City leaders host events to teach community about new police body cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Community members have the chance to learn about Columbus Division of Police’s new body-worn cameras.

The city of Columbus, in partnership with Axon’s Community Impact Team, hosted community members at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center Thursday for a session about the body cameras — and polices around them — coming to CPD in the spring.

“We want to provide full transparency to the community when there’s an issue,” said Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy. “We want to make sure there is credible technology available so that whenever we need to review and look at what the incident may be we get a good quality picture of the crime.”

The city will host another event to answer community questions about the cameras from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 at The Boathouse. You can register here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.