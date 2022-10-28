Read full article on original website
NECN
Vermont Man Killed After Truck Slams Into Tree
A 55-year-old man died Sunday evening when his truck crashed into a tree in Hartland, Vermont, state police said. Vermont State Police responded to Quechee Hartland Road, near the intersection of Briar Patch Road, around 5:31 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with entrapment. The Hartland Fire Department and Windsor...
WCAX
1 dead in Hartland crash
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Springfield man is dead following a crash in Hartland Sunday. It happened around 5:30 p.m on Briar Patch Road. Police say Scott Sargent, 55, lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree. He died at the scene. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Road now open in Rutland County after car crash
The Vermont Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced US Route 4 in the area of Fox Hollow Village/Beaver Pond in Mendon is closed due to a car crash.
WNYT
Crashed vehicle leaves one injured in Troy
A crash occurred in Troy this evening at the intersection of 113th St. and 5th Ave. There was an injury reported at this location, but we have no other information at this time. We will update you with the latest here as soon as the information is available.
Police investigate fatal crash in South Glens Falls
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car accident with the New York State Attorney General's office that occurred in Glens Falls on Saturday night.
WRGB
Troy police seeking driver after high-speed chase, crash in Lansingburgh
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy police are searching for a man who crashed his car into another car after a high-speed chase Saturday night. They tried to stop a car near 110th Street in Lansingburgh but the driver sped away. Police chased the car down but stopped after they...
Schenectady man charged after crash in Albany
A Schenectady man is facing multiple charges after a crash on Ten Broeck Street late Sunday night, according to a release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
WMUR.com
One killed in Claremont motorcycle crash
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are...
franklincountynow.com
I-91 South On-Ramp From Route 2 West Closed Friday
(Greenfield, MA) Massachusetts Department of Transportation is closing the on-ramp to I-91 south from Route 2 west today, Friday October 28th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers will be directed to instead take I-91 northbound to Bernardston exit 50 and then onto Route 10 south to get on I-91 south. Signs and law enforcement details will be in place to guide drivers.
newportdispatch.com
DUI #2 charges following crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman from Clarendon was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle crash in a yard at around 6:45 p.m. While speaking with the driver, identified as Isabel Furneaux, of Clarendon, multiple signs of impairment were...
Route 141 in Easthampton reopened after vehicle rollover
A portion of Route 141, Holyoke Street, was closed due to a motor vehicle accident Thursday morning.
Passenger dies from injuries in Hadley motorcycle crash
The passenger in an October motorcycle crash in Hadley has died. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said they were notified by the family of Dennis Mason, 45, of Hadley, that he succumbed to his injuries.
Driver in critical condition after crash in Knox
A 23-year-old from Knox is in critical condition after they crashed their car on Knox Cave Road on Thursday, according to the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
Route 20 in Chester shut down due to house fire
Route 20 in Chester was shut down, just west of the center of town, after a fire was reported early Thursday morning.
Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting
Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was shot and killed Wednesday night.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wallingford on Tuesday. The crash took place at the intersection of South Main Street and Vermont Route 140 at around 2:40 p.m. Troopers, along with the Wallingford Fire Department, responded to the scene. According to the report, a 19-year-old driver...
glensfallschronicle.com
3 restaurants close in southern Washington County; 1 sale pending
The Auction Barn in Argyle, Salem Tavern in Salem, and The Bog in Cambridge each announced they will close. A post on The Bog’s Facebook attributed to owner Mark Harwood said, “after much thought and painful deliberation, I am closing The Bog.”. “In the 3 1/2 years I’ve...
Three arrested for drug charges in Rutland
Three people were arrested following the execution of a federal search warrant.
ATF searches Granville area after Calamity Jane’s burglary
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed a search warrant was executed in Granville Thursday night.
