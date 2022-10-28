Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors cite sports bar operating without permit, pizzeria’s permit suspended for lacking hot water

Read full article on original website
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Online Scammers and their victims.
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock move
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 months
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in Texas
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
19-Year-Old Kallista Hayley Moore Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Antonio on Thursday. The crash happened in the 4600 block of SW Loop 410 at around 7:30 p.m.
Here's where to find the best chicken fried steak in San Antonio
Brown or cream gravy?
San Antonio Current
A triple geodesic dome home near San Antonio is back on the market with a $100,000 price cut
A distinctive Bulverde home comprised of three geodesic domes is back on the market after a $100,000 price cut. Now listed for $1.3 million, the property's owners — a retired general contractor and his wife — originally tried to sell it in February. However, they briefly pulled it off the market after a fruitless six-month search for a buyer.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Heartbreaking tribute to Uvalde school shooting victims at San Antonio’s Muertosfest
Lanier High School art students built an altar dedicated to the students and teachers who lost their lives at the Robb Elementary School shooting. People throughout South Texas are celebrating Día de los Muertos by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods. The citywide celebration Muertosfest has included a monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost to the Uvalde school shooting.
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
KSAT 12
VIA driver calls out lowball settlement offer after co-worker wipes out vehicle in bus lot
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit bus driver Andrew Perez was in the middle of a nighttime route last November when he got a distressing call over the radio. His 2019 Nissan Sentra had been sideswiped in VIA’s San Pedro Avenue bus lot. Surveillance footage obtained by KSAT...
Can You Find Ghost Kids In San Antonio on the Train Tracks?
We all love a good ghost story; but sometimes the stories might have a ring of truth to them. If you live in San Antonio, then you've probably heard of the Ghost Tracks that exist just south of the city... Here's a little backstory: way back around the 1930/40s, a...
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters pull driver from big rig after rollover accident in Far Southeast Bexar Co.
SAN ANTONIO - A truck driver had to be pulled from his big rig after a it rolled over on Far Southeast Bexar County highway. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 37 near Donop Road and Braunig Lake. Police said several drivers stopped to help the...
Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?. One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck. Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific...
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
KTSA
Three teens shot during chase on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting on the Northeast side. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 4:15 Sunday afternoon near a Walmart on Walzem Road. Officers responded to a shooting in progress call and found two teenaged victims...
KSAT 12
ME IDs driver killed in Southwest Side crash, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Saul Tejeda Valenzuela. Valenzuela’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries....
San Antonio Current
25 Texas parks within driving distance of San Antonio where you can see the fall colors
Texas doesn't have a reputation for colorful fall foliage, but that doesn't mean you need to fly out of state to see autumnal hues. Many Texas parks, including some near San Antonio, put on a fall show each year. Whether you want to make a short jaunt to the Hill Country or have a more distant location in mind, these Texas parks are all worthy destinations for an autumnal road trip.
KSAT 12
New COVID-19 vaccine trial in San Antonio could eliminate need for boosters in future
SAN ANTONIO – Groundbreaking research to create an entirely new type of COVID-19 vaccine is happening here in San Antonio, and the lead doctor is looking for locals to get involved. Current COVID-19 vaccines have successfully prevented severe illness, but multiple boosters are part of the deal. However, a...
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
KSAT 12
Night before shooting at McDonalds, Erik Cantu evaded same SAPD officer who shot him: records
The San Antonio Police Department officer who shot Erik Cantu Jr. multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot had encountered the teenager the night before, according to SAPD records viewed by KSAT Investigates. Cantu evaded ex-SAPD officer James Brennand on Oct. 1 in the same maroon BMW sedan he...
