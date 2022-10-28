ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

NECN

Vermont Man Killed After Truck Slams Into Tree

A 55-year-old man died Sunday evening when his truck crashed into a tree in Hartland, Vermont, state police said. Vermont State Police responded to Quechee Hartland Road, near the intersection of Briar Patch Road, around 5:31 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with entrapment. The Hartland Fire Department and Windsor...
HARTLAND, VT
WCAX

1 dead in Hartland crash

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Springfield man is dead following a crash in Hartland Sunday. It happened around 5:30 p.m on Briar Patch Road. Police say Scott Sargent, 55, lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree. He died at the scene. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
HARTLAND, VT
WNYT

Crashed vehicle leaves one injured in Troy

A crash occurred in Troy this evening at the intersection of 113th St. and 5th Ave. There was an injury reported at this location, but we have no other information at this time. We will update you with the latest here as soon as the information is available.
TROY, NY
WMUR.com

One killed in Claremont motorcycle crash

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are...
CLAREMONT, NH
franklincountynow.com

I-91 South On-Ramp From Route 2 West Closed Friday

(Greenfield, MA) Massachusetts Department of Transportation is closing the on-ramp to I-91 south from Route 2 west today, Friday October 28th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers will be directed to instead take I-91 northbound to Bernardston exit 50 and then onto Route 10 south to get on I-91 south. Signs and law enforcement details will be in place to guide drivers.
GREENFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

DUI #2 charges following crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman from Clarendon was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle crash in a yard at around 6:45 p.m. While speaking with the driver, identified as Isabel Furneaux, of Clarendon, multiple signs of impairment were...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wallingford on Tuesday. The crash took place at the intersection of South Main Street and Vermont Route 140 at around 2:40 p.m. Troopers, along with the Wallingford Fire Department, responded to the scene. According to the report, a 19-year-old driver...
WALLINGFORD, VT

