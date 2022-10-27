Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Sehon Williams, Jr. July 29, 1922 — Oct. 26, 2022
Sehon Williams Jr. passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Born July 29, 1922, to Sehon Williams Sr. and Effie Eubanks Williams, Sehon was a lifelong resident of Columbia. He graduated from Frederick Douglass High School and attended Lincoln University, Jefferson City, MO. prior to being drafted into the United States Army during World War II.
Columbia Missourian
Man injured, police investigating Saturday night shooting in east Columbia
An adult male was injured in a shooting Saturday night in east Columbia, according to a statement on social media from the Columbia Police Department. At approximately 10:30 p.m., Columbia police responded to reports of shots fired with injury in the 200 block of Old 63 near Lakewood Apartments by Stephens Lake Park.
Columbia Missourian
Clayton Farr Jr. named Columbia's new fire chief
Clayton Farr Jr. will serve as the Columbia Fire Department's next fire chief, according to a city news release. The city manager's office announced the selection Monday, officially ending a search that started at the beginning of the year and drew criticism from the local firefighters union.
Columbia Missourian
Founders of MidwayUSA donate warehouse to NRA Foundation
MidwayUSA co-founders, Larry and Brenda Potterfield, announced that they donated MidwayUSA's Washington Building to the NRA Foundation. The donation includes 139,120 square feet of warehouse space and 8.81 acres of land in Columbia, according to a news release from MidwayUSA.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia police investigating incident where MU officer discharged weapon
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday that involved an MU police officer discharging their weapon. The officer has since been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is finished, according to a news release from the MU Police Department on Saturday . An MU officer...
Columbia Missourian
Maintenance scheduled for Hitt Street this week; delays expected
Maintenance on Hitt Street between Elm and Locust streets will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from Columbia Public Works Department. The stretch of road has endured extensive wear and tear since its last resurfacing 10 years ago. To prolong its surface life, crews will apply a thin asphalt layer to one lane at a time, allowing for traffic to continue.
Columbia Missourian
When the ash settles: The Wooldridge fire aftermath
In the seven days since a wildfire razed about half of Wooldridge, the village’s residents have spent time searching. The McComb family, who lost their home, dog and two birds in the Saturday blaze, sifted through ash in search of their wedding rings.
Columbia Missourian
Families harvest memories at the Peach Tree Farm near Boonville
The Arnetts have owned the Peach Tree Farm for 36 years. It’s where they raised their children, where they make their money selling fresh peaches, and in the fall they open their home to visitors from around Missouri. With pumpkin patches, apple picking, hay rides, farm animals, and plenty...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 23, No. 25 South Carolina 10
3 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C. | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 12:50: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 50-yard field goal. Missouri 23, South Carolina 10. Third quarter. 4:59: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 50-yard field goal. Missouri 20, South Carolina 0. 4:49: South Carolina,...
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Missouri's spooky win in South Carolina
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 15h episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. It's a spooky episode for Halloween and everyone comes to the show in their costume! The writers recap Missouri's match up against South Carolina as the Tiger's took home the Mayor's Cup for the fourth year in a row.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri football wins fourth straight Mayor's Cup
Columbia, S.C. was the home for this year's Mayor's Cup, played every year between Missouri and South Carolina. South Carolina's last win against Missouri came in 2018, but this year they entered the game ranked 25th. However, Missouri stormed out to an early lead and South Carolina never got closer...
Columbia Missourian
MoDOT seeks public input on U.S. 63 and I-70 interchange
As a part of its building process, the Missouri Department of Transportation wants additional comment from users of the U.S. 63 and Interstate 70 interchange. The public is invited to give input Wednesday at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center from 4 to 6 p.m., according to a news release from MoDOT.
Columbia Missourian
MU's McGuire named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
On the edge, Isaiah McGuire was a problem for South Carolina. And two days after Saturday’s 23-10 win, McGuire was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. McGuire tied his career-highs for tackles for loss and sacks with three and two, respectively. Missouri collected 11 tackles for loss and four sacks as a team against South Carolina.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri to face No. 2 Tennessee at 11 a.m.
Missouri’s Nov. 12 game at Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. CST, the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on either CBS or ESPN, with the determination to be made after Saturday’s games are complete.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge volleyball falls a set short of state semifinals
Rock Bridge volleyball came about as close as possible to securing a trip to the MSHSAA Class 5 state semifinals Saturday in Springfield. The Bruins won the first and fourth sets of their state quarterfinal match at Kickapoo, but the Chiefs held on in the fifth set to win 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12) and punch their ticket to Cape Girardeau.
Columbia Missourian
Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
Columbia Missourian
Recruiting roundup: Several Missouri targets visit Memorial Stadium
Missouri Class of 2024 target Caleb Pyfrom visited Memorial Stadium for the Tigers’ Homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 22.. Pyfrom’s current coaches and one of his teammates responded with nothing but praise for the high school junior.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers rattle Gamecocks
For two consecutive drives in Missouri’s game against South Carolina, Tigers fans saw what they had desperately asked for all season long: properly timed play calls, great reads, coherent drives and completions downfield from Brady Cook. The Tigers scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives and the...
Columbia Missourian
Responsibility to neighbors fuels run by two state House candidates
Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith have been spending a lot of time knocking on doors across Columbia. That’s not unusual for statehouse candidates to do this time of year — unless the seats are already secured.
Columbia Missourian
Cook, Lovett help Missouri offense hit its stride
After consecutive weeks of not being the Tigers’ leading receiver, Dominic Lovett found his footing against South Carolina. The wideout — who led Missouri in receiving yards through the first five weeks — stepped up again with 148 yards on 10 receptions Saturday. “I’m just going in...
