School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
WJLA
Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
fox5dc.com
7 Fairfax Co. middle school students report feeling ill after principal says they ate THC gummies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The principal of a Fairfax County middle school says seven students reported feeling ill Thursday after eating what they believe were THC gummies. In a message to families, Adam Erbrecht said the students ingested Delta 8 gummies and experienced symptoms that included vomiting, dizziness and slurred speech.
WTOP
Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.
Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
2 Manassas students, 14, charged with possession of gun at school
MANASSAS, Va. — Two students were charged and arrested Friday with bringing a firearm at the Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, authorities said. The two boys, 14, allegedly exchanged the weapon while on school grounds Wednesday, according to Prince William County police. School security was notified and...
NBC12
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - At least seven middle school students in northern Virginia got sick after officials say they ate Delta-8 THC gummies Thursday. NBC4 reports, the students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech. The school’s principal says three students...
Bus driver arrested for driving drunk, DCPS says bus company failed to protect students
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee said Friday he considers bus company Rome Charters, LLC in "breach" of its contract with the district after one of Rome Charters bus drivers was arrested for driving drunk while transporting more than 40 kindergarteners home from a field trip the day before.
14-year-old killed in shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Officials say a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in the shooting. The boy...
Man dead after Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
WUSA9 talks state of crime, youth offenders with DC Police Chief Contee
WASHINGTON — D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee joined WUSA9's Larry Miller Monday to talk about crime in the city, what the chief has observed and what progress the department hopes to see moving forward. Contee specified that the department is continuing to focus on violent crime. He said, despite...
Virginia Attorney General warns about THC edibles at Halloween after middle school incident
CLIFTON, Va. — Dizziness, slurred speech and vomiting. These are the symptoms seven students at Fairfax County’s Liberty Middle School experienced Thursday. In a letter sent to parents, the school's principal said the students ate Delta-8 gummies. These types of edibles contain THC, a compound that gives marijuana its high.
WUSA9
Police search for stolen car in DC kidnapping
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen while a child was sleeping inside it in Northwest, D.C. Officials say the lime-colored 2014 Kia Soul with Virginia tags TVH-9942 was stolen with a child in it on Monday around 6:50 p.m. This all took place in the 1700 block of Columbia Road after the car was left unattended with the boy inside.
rockvillenights.com
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
Virginia school bus driver charged with drunken driving on field trip
A bus driver for an elementary school in the nation's capital has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his bus veered into a ditch while returning from a field trip.
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
Off-duty Pentagon officer arrested, charged with selling drugs
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Arlington County Police Department have arrested and charged 33-year-old Eric Welch, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer, for his alleged connection to a drug distribution case. A narcotics investigation was started by detectives at the police department after they were told a...
Robert Horan, prosecutor of teenage DC sniper, dies at 90
CLIFTON, Va. — Robert F. Horan Jr., who secured a murder conviction of D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo during his four-decade tenure as the top prosecutor in Virginia's largest county, died on Friday at his home. He was 90. The cause of Horan's death at his home in Clifton,...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify man approaching students outside of Anne Arundel middle school
Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department needs your help identifying a man trying to approach students outside of a middle school. Police said a parent reported Thursday, Oct. 27th, a suspicious man was driving a silver sedan around Severna Park Middle School, attempting to approach students before and after school.
Man found stabbed on the ground in Prince George's County, dies at hospital
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man died after being stabbed in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police said. The stabbing happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brown station Road, in Upper Marlboro. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a stab wound, police said.
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
