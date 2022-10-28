Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountybloom.com
Rotary Club of Kelseyville Announces 2023 Fundraiser Date
Poker Run – Rotarian Jennifer Dodd is ready to greet 2022 Poker Run players at Sophie’s Day Spa. Rotary Club of Kelseyville Sunrise has announced the date for its third Poker Run and Online Auction fundraiser. Mark your calendars for fun and an opportunity to support Rotary’s good works in the community. The 2023 Jokers Wild Poker Run will be held on Saturday, June 3rd, in downtown Kelseyville. Visit seven local businesses to draw a card to make your best Poker hand. Support Kelseyville businesses while you enjoy the fun. Watch for additional details and how to purchase tickets.
lakecountybloom.com
FELCO Teams Up With Lake County Winegrape Commission to Sponsor Forthcoming Pruning School
FELCO USA joins Lake County Winegrape Commission as a major sponsor for the forthcoming Lake County Pruning School, the first of its kind for a regional organization. The immersive training program, delivered in collaboration with Simonit & Sirch and with the sponsorship of FELCO, will be held beginning in December and is offered in both English and Spanish.
lakecountybloom.com
Between the Pages: Perspectives of Lake County History from its Family Bibles
The Museums of Lake County will open an exhibit in early November on the role of the Bible as a tool for family record keeping, historical research, and political ceremonies and how their preservation in museums keeps these records for future genealogists. The exhibit includes a range of Bibles dating from 1739 through the 1950s. These books are objects from Lake County families who came westward, the immigrants from other countries, and the family history that was passed down.
theoakleafnews.com
Why the Main Cafeteria is closed
Santa Rosa Junior College’s main cafeteria closed in March 2020 and has yet to reopen as students return to campus this fall. SRJC President, Dr. Frank Chong, said the loss of profit is to blame. “It’s an economic issue, because Fresh and Natural was having a hard time making a profit when we had everybody here and now we only have two-thirds of our students back,” Dr. Chong said. Fresh and Natural is SRJC’s vendor for food services.
Lake County News
Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
sonomastatestar.com
Housing facility for homeless opens in Rohnert Park
In an effort to curb the rising number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Rohnert Park, the city opened the doors to a new 60-unit supportive housing facility last Monday on Labath Avenue. The site, called, “Labath Landing,” will act as an interim housing program to address the city’s estimated 250 homeless individuals, and per their website, will provide mental health counseling and job training to help residents become stable enough to eventually move out into permanent housing.
kymkemp.com
A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert
A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
kymkemp.com
Surprise Finding Shows Coho Surviving Even in Temperatures Much Warmer Than Optimum
Press release from the Eel River Recovery Project:. The Eel River Recovery Project (ERRP) has monitored water temperature throughout the Eel River watershed, checked flow conditions and also documented fish life since 2012. The group’s temperature monitoring program is driven by volunteer interest and energy, and streams surveyed include the South Fork Eel River and selected tributaries in southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino County.
travelawaits.com
My 12 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mendocino, California
The village of Mendocino is surrounded by the wild Pacific to the west. Redwood forests and the California Coastal Mountains create a wilderness to the east. The natural beauty is well-known; the village, forests, and shoreline have been used in 43 movies. One famous TV series painted the town white and portrayed it as a New England village.
mendofever.com
Domestic Water Restrictions Drag On, the Potter Valley Project Problem, a Candidate’s Qualifications are Scrutinized—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting
The RVCWD Board of Directors met on October 20, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. All of the current directors were present: Ken Todd, Tom Schoeneman, Bree Klotter and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Office Manager Liz Patton.
mendofever.com
Subjects Shining Lights In Windows, Contraband To Be Destroyed – Ukiah Police Logs 10.29.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
mendofever.com
The Emerald Triangle’s Top Cops Slam Legislation Mandating They Run for Office During Presidential Elections
Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin announced on Friday he will retire on December 30, 2022, just days before his third term as sheriff was slated to begin. Speaking to residents of Lake County in a video on LCSO’s Facebook page, Sheriff Martin cited Assembly Bill 759 as a major influence in his decision.
Three direct payments deadlines worth up to $1700 coming up in days for thousands – exact dates to act by
MILLIONS of Americans do not want to miss out on this opportunity to claim direct payments worth up to $1,700. Numerous states are offering direct payments and guaranteed income to residents. Keep in mind that guaranteed income is cash that's paid out regularly, rather than a one-off payment. They are...
Lake County News
Sheriff Martin announces retirement
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County’s sheriff said he will retire at the end of this year. Sheriff Brian Martin announced his decision to staff Friday morning and posted a video about his retirement on social media shortly after speaking to Lake County News. Martin, who turns 51...
Winery events may soon get a closer look from County
photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes. On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission. Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards. The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation. If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
mendofever.com
PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist in Ukiah Requiring Airlift to Out of County Trauma Center
Information is limited at this point, but earlier today a cyclist riding an electric bike was struck by a vehicle on Ukiah’s Airport Park Boulevard. The incident resulted in injuries that required the rider to be airlifted to a Santa Rosa trauma center. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief...
Americans can soon apply for a rebate worth up to $1,000 – see if you qualify
MORE than a thousand Americans will be able to claim a rebate worth as much as $1,000. As part of the Boise, Idaho budget, $1.2million has been allocated towards a tax rebate program. This will apply to those who are eligible for the state's Circuit Breaker Program, according to the...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Fiery Crash by Hopland Saturday
On 10/29/2022, at approximately 0545 hours, an unknown male party was driving a unknown colored Ford Escape northbound on US 101 just north of La Franc Road at unknown speeds. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford made an unsafe turning movement causing the vehicle to leave the east roadway edge of US-101 northbound. The vehicle continued to travel northbound on the gravel shoulder. While.
Comments / 0