November 5th will be the annual Lake County Women’s Civic Club Crafter’s Fair and Bake Sale. This event is one of the most popular fund-raising events of the year for these hard-working ladies. There will be over 20 vendors with handmade items ready for gifting or brightening up your home. The ladies have also prepared homemade bakery items to tempt your tastebuds at the bake sale. Raffle tickets are available for a chance to win a handmade item from one of the vendors and besides homemade muffins and fresh hot coffee, there will be chile and cornbread and soup and garlic bread. …come on out for lunch!! The Kelseyville Presbyterian Church at 5340 3rd street is the place to be between 9 am and 3 pm.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO