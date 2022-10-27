Rock Bridge volleyball came about as close as possible to securing a trip to the MSHSAA Class 5 state semifinals Saturday in Springfield. The Bruins won the first and fourth sets of their state quarterfinal match at Kickapoo, but the Chiefs held on in the fifth set to win 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12) and punch their ticket to Cape Girardeau.

