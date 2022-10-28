Read full article on original website
Rotary Club of Kelseyville Announces 2023 Fundraiser Date
Poker Run – Rotarian Jennifer Dodd is ready to greet 2022 Poker Run players at Sophie’s Day Spa. Rotary Club of Kelseyville Sunrise has announced the date for its third Poker Run and Online Auction fundraiser. Mark your calendars for fun and an opportunity to support Rotary’s good works in the community. The 2023 Jokers Wild Poker Run will be held on Saturday, June 3rd, in downtown Kelseyville. Visit seven local businesses to draw a card to make your best Poker hand. Support Kelseyville businesses while you enjoy the fun. Watch for additional details and how to purchase tickets.
Don’t Miss Lake County Women’s Civic Club Crafter’s Fair and Bake Sale: 11.5.22
November 5th will be the annual Lake County Women’s Civic Club Crafter’s Fair and Bake Sale. This event is one of the most popular fund-raising events of the year for these hard-working ladies. There will be over 20 vendors with handmade items ready for gifting or brightening up your home. The ladies have also prepared homemade bakery items to tempt your tastebuds at the bake sale. Raffle tickets are available for a chance to win a handmade item from one of the vendors and besides homemade muffins and fresh hot coffee, there will be chile and cornbread and soup and garlic bread. …come on out for lunch!! The Kelseyville Presbyterian Church at 5340 3rd street is the place to be between 9 am and 3 pm.
FELCO Teams Up With Lake County Winegrape Commission to Sponsor Forthcoming Pruning School
FELCO USA joins Lake County Winegrape Commission as a major sponsor for the forthcoming Lake County Pruning School, the first of its kind for a regional organization. The immersive training program, delivered in collaboration with Simonit & Sirch and with the sponsorship of FELCO, will be held beginning in December and is offered in both English and Spanish.
Redwood Credit Union’s International Credit Union Day Celebration Donates More than $45,000 to Support Community Empowerment
Redwood Credit Union joined credit unions around the world in celebrating International Credit Union (ICU) Day, a day for credit unions to reflect on their history and commitment to their members and communities. One of the ways RCU honored the day was by donating 25 cents per card transaction to...
Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
Domestic Water Restrictions Drag On, the Potter Valley Project Problem, a Candidate’s Qualifications are Scrutinized—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting
The RVCWD Board of Directors met on October 20, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. All of the current directors were present: Ken Todd, Tom Schoeneman, Bree Klotter and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Office Manager Liz Patton.
A message from Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall
During the month of October the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has been swearing in new personnel. Currently we are on track to hire six corrections officers by the end of the month, and this is exactly what we need to see. We have been working on recruitment of local people to help us meet the needs of our communities. As we continue to recruit we also have to retain in order to continue filling our ranks.
Housing facility for homeless opens in Rohnert Park
In an effort to curb the rising number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Rohnert Park, the city opened the doors to a new 60-unit supportive housing facility last Monday on Labath Avenue. The site, called, “Labath Landing,” will act as an interim housing program to address the city’s estimated 250 homeless individuals, and per their website, will provide mental health counseling and job training to help residents become stable enough to eventually move out into permanent housing.
Why the Main Cafeteria is closed
Santa Rosa Junior College’s main cafeteria closed in March 2020 and has yet to reopen as students return to campus this fall. SRJC President, Dr. Frank Chong, said the loss of profit is to blame. “It’s an economic issue, because Fresh and Natural was having a hard time making a profit when we had everybody here and now we only have two-thirds of our students back,” Dr. Chong said. Fresh and Natural is SRJC’s vendor for food services.
Bay Area beware: This haunted house is designed to make you scream and get a good scare
Welcome to the house of your screams. This haunted house called Blind Scream in the North Bay is designed to give you a scary good time. Learn more, if you dare.
My 12 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mendocino, California
The village of Mendocino is surrounded by the wild Pacific to the west. Redwood forests and the California Coastal Mountains create a wilderness to the east. The natural beauty is well-known; the village, forests, and shoreline have been used in 43 movies. One famous TV series painted the town white and portrayed it as a New England village.
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist in Ukiah Requiring Airlift to Out of County Trauma Center
Information is limited at this point, but earlier today a cyclist riding an electric bike was struck by a vehicle on Ukiah’s Airport Park Boulevard. The incident resulted in injuries that required the rider to be airlifted to a Santa Rosa trauma center. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief...
The Emerald Triangle’s Top Cops Slam Legislation Mandating They Run for Office During Presidential Elections
Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin announced on Friday he will retire on December 30, 2022, just days before his third term as sheriff was slated to begin. Speaking to residents of Lake County in a video on LCSO’s Facebook page, Sheriff Martin cited Assembly Bill 759 as a major influence in his decision.
Winery events may soon get a closer look from County
photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes. On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission. Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards. The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation. If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
Helping Paws: Dobermans and hounds
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several new dogs, including hounds and Dobermans, waiting for homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, basset hound, border collie, Cardigan Welsh corgi, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever and pit bull.
Fatal Fiery Crash by Hopland Saturday
On 10/29/2022, at approximately 0545 hours, an unknown male party was driving a unknown colored Ford Escape northbound on US 101 just north of La Franc Road at unknown speeds. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford made an unsafe turning movement causing the vehicle to leave the east roadway edge of US-101 northbound. The vehicle continued to travel northbound on the gravel shoulder. While.
PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
CHP: Cause of Saturday’s Fatal Collision Near Hopland Unknown—Investigation Continues
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/29/2022, at approximately 0545 hours, an unknown male party was driving an unknown...
Kentfield, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Candidate Profiles County Supervisor, Dist. 5
I am a lifelong Colusa County resident who understands our Community and will constantly work to improve it. I will strive to strengthen our relationships internally between the Cities and the County and work to create a business-friendly community. We must have a positive approach to helping businesses grow within the County; I bring a “Can Do” approach to help our existing businesses grow and attract new ventures. I want to be a voice for the Hispanic Community. I will work to achieve what I call Cost Effective Housing; housing that a working family within our County can afford, not subsidized housing, creating pride of ownership and promoting the American Dream! I will strive to secure a reliable water supply for our agriculture industry so we can provide the world with a consistent and secure food supply while keeping our economy strong. I will invest the time it takes to improve our funding for roads. I will work to develop a strong working relationship with our public safety departments and private organizations, Police, Fire, Ambulance, and Hospital. I will commit to you I will do my part.
