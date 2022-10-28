ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks

Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
Mystery Plant: Species once thought a relic from the Age of Ferns

It looked a lot different outside 360 million years ago. For one thing, it was a very damp, humid time over much of the Earth. Don’t worry, there wouldn’t have been any dinosaurs to chase you around. (They came later, as did the cavemen). But there was plenty of vegetation, of course. Large forests dominated major portions of the landscape, including much of what is now Europe and North America. ...
How to Grow Persimmon Trees from Seed

When I was younger, my grandparents had persimmon trees growing in their small orchard. I rarely noticed these trees or paid any attention as they didn’t bear fruit when the plums, cherries, and apricots were laden with summer sweetness. But as their leaves began to turn brilliant shades of yellow and orange in fall, they’d catch my eye because, as the leaves dropped, the ripening bright orange fruits stood out. Dangling like tiny pumpkins strung throughout the naked branches, it was persimmon season!
Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide

If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
Pumpkins can be composted, donated to farms, fed to wildlife

Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o'-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.
4 famous night food courts in Ho Chi Minh City with recent emerging dishes

Night food courts are part of the unique culture of the city known as “Sleepless Saigon.”. Although street food is everywhere in Ho Chi Minh City, you can find it everywhere, but Saigon people still gather to have fun in night markets with a variety of dishes and drinks because they have both delicious and cheap sidewalk dishes. have seats. So where are these areas?
Hai Phong’s ‘miniature Da Lat’

HAI PHONG – Thien Van Hill is about 10 km from the city center, called “miniature Da Lat” thanks to its fresh, quiet air and rich vegetation. Thien Van Hill is located in the center of Kien An district, a busy urban area of ​​Hai Phong city .
Hominy Plant vs. Corn

Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
‘The best blueberry’: how a tiny North American fruit took over Australia

Once a year in Brussels, the world’s best food and drink experts – Michelin-starred chefs and those who cook for presidents and royal families – sit alone at small, separate tables in complete silence at a judging session convened by the International Taste Institute. Wearing chef whites, these gastronomic gurus ponder the entity before them. The food can be viewed only in natural light on standard white chinaware. Judges don’t know who produced each entry, and gut instinct is not allowed – they must rigorously apply the International Hedonic Sensory Analysis criteria: first impression, vision, olfaction, taste and texture.
Welcoming dawn at the boat rock on Hai Van pass

Boat Rock (Hai Van Pass, on the side of Da Nang City ) is the favorite dawn check-in place for young people. From dawn, this place attracts many tourists who come to take artistic photos. Boat Rock is located in the middle of Hai Van Pass . Visitors moving from...
Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Vs Pileated Woodpecker: Are They Related?

Pileated woodpeckers and their (probably) extinct look-a-likes, ivory-billed woodpeckers, have many similar traits. That made Birds & Blooms reader Susan Shepherd of Sanford, Michigan, wonder if these large woodpeckers share any family ties. She wrote to birding experts Kenn and Kimberly Kaufman asking they are related. Here is their answer:
Kim Kardashian Shares A Peek Inside Her Perfectly Organized Pantry

When it comes to the kitchen, everyone has different versions of how to properly organize a pantry. If you’re like me, there is probably no rhyme or reason to your pantry. To be honest, I started out with the best of intentions trying to get my pantry in order, but after a week or two, the system just devolved into chaos. The spices went on the same shelf as the pastas, and the rice was placed with the cans – it was all a mess.
Ash Tree Bolete: A Tangled Story of Ash, Aphid & Fungus

If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then surely the friend of my enemy is my enemy. This inverted cliche is one way to characterize the tangled relationship between ash trees and the ash-tree bolete. The ash-tree bolete (Boletinellus merulioides) is a fan-shaped brown mushroom with an off-center...
