ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Study: $71,000 income required to afford Nashville rent

By Jason Lamb
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHIFo_0ipZkrL000

It's a staggering statistic in this city on the rise as more people move into apartments.

We're getting a look at a new study from SmartAsset that shows what kind of income people need in order to pay rent for an average apartment in Nashville.

As it turns out, it's the 14th highest salary in the country.

The report says it takes an average of about $71,000 a year in Nashville with a one-bedroom apartment to avoid becoming what the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls "cost-burdened" — paying more than about a third of your income on rent.

That's no surprise to folks helping newcomers to Nashville get into apartments.

"I just have to tell them the facts, there's nothing I can do," said Barbara Schwartz with Apartment Selector. "I can't change it, it's the rent."

Experts expect apartment rents to level off in the next year as new apartments currently under construction open up.

Comments / 18

Stephanie Phillips
3d ago

Trashville isn’t worth the money they want for most of those places. No one should have to pay over 2k for 750 sq feet, it’s gross. Downtown isn’t even that sweet.

Reply(1)
6
R Thomas
3d ago

Metropolitan areas are usually higher in general What you wont pay someone will. Surrounding counties are a little cheaper.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Instawork Economic Research

Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?

The Nashville metropolitan area currently has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. Job growth is strong at both ends of the value chain, in raw materials and professional industries. Logistics and related trades have also been expanding. But the sector that Nashville has relied on for decades to make its name – leisure and hospitality – may be starting to fade from the limelight.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon

RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery

They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Pride Publishing

‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 113)

Rev. Enoch Fuzz was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer a little over two years ago. He remains the pastor of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church and an avid community leader. With all of the varied complications that derive from such a health challenge as cancer, it is usually difficult for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
NASHVILLE, TN
newsfromthestates.com

Stockard on the Stump: True colors coming out against anti-slavery amendment

A man displays a shirt celebrating the freedom of enslaved Black people during the Juneteenth celebration on June 19. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) The Yes on 3 campaign to remove all vestiges of slavery from the state Constitution has bipartisan support from across the state but is running into an odd hurdle, one that some call “psychotic ramblings.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Councilmembers continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is asking...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy