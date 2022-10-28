Read full article on original website
WKYC
Look: 3News' GO! team reveals its 2022 Halloween costumes
CLEVELAND — It's that time of year!. With Monday marking Halloween, members of the 3News GO! team are getting into the holiday spirit. On Monday, Hollie, Maureen, Danielle, Dave, Austin and Brianna -- as well as some surprise guests -- unveiled their various Halloween costumes, featuring some family favorites, local heroes, popular TV shows and a callback to one of the show's most memorable moments.
Akron couple, together for 15 years, says 'til death do us part' on Halloween
AKRON, Ohio — After a 15-year engagement, Virginia and Jamal Rodgers felt it was finally the perfect time to tie the knot. The Akron couple met back in 2007, but for the last few years, life seemed to keep getting in the way. "Every time we would set a...
Local Chick-fil-A restaurants launch 'Cookies for Kids' fundraiser to benefit Coats for Kids Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Cleveland area are coming together to host a “Cookies for Kids” fundraiser from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. The second annual event is to support Coats for Kids Cleveland. For each individual and six pack of Chocolate Chunk Cookies sold during the fundraiser, participating restaurants will donate all proceeds to Coats for Kids Cleveland, providing winter coats to children in need in Northeast Ohio.
'They lost everything': Cleveland family works to get back on their feet after auto shop explosion destroys home
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous reporting on the explosion. The community is coming together to help a family that lost everything after their east side home burned down last Tuesday. According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, the incident in an auto repair...
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Sir Troy's Toy Kingdom finds new 30,000-square-foot location in Belden Village
CANTON, Ohio — If you’re searching for that perfect toy for a loved one, it’s probably safe to assume it’s waiting for you somewhere on the shelves of the new Sir Troy's Toy Kingdom location in Belden Village. Owner Troy Cefaratti believes it is the largest independent toy store in the country.
scriptype.com
Emotional-release painting leads to artistic upcycling endeavor for local woman
Ugliness is attractive to Amy Roberts-Brubaker. The Hudson resident, who by day works in the rigid world of medical biotechnology, unleashes her creativity every evening at The BruPoppy Farm, where she gives new life to vintage furniture. “It has to be ugly,” the artist says of the pieces she picks...
cleveland19.com
‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad. Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad. Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads...
Odd 'Bridge to Nowhere' in Ohio Has People Fascinated
It truly did serve a purpose when it was built.
Mike Polk Jr. asks kids of today to taste test old-fashioned Halloween candy
CLEVELAND — To be fair, there is no proper answer to what "the best" Halloween candy is, nor is there a universal answer to what "the worst" Halloween candy is. It's simply a matter of preference, and people have different palettes. So, for every 1,000 normal people who prefer...
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign
Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
cleveland19.com
Shania Twain to make concert stop in Northeast Ohio Center during ‘Queen of Me’ world tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five-time Grammy award-winning country singer Shania Twain will be making a stop in Northeast Ohio during her 49-date ‘Queen of Me’ world tour in 2023. Twain, the best-selling female artist in country music history, will be performing at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls,...
waterfronttimes.com
Forget tall tales; this travesty is ‘Fishingate’
Fishing scandal prompts cries of ‘lock them up’. Our fishing friends in Ohio are trying to put a positive face on Fishingate, the walleye tournament cheating scandal that set the competitive fishing bog ablaze last month. “It’s a big nothing-burger, except that it proves we have great walleye fishing...
Young angler battles Lake Erie walleye while fighting cancer
HURON, Ohio — Sunrise comes awfully early for Lake Erie anglers, and the public boat ramp in Huron is a busy place. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Especially when they're six year old boys....
What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
cleveland19.com
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
