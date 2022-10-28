ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles

The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Famed CFL and preseason QB activated for NFL game

For many, an undrafted quarterback who started his college career at Minnesota and finished it at South Dakota is far from top of mind. But Chris Streveler has a lot of interesting things going for him, from his 2018-19 stint in the Canadian Football League (capped with a Grey Cup celebration party where he wore an incredible fur coat) through his 2020-21 stint with the Arizona Cardinals.
MINNESOTA STATE
State of The Eagles: Week 7/8

The Eagles beat the Cooper Rush led Cowboys by a score of 26-17 on Sunday night. After a slow start, a 20 point 2nd Quarter fueled the Eagles to a 20-3 halftime lead and never looked back. Philadelphia’s defense showed up on a night where the offense looked mediocre which ultimately was a main contributor to the win; Cooper Rush threw 3 interceptions which set the Eagles offense up with short fields. Overall the Eagles were able to overcome a rough second half to get the victory.
DALLAS, TX
Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith silence critics

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t hear about their teams pursuing other quarterbacks anymore. The former Alabama teammates continued their MVP-caliber seasons with spectacular performances Sunday. They’ve silenced critics who questioned their ability to be franchise quarterbacks and are setting themselves up for huge contract extensions in the offseason. Geno Smith is another QB who has proved people wrong this season. A full-time starter for the first time since 2014, the 32-year-old Smith has the surprising Seahawks (5-3) leading the NFC West. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are off to a 7-0 start following a 35-13 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
GEORGIA STATE
