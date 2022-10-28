ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Some Northern Kentucky schools still struggling to hire SROs

By Anna Azallion
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyIZt_0ipZksDj00

Nearly three months after a Kentucky law went into effect requiring school resource officers (SROs) in every school building, many districts are still struggling to fill these mandated positions.

According to a report from the State School Security Marshall's office released at the end of August, roughly 55% of schools didn't have an SRO.

Among the 55% are at least two Northern Kentucky districts.

Covington Independent Public School District

Back in August , Covington Independent Public Schools had just two SROs for its nine buildings. Now, the district has filled one position, but still needs six.

"These specialized assignments take a special type of officer," said Ken Kippenbrock, executive director of human resources and operations for the Covington Independent Public School District.

There's been a divide-and-conquer approach to filling these positions, with the Kenton County Sheriff's office handling the search while the school district handles the pay. When the law was passed, it didn't come with funding.

"We try to find and allocate the money within our general fund but you have to take it from something else to accomplish that," Kippenbrock said.

This is all happening while the district tries to fill other open positions for anything from teachers to food service workers.

Bellevue Independent School District

Bellevue schools are facing similar problems.

"Everybody in the state is looking for these people," said Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves.

After months of searching, Bellevue Public Schools found a candidate for one new SRO.

The city helped with the search after Superintendent Misty Middleton and the Bellevue Independent Schools Board of Education decided they wanted a Bellevue police officer rather than someone hired by the sheriff's office.

"Fortunately, our police chief, he thinks he's found someone," Cleves said.

What got the candidate interested in the position is something exclusive to the BPD. Last week, Bellevue first responders rallied a team together for a flag football game against the Bellevue High School Football Team. The move was in response to the school canceling the rest of the team's season due to injuries.

"He saw that and he wants to be part of this," Cleves said.

While the sense of community may have inspired one officer to join in Bellevue, there's still the bigger problem of so many unfilled positions across the Commonwealth.

State School Security Marshall

As it stands, the law allows the State School Security Marshall to work with school districts facing these hiring challenges rather than penalizing them for not being compliant with the law.

There's a procedure written into the law for this: "If sufficient funds and qualified personnel are not available for this purpose for every campus, the local board of education shall fulfill the requirements of this subsection on a per-campus basis, as approved in writing by the state school security marshal, until a certified school resource officer is assigned to and working on-site, full-time on each campus in the district."

The state confirms it is working with all districts struggling to comply with the new law.

"The Office of the State School Security Marshal is working alongside every school district in Kentucky to seek full compliance as funding and personnel allow, and to coordinate a plan to overcome any obstacles," said the communications manager for the Department of Criminal Justice Training, Kelly Foreman.

READ MORE
Ohio may end state-mandated reading assessment that holds failing third-graders back
How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card data
New app gives Boone County parents ability to track students' school bus locations

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Wave 3

Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
wtloam.com

Several Forest Fires Erupt In Eastern Kentucky

Burn bans have spread across the state over the last few weeks and so have forest fires. Fires have been making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky in spite of recent rains. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban. Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the region. At this time, there are no structures at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTN

Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
DAYTON, OH
caandesign.com

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy