KMOV

Central VPA students, alum gather for peaceful protest on Sunday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Sunday marks six days since the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. A peaceful protest was held outside of St. Louis City Hall as the community continues to mourn. About 30 current and former Central...
KMOV

Person injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
kttn.com

Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use

A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use. Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.
KMOV

Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion. An agency spokeswoman confirmed the investigation of southern Missouri’s Freeman Health System Monday. Joplin resident Mylissa Farmer says she went to the hospital in August when her water broke months early. Doctors told her they couldn’t give her an abortion because her condition wasn’t considered ife-threatening at that moment. But records show doctors also warned that waiting could risk her life.
5 On Your Side

2 teenage boys shot Sunday in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding the shooting just after midnight Sunday in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old...
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City Sunday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania, which is in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just after 10:00 p.m. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead...
KMOV

Multiple St. Louis businesses burglarized overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Several St. Louis businesses were targeted in an overnight string of burglaries. According to St. Louis police, the businesses were burglarized within two hours of one another early on Halloween morning. The first burglary occurred around 2:40 a.m. Monday at 1115 Pine Street, which houses...
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from St. Louis, Missouri

Got an extra day or two during your sojourn in St. Louis? Use the Gateway City as your springboard to explore the treasures of the “Show Me State” with the best day trips from St. Louis, Missouri. Offering a rich cultural heritage, breathtaking state parks, historic buildings, and...
