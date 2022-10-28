Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
thecomeback.com
Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles
The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
thecomeback.com
Famed CFL and preseason QB activated for NFL game
For many, an undrafted quarterback who started his college career at Minnesota and finished it at South Dakota is far from top of mind. But Chris Streveler has a lot of interesting things going for him, from his 2018-19 stint in the Canadian Football League (capped with a Grey Cup celebration party where he wore an incredible fur coat) through his 2020-21 stint with the Arizona Cardinals.
NY Jets rumored to be interested in trading for Broncos star
New York Jets rumored to have trade interest in Denver Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb. The NFL trade deadline is one day away (Tuesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. ET), and the rumor mill is beginning to spin. According to NBC’s Peter King, the New York Jets are interested in...
Panthers Coach Announces Official Week 9 Starting Quarterback
The Carolina Panthers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, falling 37-34 in overtime. But the Panthers have no plans to change quarterbacks following the defeat. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that his team will start P.J. Walker behind center ...
Yardbarker
State of The Eagles: Week 7/8
The Eagles beat the Cooper Rush led Cowboys by a score of 26-17 on Sunday night. After a slow start, a 20 point 2nd Quarter fueled the Eagles to a 20-3 halftime lead and never looked back. Philadelphia’s defense showed up on a night where the offense looked mediocre which ultimately was a main contributor to the win; Cooper Rush threw 3 interceptions which set the Eagles offense up with short fields. Overall the Eagles were able to overcome a rough second half to get the victory.
Miami Dolphins Reportedly Interesting in Trading for Bradley Chubb
The Miami Dolphins could use some help with their pass rush
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins adds to impressive consecutive TD streak after win over Cardinals
Kirk Cousins has one of the better streaks in the NFL for quarterbacks this season. Cousins has now thrown a TD pass in 37 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday thanks to Cousins’ 232 yards passing and 2 touchdowns....
Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith silence critics
Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t hear about their teams pursuing other quarterbacks anymore. The former Alabama teammates continued their MVP-caliber seasons with spectacular performances Sunday. They’ve silenced critics who questioned their ability to be franchise quarterbacks and are setting themselves up for huge contract extensions in the offseason. Geno Smith is another QB who has proved people wrong this season. A full-time starter for the first time since 2014, the 32-year-old Smith has the surprising Seahawks (5-3) leading the NFC West. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are off to a 7-0 start following a 35-13 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NBC Sports
Jonathan Kraft: Belichick has 'earned' right to manage Patriots QBs his way
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's handling of the quarterback situation has received plenty of criticism, especially in the immediate aftermath of the team's lackluster loss to the Chicago Bears last week. Mac Jones started that game versus the Bears but was pulled early in the second quarter after...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
People
346K+
Followers
57K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0