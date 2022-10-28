Read full article on original website
'Black Adam' Crosses $250 Million USD at Global Box Office
Dwayne Johnson‘s bet on Black Adam is proving to be a major success for the Warner Bros. studio and DC Comics with the recent success of the film. The film has gained great momentum in the first week and continues to hold the top spot as DC’s anti-hero film, clocking in $250 million USD at the global box office this past weekend. Black Adam, which stars The Rock, made $7.5 million USD on its second Friday and has now earned an estimated $39 million USD this weekend from 76 overseas markets including European countries, France, Netherlands, Turkey, Germany, Denmark and the United Kingdom.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II To Star in Marvel Studios’ ‘Wonder Man’
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is lending his talents to Marvel as the actor is now set to star in Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man, according to Variety. The forthcoming Disney+ series has been adapted from the Wonder Man comic book series. This will not be the first time the Emmy-wining actor has taken on a comic-book superhero role as he previously played Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen series and as Black Manta in the 2018 Aquaman film.
Disney+ Reportedly Developing 'WandaVision' Spinoff With Paul Bettany's Vision
Disney+ could be working on a series focusing on Paul Bettany‘s Vision. According to reports, the supposed WandaVision spinoff is being entitled Vision Quest and will follow The Vision as he attempts to regain both his memory and his humanity. His partner Wanda Maximoff, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, may also appear, but nothing has been confirmed as of writing. Vision Quest is also being unofficially dubbed the “White Vision” project in reference to the S.W.O.R.D.-created Vision that was introduced in WandaVision episode eight, which flew away in episode nine to set up the spinoff after stating “I Am Vision.”
Viz Media and MANGA Plus Launch Two New ‘Naruto’ Spinoff Mangas in English
Viz Media and MANGA Plus have teamed up to bring two Naruto manga to an English-speaking readership. The mangas, which spin off the main storyline, are called Naruto: Sasuke’s Story—The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust and Naruto: Konoha’s Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls. The Sasuke’s Story spinoff...
Watch Tyler, the Creator Voice Jesus in Netflix's 'Big Mouth'
Tyler, the Creator recently voiced the character of Jesus Christ in season six of Netflix‘s Big Mouth. The latest season of the popular animated series saw the Grammy-award-winning rapper make a special guest appearance. Tyler, the Creator was first announced earlier this month, but the characters was revealed prior to the release of the episode in a TikTok from Nick Kroll. Tyler’s Jesus episode was the premiere episode for the newest season.
Meguru Yamaguchi Installs Colossal Sculptures in “The Underground Spiritual Blue”
The artist’s largest solo exhibition to date. The Asia Art Center in Taipei, Taiwan is preparing to launch a monolithic exhibition of new works by the acclaimed Japanese artist, Meguru Yamaguchi. Entitled “The Underground Spiritual Blue,” the presentation will mark the artist’s largest solo exhibition to date.
Aeliza's New "The Original Individual" Drop is an Exploration of Hedonism
London-based imprint Aeliza has just linked up with rising U.K. rapper Lord Apex to unveil its latest drop, “The Original Individual”. While Aeliza tends to keep its designs under the same umbrella with bold prints and oversized silhouettes, the latter has now evolved with a light-hearted campaign to launch the brand’s stand-out “Individual Bomber Jacket” and “Tri-Symbol Crewneck,” both of which are fronted by the west London hip-hop star. Speaking about the vision behind the collection, Aeliza co-founder Jack Harper told Hypebeast:
Behind the HYPE: How Unreal Engine Powered Fashion's Entrance Into the Digital Sphere
If you’re not familiar with Unreal Engine, you’ve definitely seen its creations. A 3D graphic creation engine that was first developed by Epic Games in 1998 and has since released five new iterations — the latest of which, Unreal Engine 5, was brought to market this July — Unreal Engine’s various iterations have been used to power everything from Fortnite to Street Fighter V and the Bioshock, Borderlands and Gears of War series. However, Unreal Engine has also begun serving a new purpose that may change the future course of digital interaction: it’s a popular tool for digital creators and fashion designers to create hyper-realistic items from CGI fabrics to NFT sneakers.
MADE IN PARADISE Delivers "DROPOUT" Collection
Returning with its latest release, MADE IN PARADISE has put together a new collection, dubbed “DROPOUT.” The 2022 “DROPOUT” collection sees the rambunctious streetwear imprint offer a selection of T-shirts centered around its outlook on the cycle of life. Comprised of 11 T-shirt styles, the range...
HBO Will Develop More 'Game of Thrones' Spinoffs Following Success of 'House of the Dragon'
HBO is looking forward to working on more Game of Thrones spinoff following the success of House of the Dragon. Speaking to Vulture, Casey Bloys of HBO and HBO Max shared that although their next project will most likely be the second season of the show, they will be developing more spinoffs with George R. R. Martin when he finds a story he “is happy with.” He continued, ”I try not to comment too much [on] development, so there’s not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George is happy with and we’re happy with, we’ll move forward.”
London’s PICANTE Presents Its Nostalgic Logo Collection for FW22
London-based imprint PICANTE has just presented its latest collection of winter-ready hoodies, matching jogging bottoms, and shorts and they encapsulate an assemblage of reimagined designs from the brand’s previous T-shirt releases. Earlier this year, the brand released a collection of oversized tees that were based on individual campaigns that...
Samsung Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Maison Margiela
Following the resurgence of Y2K trends, Samsung successfully revived the era’s iconic flip phone with its trailblazing Galaxy Z Flip. From a special edition phone with Thom Browne in 2020 to a Galaxy Watch crossover with Maison Kitsuné in 2021, Samsung has dipped its hands into collaborating with some of the trendiest names in the fashion industry.
