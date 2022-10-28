ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.

Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

2 Manassas students, 14, charged with possession of gun at school

MANASSAS, Va. — Two students were charged and arrested Friday with bringing a firearm at the Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, authorities said. The two boys, 14, allegedly exchanged the weapon while on school grounds Wednesday, according to Prince William County police. School security was notified and...
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

14-year-old killed in shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Officials say a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in the shooting. The boy...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man dead after Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Police search for stolen car in DC kidnapping

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen while a child was sleeping inside it in Northwest, D.C. Officials say the lime-colored 2014 Kia Soul with Virginia tags TVH-9942 was stolen with a child in it on Monday around 6:50 p.m. This all took place in the 1700 block of Columbia Road after the car was left unattended with the boy inside.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run

Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Off-duty Pentagon officer arrested, charged with selling drugs

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Arlington County Police Department have arrested and charged 33-year-old Eric Welch, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer, for his alleged connection to a drug distribution case. A narcotics investigation was started by detectives at the police department after they were told a...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Robert Horan, prosecutor of teenage DC sniper, dies at 90

CLIFTON, Va. — Robert F. Horan Jr., who secured a murder conviction of D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo during his four-decade tenure as the top prosecutor in Virginia's largest county, died on Friday at his home. He was 90. The cause of Horan's death at his home in Clifton,...
CLIFTON, VA
WUSA9

Man found stabbed on the ground in Prince George's County, dies at hospital

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man died after being stabbed in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police said. The stabbing happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brown station Road, in Upper Marlboro. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a stab wound, police said.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy