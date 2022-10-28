'Read for the Record' event teaches children about diversity

Thousands of books and millions of words were delivered to the Everhart family home, following the May 14 shooting.

“People bought these books, and it’s been an amazing response,” said Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was shot in the Tops shooting.

After Zaire was injured in the shooting, Everhart started Zeneta and Zaire’s book club, asking for Amazon book donations to teach kids about diversity.

“How do you do that? Through books. Kids love books,” she said.

Now, this family is taking those books and reading the words in them aloud, for Read for the Record Day, an event by Zeneta at the King Urban Life Center in Buffalo.

“All these books teach kids about diversity. There’s all types of books and a lot of the books are books about families but they have black kids in them and I think that’s important that we teach our kids about the differences in each other… and its ok to be different and it’s fine- so that’s what Zeneta and Zaire’s book club is all bout.”

The Everharts also donated some of the books to kids.