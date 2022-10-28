ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelseyville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
lakecountybloom.com

Rotary Club of Kelseyville Announces 2023 Fundraiser Date

Poker Run – Rotarian Jennifer Dodd is ready to greet 2022 Poker Run players at Sophie’s Day Spa. Rotary Club of Kelseyville Sunrise has announced the date for its third Poker Run and Online Auction fundraiser. Mark your calendars for fun and an opportunity to support Rotary’s good works in the community. The 2023 Jokers Wild Poker Run will be held on Saturday, June 3rd, in downtown Kelseyville. Visit seven local businesses to draw a card to make your best Poker hand. Support Kelseyville businesses while you enjoy the fun. Watch for additional details and how to purchase tickets.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
lakecountybloom.com

FELCO Teams Up With Lake County Winegrape Commission to Sponsor Forthcoming Pruning School

FELCO USA joins Lake County Winegrape Commission as a major sponsor for the forthcoming Lake County Pruning School, the first of its kind for a regional organization. The immersive training program, delivered in collaboration with Simonit & Sirch and with the sponsorship of FELCO, will be held beginning in December and is offered in both English and Spanish.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Between the Pages: Perspectives of Lake County History from its Family Bibles

The Museums of Lake County will open an exhibit in early November on the role of the Bible as a tool for family record keeping, historical research, and political ceremonies and how their preservation in museums keeps these records for future genealogists. The exhibit includes a range of Bibles dating from 1739 through the 1950s. These books are objects from Lake County families who came westward, the immigrants from other countries, and the family history that was passed down.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
theoakleafnews.com

Why the Main Cafeteria is closed

Santa Rosa Junior College’s main cafeteria closed in March 2020 and has yet to reopen as students return to campus this fall. SRJC President, Dr. Frank Chong, said the loss of profit is to blame. “It’s an economic issue, because Fresh and Natural was having a hard time making a profit when we had everybody here and now we only have two-thirds of our students back,” Dr. Chong said. Fresh and Natural is SRJC’s vendor for food services.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sonomastatestar.com

Housing facility for homeless opens in Rohnert Park

In an effort to curb the rising number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Rohnert Park, the city opened the doors to a new 60-unit supportive housing facility last Monday on Labath Avenue. The site, called, “Labath Landing,” will act as an interim housing program to address the city’s estimated 250 homeless individuals, and per their website, will provide mental health counseling and job training to help residents become stable enough to eventually move out into permanent housing.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
kymkemp.com

A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert

A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Surprise Finding Shows Coho Surviving Even in Temperatures Much Warmer Than Optimum

Press release from the Eel River Recovery Project:. The Eel River Recovery Project (ERRP) has monitored water temperature throughout the Eel River watershed, checked flow conditions and also documented fish life since 2012. The group’s temperature monitoring program is driven by volunteer interest and energy, and streams surveyed include the South Fork Eel River and selected tributaries in southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino County.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
travelawaits.com

My 12 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mendocino, California

The village of Mendocino is surrounded by the wild Pacific to the west. Redwood forests and the California Coastal Mountains create a wilderness to the east. The natural beauty is well-known; the village, forests, and shoreline have been used in 43 movies. One famous TV series painted the town white and portrayed it as a New England village.
MENDOCINO, CA
mendofever.com

Domestic Water Restrictions Drag On, the Potter Valley Project Problem, a Candidate’s Qualifications are Scrutinized—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting

The RVCWD Board of Directors met on October 20, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. All of the current directors were present: Ken Todd, Tom Schoeneman, Bree Klotter and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Office Manager Liz Patton.
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Sheriff Martin announces retirement

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County’s sheriff said he will retire at the end of this year. Sheriff Brian Martin announced his decision to staff Friday morning and posted a video about his retirement on social media shortly after speaking to Lake County News. Martin, who turns 51...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Winery events may soon get a closer look from County

photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes.   On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission.   Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards.   The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation.   If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week

As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Fiery Crash by Hopland Saturday

On 10/29/2022, at approximately 0545 hours, an unknown male party was driving a unknown colored Ford Escape northbound on US 101 just north of La Franc Road at unknown speeds. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford made an unsafe turning movement causing the vehicle to leave the east roadway edge of US-101 northbound. The vehicle continued to travel northbound on the gravel shoulder. While.
HOPLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy