves target business in The Grove
Shortly before 4:00 a.m., police found stolen items from a business in The Grove.
Two downtown break-ins early Monday morning
Shortly before 4:00 a.m., two downtown businesses next door to one another were targeted by burglars.
Shots fired after GPS used to track St. Louis County car thieves
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Several schools were locked down as police searched for car thieves this morning. The stolen vehicle’s owner was able to get a relative to track the vehicle using GPS. One of the suspects was shot after a relative confronted them in the stolen vehicle.
gladstonedispatch.com
St. Louis school shooter failed a background check. Why didn’t police take his gun?
ST. LOUIS — Police officers were called to the home of Orlando Harris on Oct. 15, nine days before he went on a shooting rampage inside a St. Louis high school. Harris’ mother had asked officers to remove the weapon, an AR-15 rifle, from her home, citing her son’s mental health struggles. Police had been called to the home before.
KMOV
Multiple St. Louis businesses burglarized overnight
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Several St. Louis businesses were targeted in an overnight string of burglaries. According to St. Louis police, the businesses were burglarized within two hours of one another early on Halloween morning. The first burglary occurred around 2:40 a.m. Monday at 1115 Pine Street, which houses...
KMOV
Pumpkin chucking event held to raise awareness on local anti-bullying and mental health resources
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - This past June, a video out of Wentzville Middle School went viral. It was a bullying incident that riled up parents, students and local leaders. This Halloween season, the city of Wentzville is ramping up its efforts to promote mental health and anti-bullying programs. “My daughter...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from St. Louis, Missouri
Got an extra day or two during your sojourn in St. Louis? Use the Gateway City as your springboard to explore the treasures of the “Show Me State” with the best day trips from St. Louis, Missouri. Offering a rich cultural heritage, breathtaking state parks, historic buildings, and...
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
St. Louis man arrested Sunday for burglarizing businesses on Watson Road
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was arrested early Sunday morning for burglarizing two businesses on Watson Road. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 7200 block of Watson Road from a man who said he had a severe cut on his leg.
Got a joke? Why St. Louis trick-or-treaters might be asked so on Halloween
Thousands of trick-or-treaters will soon dress up around the St. Louis region and go door-to-door looking to score some tasty treats. But they might need to earn it with their sense of humor.
