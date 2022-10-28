ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 News

How difficult is being a first-time home buyer now?

By Emily Tencer
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yV2n7_0ipZhkMw00

The country’s average mortgage rate topped 7% for the first time in twenty years. It’s a result of the Federal Reserve’s goal to tame current inflation costs.

Gen-Zers tell FOX 13 News that they hope to be homeowners someday, but are currently losing hope in this market.

“I just think about it all the time, how scary it is,” said Riley Bess. “Just thinking about if I’m going to able to afford things.”

“We’re at a point where you don’t know if it’s going to go higher or if it’s just going to make everything crash,” said Sarah Ferrin.

Finance experts say you’ve got to build that financial foundation now.

Dr. Benjamin Cummings is the faculty director of Utah Valley University’s Master of Financial Planning and Analytics program. He says you need to be mindful of your credit score, work to eliminate debt, and be aware these things do fluctuate.

“Can I afford a mortgage? Am I going to be able to cover the costs for repaying that debt as well as property taxes and homeowners insurance?” he said.

“We’ve had really high-interest rates before, even as high as 14%,” Cummings went on to say. “What we’re seeing now is what was half in the past but people have been able to make it work.”

Dr. Mark Jansen, an assistant professor of finance at the University of Utah, said renting comes with risks rising too.

“Owning a house has another benefit that a lot of people don’t consider, which is it’s essentially a for-savings program,” he said. “When you’re a renter, you’re paying rent every month and at the end of the year you don’t really have much to show for it.”

They advise you to not let the current market deter you completely and instead, start taking those steps toward homeownership regardless of how small they seem.

“I think that’s worth working for, right? Work a little extra hard for that down payment. Try to make that work,” said Jansen.

“Start today. If you’re looking at homeownership, start," said Cummings. "Even if it’s ten or fifteen bucks a month, do something to help towards that future goal."

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Newsweek

Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed

A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
CNBC

39-year-old millionaire shares why he 'regrets' paying off his 2 home mortgages: 'I felt trapped'

Three years ago, I paid off two home mortgages: our primary residence and a three-bedroom house that my wife and I rented out for $1,500 a month. I felt like I was on the right financial track. I was officially debt-free, and also ran a successful music blog and business coaching service — both brought in a combined annual income of $1 million. Before that, my family and I had been living off food stamps.
TAMPA, FL
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy